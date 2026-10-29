PEDEVCO Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For November 12, 2026 At 4:30 P.M. ET
PEDEVCO's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company's investor relations team, Elevate IR, at ....
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Webcast registration link: here
The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company's website at .
About PEDEVCO Corp.
PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region. The Company holds over 300,000 net acres, with principal assets in the D-J Basin of southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, as well as the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at .
CONTACTS:
Media Contact:
PEDEVCO Corp.
(713) 221-1768
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Laurent Weil
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment