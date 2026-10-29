Financial Institutions, Inc. Reports Net Income Available To Common Shareholders Of $19.6 Million, Or $0.99 Per Diluted Share, For The Third Quarter Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quarterly results highlighted by loan growth of 2.2% and deposit growth of 3.3% WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us") today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting strong performance by subsidiaries Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), including healthy loan and deposit growth and sustained profitability.

KEY FINANCIAL METRICS Quarter-over-Quarter

("QoQ") Year-over-Year

("YoY") Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Return metrics annualized Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Variance % Variance % Net income $ 19,990 $ 21,184 $ 20,477 $ (1,194 ) -5.6 % $ (487 ) -2.4 % Net income available to common shareholders 19,626 20,819 20,112 (1,193 ) -5.7 % (486 ) -2.4 % Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.99 $ 1.04 $ 0.99 $ (0.05 ) -4.8 % $ - 0.0 % Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.35 % 1.32 % (9 ) bps (6 ) bps Return on average equity 12.32 % 13.31 % 13.31 % (99 ) bps (99 ) bps Return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.75 % 14.88 % 14.98 % (113 ) bps (123 ) bps Efficiency ratio 56.84 % 55.33 % 56.78 % 151 bps 6 bps Total loans (end of period) $ 4,855,827 $ 4,752,965 $ 4,590,423 $ 102,862 2.2 % $ 265,404 5.8 % Total deposits (end of period) $ 5,474,936 $ 5,299,465 $ 5,357,809 $ 175,471 3.3 % $ 117,127 2.2 %



Third Quarter 2026 Highlights and Key Developments



Total loans grew 2.2% from the end of the linked quarter and 5.8% from September 30, 2025, to reach $4.86 billion at September 30, 2026, driven by robust commercial lending.

Total deposits increased 3.3% quarter-over-quarter and 2.2% year-over-year to $5.47 billion at September 30, 2026. Growth was broad-based across all deposit categories, led by seasonal support in public deposits.

Net interest income reached a new quarterly high of $54.3 million and net interest margin of 3.70% was stable with the linked quarter and up 5 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Investment advisory income, the Company's leading contributor of noninterest income, increased 1.7% and 10.6% from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.

The efficiency ratio remained below 57% for the quarter, reflecting the Company's focus on sustained profitability. The Company's strong capital position enabled the repurchase of 185,833 shares of common stock at an average price of $40.92 per share during the quarter.



"Our third quarter results underscore the strength of our relationship-driven business model and our unwavering commitment to disciplined execution," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. "Our commercial franchise continues to be the primary driver of loan growth and was supported by increases in consumer indirect and residential mortgage lending during the third quarter. While our quarterly net charge-off ratio was up from lower-than-typical levels in the linked and year-ago quarters, it remains within our full-year guidance. At the same time, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased by 3 basis points. Overall, we remain focused on credit-disciplined loan production in our core Upstate New York markets."

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, "Third quarter performance benefited from continued growth in average earning assets and effective balance sheet management, supporting a 3.70% net interest margin and a nearly 5% increase in net interest income from the prior year period. Our balance sheet remains a source of strength, reflected in a tangible common equity ratio(1) of 8.40%, a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.36%, and a return on average tangible common equity(1) of 13.75%. These strong capital levels provide us flexibility to support loan growth and thoughtful investments in our business, while continuing to return capital to shareholders through share buybacks, as we did during the third quarter with the repurchase of 185,833 shares."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

NET INTEREST INCOME QoQ YoY Dollars in thousands Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Variance % Variance % Interest income $ 85,003 $ 83,076 $ 84,422 $ 1,927 2.3 % $ 581 0.7 % Interest expense 30,712 29,715 32,633 997 3.4 % (1,921 ) -5.9 % Net interest income 54,291 53,361 51,789 930 1.7 % 2,502 4.8 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) 3.70 % 3.70 % 3.65 % - bps 5 bps Average interest-earning assets $ 5,837,535 $ 5,785,900 $ 5,656,869 $ 51,635 0.9 % $ 180,666 3.2 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 4,573,266 4,559,420 4,437,752 13,846 0.3 % 135,514 3.1 %



Net interest income was $54.3 million, up $930 thousand from the linked quarter and up $2.5 million from the third quarter of 2025. Net interest margin of 3.70% was consistent with the linked quarter and up 5 basis points from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower interest-bearing liability costs.



