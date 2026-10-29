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PEDEVCO Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For November 12, 2026 At 4:30 P.M. ET


Date: 2026-10-29 04:17:34

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the“Company”), a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

PEDEVCO's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company's investor relations team, Elevate IR, at ....

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company's website at .

About PEDEVCO Corp.
PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region. The Company holds over 300,000 net acres, with principal assets in the D-J Basin of southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, as well as the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at .

CONTACTS:

Media Contact:
PEDEVCO Corp.
(713) 221-1768
...

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Laurent Weil
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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