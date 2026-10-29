Mannkind To Report Third Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call On November 5, 2026
MannKind's management team will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2026, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Events & Presentations section of MannKind's Investor Relations website. A replay will remain available in the same location for approximately 90 days following the conference call.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.
With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.
Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.CONTACT: Contacts: Investor Relations Kate Miranda Email:... Media Relations Christie Iacangelo Email:...
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