Average interest-earning assets of $5.84 billion were up $51.6 million from the second quarter of 2026 and up $180.7 million from the third quarter of 2025. The linked quarter variance reflected a $114.5 million increase in average loans, partially offset by decreases in the average balances of investment securities of $61.6 million and Federal Reserve interest-earning cash of $1.2 million. The year-over-year variance reflected a $228.2 million increase in the average balance of loans, partially offset by a $43.2 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $4.3 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.79% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 5.76% in the second quarter of 2026, and 5.93% in the third quarter of 2025. Average interest-bearing liabilities of $4.57 billion were up $13.8 million from the second quarter of 2026 and up $135.5 million from the third quarter of 2025. The linked quarter variance was primarily due to increases in the average balances of time, savings and money market deposits, partially offset by decreases in average interest-bearing demand deposits and short-term borrowings, while average long-term borrowings were flat. The year-over-year variance reflected increases in the average balances of savings and money market deposits, time deposits, short-term borrowings and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a decrease in average long-term borrowings. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.67%, reflecting an increase of 6 basis points from the linked quarter and a decrease of 25 basis points from the year-ago quarter.



Noninterest Income

SELECT NONINTEREST INCOME CATEGORIES QoQ Change YoY Change Dollars in thousands Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 $ % $ % Investment advisory $ 3,343 $ 3,287 $ 3,023 $ 56 1.7 % $ 320 10.6 % Investments in limited partnerships (274 ) (140 ) 223 (134 ) 95.7 % (497 ) -222.9 % Income from derivative instruments, net 106 518 847 (412 ) -79.5 % (741 ) -87.5 % Net gain on investment securities - - 703 - - (703 ) -100.0 % Other 1,239 1,200 1,596 39 3.3 % (357 ) -22.4 % Total noninterest income 10,457 10,954 12,056 (497 ) -4.5 % (1,599 ) -13.3 %



Noninterest income was $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, versus $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. The linked quarter variance was primarily driven by decreased income from derivative instruments, net, or swap fees, along with greater losses on investments in limited partnerships. The aforementioned lower level of swap fees and loss on limited partnerships were also contributors to the year-over-year variance. Detail on other select categories with notable variances follows:



Investment advisory income of $3.3 million was up from both the linked and year-ago quarters, reflecting both new business and market performance.

A loss on investments in limited partnerships, which are primarily small business investment companies, of $274 thousand was recognized in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $140 thousand and a gain of $223 thousand in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. Income from these investments, which we account for under the equity method, fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income from derivative instruments, net, which is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter, of $106 thousand was down from $518 thousand and $847 thousand in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.

A net gain on investment securities of $703 thousand was recorded in the third quarter of 2025. There was no gain or loss recorded in the second or third quarters of 2026. Other noninterest income of $1.2 million was relatively flat with the linked quarter and down from the year-ago quarter, driven by a variety of factors.



Noninterest Expense and Income Taxes

SELECT NONINTEREST EXPENSE CATEGORIES QoQ Change YoY Change Dollars in thousands Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 $ % $ % Salaries and employee benefits $ 19,654 $ 19,165 $ 18,522 $ 489 2.6 % $ 1,132 6.1 % Professional services 1,475 1,263 1,688 212 16.8 % (213 ) -12.6 % Total noninterest expense 36,822 35,605 35,875 1,217 3.4 % 947 2.6 %



Noninterest expense was $36.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $35.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $35.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. Detail on select categories with notable variances follows:



Salaries and employee benefits expense was $489 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by an increase in health insurance benefit expense, and $1.1 million higher than the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a combination of factors, including annual merit increases, higher incentive compensation and investments in personnel. Professional services expense was $212 thousand higher than the linked quarter, driven in part by the timing of typical external audit-related expenses. The $213 thousand decrease year-over-year was driven by lower other professional and consulting expenses.



INCOME TAXES QoQ YoY Dollars in thousands Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Variance % Variance % Income tax expense $ 4,057 $ 4,418 $ 4,761 $ (361 ) -8.2 % $ (704 ) -14.8 % Tax credit on investments placed in service/amortized 1,045 1,045 1,103 - 0.0 % (58 ) -5.3 % Effective tax rate 16.9 % 17.3 % 18.9 % -0.4 % -2.0 %



Income tax expense was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Income tax expense reflects federal and state tax benefits that the Company recognized related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during each period, as outlined above.

The effective tax rate, which was 16.9% for the third quarter of 2026, fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings or loss and may differ from statutory rates due to interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on COLI, the tax impact of restricted stock award vesting, and the impact of tax credit investments.



