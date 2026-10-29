New Lifevantage Research Explores How Protandim® Nrf2 Supports Cellular Defense Against Five Modern Environmental Toxins*

“Modern life exposes people to things they cannot always see or avoid. Our work begins with a powerful belief: the body has remarkable systems designed to defend itself,” said LifeVantage CEO, Terrence Moorehead.“This research advances our understanding of how Protandim® Nrf2 can support those natural capabilities so people can continue living fully.”*



Making Cellular Stress Visible

A two-part cell study was designed to further evaluate the beneficial effects of Protandim® Nrf2 on oxidative stress associated with modern toxins encountered in everyday life: microplastics, pollution (fine particulate matter), hormone disruptors (phthalates), pesticides (glyphosate), and ultra-processed foods and diet (methylglyoxal).

Three cell types-from the liver (HepG2), skin and connective tissue (Fibroblasts), and intestinal lining (Caco-2)-were selected to create a multi-tissue exposure platform based on their roles in the body's defenses against toxin exposure. Each cell type was evaluated under three conditions: without toxin exposure, with toxin exposure, and with toxin exposure combined with Protandim® Nrf2.

“When people hear 'oxidative stress' or 'environmental toxins,' they often picture something far removed from their own lives like industrial factories or farming equipment,” said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of Research and Development at LifeVantage.“We wanted to study exposures that feel familiar and modern: the air around us, the foods we eat, and the products we use. What excites me about these findings is the possibility of empowering the human body to meet those everyday challenges by activating the powerful defenses it already has within.”* †

The Results

The researchers evaluated cell viability and used fluorescent imaging to make oxidative stress visible, with more green indicating a higher oxidative stress signal and less green indicating a lower signal.

The viability data showed that all five tested environmental toxins adversely affected the three cell types: higher exposure levels caused cell death, while lower levels caused considerable cellular damage. Across all five categories, cells exposed to the toxins and then to Protandim® Nrf2 showed significantly lower oxidative stress signals than cells exposed to the stressor alone. In some cases, these signals returned to levels comparable to those observed in unexposed cells.* †

Example: Microplastics in HepG2







These findings suggest that Protandim® Nrf2 can help support cellular defenses against oxidative stress associated with the tested environmental toxins.* † The research does not demonstrate that the product removes toxins or prevents exposure but shows how cells responded under controlled laboratory conditions.

The new findings add to previous human clinical research showing that Protandim® Nrf2 reduced a marker of oxidative stress by an average of 40% after 30 days. ††*

Bringing the Science to Everyday Life

Alongside the research, LifeVantage launched Cell Care, a new campaign designed to make cellular health more personal, visible and easy to understand. As part of the campaign, the new Cellular Stress Quiz asks 15 simple questions about everyday habits and potential exposures. Participants receive an educational Modern Life Exposure Score and information about supporting the body's natural cellular defenses.*

“Cell Care turns complex science into a simple, personal question: What is your everyday routine asking of your cells?” said Wendy Freedman, Vice President of Global Marketing at LifeVantage.“The quiz helps people recognize exposures they may never have considered and gives them an easy way to start a conversation about supporting their bodies from within. Ultimately, it is about helping people make proactive choices and live healthier, longer.”*

For more information about Protandim® Nrf2 and to take the Cellular Stress Quiz, visit .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

† Results based on a cell study on Protandim® Nrf2.

†† Results from a human clinical study. (S.K. Nelson, et al.) on Protandim® Nrf2 showed reduction of oxidative stress by 40% in 30 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), is a pioneer in nutrigenomics-the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Its products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, MindBody GLP-1 System®, and the comprehensive gut activator, P84, and activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs.* LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

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