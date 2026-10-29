Nrx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) To Host Conference Call On October 30, 2026 To Discuss Regulatory Milestone For Preservative-Free Ketamine

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP,“NRx” or“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA receptor platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30, 2026, to discuss a regulatory milestone for its Preservative-Free Ketamine program and next steps on the commercial launch. The Company will issue a press release with details before the market opens that morning.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA receptor platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company has been awarded a Abbreviated New Drug Approval (ANDA) for Preservative-Free Ketamine and is seeking New Drug Approval for a presentation of intravenous ketamine (NRX-100) with approved claims for treating depression and suicidality.

In October 2026 the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency awarded an $11.25 million contract to NRx to conduct a phase 3 trial of its oral drug NRX-101, (D-cycloserine/lurasidone) combined with Robotic Neuronavigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation as a one-day treatment for patients with depression. NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at . Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Brian Korb

Managing Partner, astr partners

(917) 653-5122

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Media Contact:

Victoria Verdeja

RXMD

(305) 904-1038

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