Balance Sheet Composition and Liquidity

SELECT BALANCE SHEET DATA QoQ Change YoY Change Dollars in thousands, end of period Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 $ % $ % Total assets $ 6,506,919 $ 6,334,952 $ 6,288,052 $ 171,967 2.7 % $ 218,867 3.5 % Total investment securities 1,034,758 989,764 1,011,217 44,994 4.5 % 23,541 2.3 % Commercial business and commercial mortgage 3,305,501 3,210,384 2,989,710 95,117 3.0 % 315,791 10.6 % Residential real estate 740,524 738,681 724,506 1,843 0.2 % 16,018 2.2 % Consumer indirect and other consumer 809,802 803,900 876,207 5,902 0.7 % (66,405 ) -7.6 % Total loans 4,855,827 4,752,965 4,590,423 102,862 2.2 % 265,404 5.8 % Total deposits 5,474,936 5,299,465 5,357,809 175,471 3.3 % 117,127 2.2 % Short-term borrowings 167,000 182,000 55,000 (15,000 ) -8.2 % 112,000 203.6 % Long-term borrowings, net 78,768 78,694 115,000 74 0.1 % (36,232 ) -31.5 %

Total loans of $4.86 billion at September 30, 2026 were up $102.9 million from the end of the linked quarter and up $265.4 million from September 30, 2025.

Strong commercial lending activity in the Bank's Western and Central New York markets drove both the linked quarter and year-over-year growth.



Total deposits were $5.47 billion at September 30, 2026, up $175.5 million from June 30, 2026, and up $117.1 million from September 30, 2025.

The linked quarter variance was primarily due to seasonally higher public deposit balances, but reflected growth across all deposit types. The year-over-year increase reflected higher nonpublic, reciprocal and brokered deposits, partially offset by a modest decrease in public deposits. Public deposits represented 22% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, 22% at June 30, 2026, and 23% at September 30, 2025.



LIQUIDITY SOURCES QoQ Change YoY Change Dollars in thousands, end of period Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 $ % $ % Unencumbered securities $ 6,853 $ 29,876 $ 58,476 $ (23,023 ) -77.1 % $ (51,623 ) -88.3 % FHLBNY borrowing availability 204,714 182,426 288,811 22,288 12.2 % (84,097 ) -29.1 % FRB excess cash 37,629 39,564 96,968 (1,935 ) -4.9 % (59,339 ) -61.2 % FRB discount window 922,388 900,825 956,770 21,563 2.4 % (34,382 ) -3.6 % Total on-balance sheet liquidity 1,171,584 1,152,691 1,401,025 18,893 1.6 % (229,441 ) -16.4 %



The Company maintains liquidity, both on and off-balance sheet, to meet customer demand. As outlined in the table above, at September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $1.17 billion in available liquidity, excluding brokered deposit capacity, in addition to cash and cash equivalents of $102.9 million and available unsecured lines of credit totaling $155.0 million.

Capital Strength and Shareholder Returns

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 QoQ Change YoY Change Leverage Ratio 10.09 % 10.06 % 9.77 % 3 bps 32 bps Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 11.36 % 11.44 % 11.15 % (8 ) bps 21 bps Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.68 % 11.76 % 11.48 % (8 ) bps 20 bps Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 14.07 % 14.20 % 13.60 % (13 ) bps 47 bps



The Company's regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2026 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

SELECT SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND PER SHARE DATA QoQ YoY Dollars in thousands, except per share data Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Variance % Variance % Shareholders' equity $ 618,993 $ 643,441 $ 621,720 $ (24,448 ) -3.8 % $ (2,727 ) -0.4 % Common shareholders' equity 601,710 626,156 604,435 (24,446 ) -3.9 % (2,725 ) -0.5 % Tangible common equity (1) 541,655 566,007 543,992 (24,352 ) -4.3 % (2,337 ) -0.4 % Common book value per share $ 30.82 $ 31.77 $ 30.03 $ (0.95 ) -3.0 % $ 0.79 2.6 % Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 27.75 $ 28.72 $ 27.02 $ (0.97 ) -3.4 % $ 0.73 2.7 % Common equity to assets ratio 9.25 % 9.88 % 9.61 % (64 ) bps (37 ) bps Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (1) 8.40 % 9.02 % 8.74 % (62 ) bps (33 ) bps



Shareholders' equity was $619.0 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $643.4 million at June 30, 2026, and $621.7 million at September 30, 2025. The decline was primarily the result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio, which was driven by the increase in interest rates, as well as stock repurchases during the third quarter of 2026, partially offset by net income, net of dividends, retained.

The Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.32 per common share in the third quarter of 2026, consistent with the linked quarter and reflecting an increase of $0.01, or 3.2%, over the year-ago quarter, returning 32% of third quarter net income to common shareholders.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 185,833 shares of common stock at an average price of $40.92 per share. As of September 30, 2026, 320,480 shares remained available under the repurchase program that was approved in September 2025 and which does not have an expiration date.

Credit Quality

SELECT CREDIT QUALITY METRICS QoQ YoY Dollars in thousands Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Variance % Variance % Non-performing loans $ 38,542 $ 39,007 $ 33,951 $ (465 ) -1.2 % $ 4,591 13.5 % Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.79 % 0.82 % 0.74 % (3 ) bps 5 bps Allowance for credit losses "ACL" - loans 48,014 47,497 47,292 517 1.1 % 722 1.5 % ACL - loans to total loans ratio 0.99 % 1.00 % 1.03 % (1 ) bps (4 ) bps Provision for credit losses - loans $ 4,542 $ 4,133 $ 2,062 $ 409 9.9 % $ 2,480 120.3 % Provision for credit losses 3,879 3,108 2,732 771 24.8 % $ 1,147 42.0 % Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized) 0.33 % 0.11 % 0.18 % 22 bps 15 bps



The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown.



Non-performing loans were $38.5 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at September 30, 2026, a modest decrease from the linked quarter. The increase from one year prior primarily reflects one well-collateralized commercial business loan that moved to nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2026, offset in part by the partial charge-off of a previously disclosed nonaccrual commercial business relationship for which a specific reserve was in place. Provision for credit losses was $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2026 and was driven by a combination of factors, including loan growth and fluctuation in the balance of unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, which is included in the provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard, totaled a credit of $663 thousand in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a credit of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 and a provision of $671 thousand in the third quarter of 2025.



Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2026, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary, in its Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on October 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Within the United States, participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and requesting the“Financial Institutions, Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call.” A live webcast will also be available at in listen-only mode. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's IR website, , for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.5 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Its Courier Capital, LLC subsidiary offers customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at FISI-Investors.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," "target" or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates; inflation; tariffs; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; fraudulent deposit activity; the Company's ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect it and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and macroeconomic volatility related to global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Calculated on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2026 2025 SELECT BALANCE SHEET DATA: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,883 $ 99,174 $ 85,451 $ 108,751 $ 185,945 Investment securities: Available for sale 958,239 910,466 1,003,697 922,472 923,592 Held-to-maturity, net 76,519 79,298 82,074 84,708 87,625 Total investment securities 1,034,758 989,764 1,085,771 1,007,180 1,011,217 Loans held for sale 1,913 2,502 1,034 3,365 2,252 Loans: Commercial business 773,008 768,549 746,425 738,307 740,603 Commercial mortgage–construction 625,095 558,036 513,615 488,558 441,034 Commercial mortgage–multifamily 560,780 565,027 578,731 588,732 592,634 Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied 1,001,518 970,966 922,628 942,219 893,884 Commercial mortgage–owner occupied 345,100 347,806 316,781 322,776 321,555 Residential real estate loans 663,160 662,582 652,861 657,001 648,397 Residential real estate lines 77,364 76,099 74,779 75,121 76,109 Consumer indirect 779,059 771,126 787,888 807,310 838,671 Other consumer 30,743 32,774 33,879 37,842 37,536 Total loans 4,855,827 4,752,965 4,627,587 4,657,866 4,590,423 Allowance for credit losses–loans 48,014 47,497 44,661 47,386 47,292 Total loans, net 4,807,813 4,705,468 4,582,926 4,610,480 4,543,131 Total interest-earning assets 6,020,962 5,834,020 5,787,556 5,755,696 5,739,699 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,055 60,149 60,245 60,343 60,443 Total assets 6,506,919 6,334,952 6,294,783 6,274,140 6,288,052 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 974,634 950,510 953,397 962,724 959,404 Interest-bearing demand 769,479 712,124 744,690 672,323 776,445 Savings and money market 2,021,827 1,964,402 1,984,048 1,884,801 1,955,832 Time deposits 1,708,996 1,672,429 1,655,746 1,686,500 1,666,128 Total deposits 5,474,936 5,299,465 5,337,881 5,206,348 5,357,809 Short-term borrowings 167,000 182,000 114,000 109,000 55,000 Long-term borrowings, net 78,768 78,694 78,621 193,653 115,000 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,746,070 4,609,649 4,577,105 4,546,277 4,568,405 Shareholders' equity 618,993 643,441 631,670 628,854 621,720 Common shareholders' equity 601,710 626,156 614,385 611,569 604,435 Tangible common equity (1) 541,655 566,007 554,140 551,226 543,992 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,414 ) (43,349 ) (39,327 ) $ (33,030 ) $ (36,758 ) Common shares outstanding 19,521 19,706 19,686 19,797 20,130 Treasury shares 1,179 993 1,013 902 570 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 10.09 % 10.06 % 9.89 % 9.69 % 9.77 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.36 % 11.44 % 11.37 % 11.11 % 11.15 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.68 % 11.76 % 11.70 % 11.43 % 11.48 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.07 % 14.20 % 14.16 % 14.90 % 13.60 % Common equity to assets 9.25 % 9.88 % 9.76 % 9.75 % 9.61 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.40 % 9.02 % 8.89 % 8.87 % 8.74 % Common book value per share $ 30.82 $ 31.77 $ 31.21 $ 30.89 $ 30.03 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 27.75 $ 28.72 $ 28.15 $ 27.84 $ 27.02

