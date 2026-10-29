Charming Medical Limited Notified Of Anticipated Delisting From The Nasdaq Stock Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that it has notified Charming Medical Limited (Nasdaq: MCTA) that its securities will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on November 9, 2026, unless the company appeals to a Listing Qualifications Hearings Panel. The securities will remain halted, and unavailable to trade, until any appeal is resolved. Following removal from Nasdaq the securities may be eligible for trading in the over-the-counter market.

Following a temporary trading suspension in the Company's securities by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( ) Nasdaq halted trading in the Company's ordinary shares on November 26, 2025. Nasdaq has now determined that it is appropriate to use its authority under IM-5101-4 to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq.

For news and additional information about the company, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at . Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: .