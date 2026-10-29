Atlanticus To Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call And Webcast On November 5, 2026, At 5:00 P.M. ET

The live webcast will be accessible at the Atlanticus Investor Relations website at , along with the Company's third quarter earnings press release and third quarter investor presentation. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Investor Relations website for 45 days.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation empowers better financial outcomes for Everyday Americans by enabling bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial solutions to consumers. Leveraging proprietary technology and advanced analytics, Atlanticus applies more than 30 years of operating experience, servicing over 23 million customers and more than $53 billion in consumer loans, to support lenders across a broad range of consumer credit products. These offerings span retail and healthcare private-label credit and general purpose credit cards, through an omnichannel platform, including strategic partnerships.

Atlanticus is guided by the principles of responsible lending, smart innovation, and expanding access to credit for consumers working toward a stronger financial future.

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