Nordicus Partners Corporation Announces Uplisting To The Nasdaq Capital Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY HILLS, California, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the“Company”), a biotech company specializing in developing breakthrough therapeutics in diseases with unmet medical needs, starting with oral disorders, today announced that its shares of common stock have been approved for listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). Trading on the exchange is expected to commence effective with the open of business on October 30, 2026, under the Company's current ticker symbol,“NORD.”

Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting.

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is a U.S. based company focusing on acquiring and developing drugs from innovative biotech companies in the Nordics, a region known for its brilliant scientists, exceptional life science ecosystem and drug discoveries and developments. Nordicus is dedicated to developing breakthrough therapeutics in diseases with unmet medical needs – starting with oral disorders. Its scientific foundation targets inflammation and immune modulation. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: , and follow us on

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“intend,”“continue,”“confident” or“believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition, prospects of being listed on Nasdaq, studies related to Orocidin, Bio-Convert and NoviThera and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Henrik Rouf

Chief Executive Officer

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Tel +1 310 666 0750

Hayden IRBrett Maas(646) 536-7331

James Carbonara(646)-755-7412