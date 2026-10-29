Symbotic Announces Date For Reporting Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
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ABOUT SYMBOTIC
Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world's largest retail, wholesale, food & beverage, and medical supply distribution companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit .
MEDIA CONTACT
Matt Buckley
Vice President, Communications
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INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Charlie Anderson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
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