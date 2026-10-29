Alignment Healthcare Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Updates Full-Year Outlook

“Our third-quarter membership and revenue growth demonstrate continued demand for Alignment's products and services, while medical trends ran higher than expected,” said John Kao, chairman and CEO.“We are taking a prudent approach to the fourth quarter and lowering our outlook based on current headwinds. Our revised guidance does not assume any benefit from the actions underway. We are confident we can deliver against these expectations. Our focus now is on execution and taking the steps necessary to drive more consistent performance as we scale and deliver profitable growth over the long term.”

Third Quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

Adjusted Gross Profit(1) is reconciled as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA(1) is reconciled as follows:

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the quarter and year ending Dec. 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully execute our business plan and achieve anticipated operational improvements and financial results; our ability to manage changes in medical costs and healthcare utilization, and our ability to accurately estimate, price for and manage such costs and utilization; our ability to attract new members and enter new markets, including the need for certain governmental approvals; our ability to achieve and maintain a high rating for our plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with care providers that service our members; risks associated with being a government contractor, including potential federal reductions in MA funding; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; risks related to our indebtedness; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; and the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 727,694 $ 575,817 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $699 at September 30, 2026 and

$833 at December 31, 2025) 242,545 253,207 Investments - current 15,260 28,413 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 192,808 94,140 Total current assets 1,178,307 951,577 Property and equipment, net 66,439 64,251 Right of use asset, net 7,206 7,019 Goodwill 32,060 32,060 Intangible assets, net 4,550 4,550 Other assets 8,301 6,329 Total assets $ 1,296,863 $ 1,065,786 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Medical expenses payable $ 621,746 $ 474,569 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 34,562 33,284 Accrued compensation 32,744 49,013 Total current liabilities 689,052 556,866 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 324,497 323,176 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 6,202 6,467 Total liabilities 1,019,751 886,509 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of

September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; no shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of

September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 209,152,387 and 204,153,619 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively 209 205 Additional paid-in capital 1,245,996 1,188,089 Accumulated deficit (969,093 ) (1,009,017 ) Total stockholders' equity 277,112 179,277 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,296,863 $ 1,065,786





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues: Earned premiums $ 1,348,256 $ 983,681 $ 3,901,447 $ 2,907,927 Other 10,034 10,014 27,673 27,988 Total revenues 1,358,290 993,695 3,929,120 2,935,915 Expenses: Medical expenses 1,217,603 868,022 3,462,996 2,570,662 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 136,373 110,015 388,514 317,643 Depreciation and amortization 8,108 7,977 23,801 22,574 Total expenses 1,362,084 986,014 3,875,311 2,910,879 Income (loss) from operations (3,794 ) 7,681 53,809 25,036 Other expenses: Interest expense 4,280 3,950 12,617 11,850 Other income, net - - (1 ) (89 ) Total other expense 4,280 3,950 12,616 11,761 Income (loss) before income taxes (8,074 ) 3,731 41,193 13,275 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (22 ) 2 1,269 3,247 Net income (loss) $ (8,052 ) $ 3,729 $ 39,924 $ 10,028 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - (254 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Alignment Healthcare,

Inc. $ (8,052 ) $ 3,729 $ 39,924 $ 10,282 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alignment

Healthcare, Inc.: Basic (0.04 ) 0.02 0.19 0.05 Diluted (0.04 ) 0.02 0.19 0.05 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 208,556,942 199,026,808 207,132,468 197,007,141 Diluted 208,556,942 208,927,980 214,815,296 208,439,200





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

Operating Activities: Net income $ 39,924 $ 10,028 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for credit loss 699 548 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1 ) (72 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,834 22,648 Amortization-investment discount (478 ) (1,041 ) Amortization-debt issuance costs 1,790 1,321 Equity-based compensation 49,680 48,967 Non-cash lease expense 1,439 1,178 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,963 (66,451 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (98,668 ) (84,326 ) Other assets (9 ) (47 ) Medical expenses payable 147,177 239,008 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,004 11,185 Accrued compensation (16,269 ) 8,349 Lease liabilities (1,690 ) (993 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 158,395 190,302 Investing Activities: Purchase of investments (32,510 ) (45,194 ) Sale of property and equipment - 75 Maturities of investments 46,135 57,995 Sale of business - 1,065 Acquisition of property and equipment (25,952 ) (21,752 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,327 ) (7,811 ) Financing Activities: Debt issuance costs (2,397 ) (26 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 8,231 2,771 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,834 2,745 Net increase in cash 151,902 185,236 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 577,937 434,942 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 729,839 $ 620,178 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 7,013 $ 6,740 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of property in accounts payable $ 9 $ 79

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets to the total above:

September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 727,694 $ 618,067 Restricted cash in other assets 2,145 2,111 Total $ 729,839 $ 620,178

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered“non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following non-GAAP measures: Medical Benefits Ratio, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, certain litigation costs, gains or losses on sale of property and equipment, and equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA in lieu of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR)

We calculate our MBR by dividing total medical expenses, excluding depreciation, and medical equity-based compensation, by total revenues in a given period.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, medical equity-based compensation expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Adjusted gross profit should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of adjusted gross profit in lieu of income (loss) from operations, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term adjusted gross profit may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

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