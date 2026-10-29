ECI Extends Electoral Roll Revision Deadline Across Six States And Uts

Election Commission Extends Roll Revision Deadlines

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday extended the timeline for the revision of electoral rolls under SIR across six states and Union Territories, including Haryana, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi. The poll body issued directives following formal requests submitted by states' respective Chief Electoral Officers.

According to official communications issued from Nirvachan Sadan on October 29, the adjustments modify key deadlines for the public filing of claims and objections, the notice phase for disposal of claims, and the final publication of the updated electoral rolls.

Region-Specific Schedule Updates

Delhi and Maharashtra Deadlines

In Delhi, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended till November 25. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be up to December 15. The final list will be published on December 22. In Maharashtra, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended till November 13. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be up to November 25.

Other States and Final Publication

In Andhra Pradesh, the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be up to November 20. In Haryana, the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be upto November 20. For Nagaland, the revised schedule marks the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections from September 20 to November 25. In Telangana, the revised schedule sets the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections till November 26. In Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Nagaland and Telangana, the final list will be published on November 30. (ANI)

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