(1) See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2026 2025 SELECT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third DATA: 2026 2025 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Interest income $ 249,642 $ 248,340 $ 85,003 $ 83,076 $ 81,563 $ 84,649 $ 84,422 Interest expense 89,997 100,565 30,712 29,715 29,570 32,438 32,633 Net interest income 159,645 147,775 54,291 53,361 51,993 52,211 51,789 Provision for credit losses 9,226 8,222 3,879 3,108 2,239 3,404 2,732 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 150,419 139,553 50,412 50,253 49,754 48,807 49,057 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 3,244 3,278 1,117 1,083 1,044 1,082 1,137 Card interchange income 6,026 5,783 2,071 2,063 1,892 2,011 2,006 Investment advisory 9,691 8,645 3,343 3,287 3,061 3,074 3,023 Company owned life insurance 8,588 8,591 2,932 2,884 2,772 2,788 2,849 Investments in limited partnerships (190 ) 945 (274 ) (140 ) 224 457 223 Loan servicing 541 484 189 201 151 208 181 Income from derivative instruments, net 863 1,436 106 518 239 1,110 847 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 491 542 185 181 125 195 285 Net gain on investment securities 328 706 - - 328 225 703 Net (loss) gain on other assets (454 ) (281 ) - 27 (481 ) (225 ) (281 ) Net loss on tax credit investments (1,253 ) (1,539 ) (451 ) (350 ) (452 ) (446 ) (513 ) Other 4,209 4,456 1,239 1,200 1,770 1,430 1,596 Total noninterest income 32,084 33,046 10,457 10,954 10,673 11,909 12,056 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 57,421 53,490 19,654 19,165 18,601 19,323 18,522 Occupancy and equipment 11,968 11,386 4,161 3,941 3,865 4,104 3,814 Professional services 4,088 4,830 1,475 1,263 1,350 1,686 1,688 Computer and data processing 17,349 17,155 5,627 5,512 6,211 5,934 5,789 FDIC assessments 3,041 4,086 1,068 987 986 984 1,227 Advertising and promotions 1,559 1,328 444 592 524 482 491 Amortization of intangibles 288 315 94 96 98 100 103 Deposit-related charged-off items expense 443 83 207 126 109 77 144 Other 11,865 12,569 4,092 3,923 3,851 4,029 4,097 Total noninterest expense 108,022 105,242 36,822 35,605 35,595 36,719 35,875 Income before income taxes 74,481 67,357 24,047 25,602 24,832 23,997 25,238 Income tax expense 12,321 12,470 4,057 4,418 3,847 4,017 4,761 Net income 62,160 54,887 19,990 21,184 20,985 19,980 20,477 Preferred stock dividends 1,094 1,094 364 365 364 364 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 61,066 $ 53,793 $ 19,626 $ 20,819 $ 20,621 $ 19,616 $ 20,112 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 3.11 $ 2.68 $ 1.00 $ 1.06 $ 1.05 $ 0.98 $ 1.00 Earnings per share – diluted $ 3.07 $ 2.65 $ 0.99 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.96 $ 0.99 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.96 $ 0.93 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 Common dividend payout ratio 30.87 % 34.70 % 32.00 % 30.19 % 30.48 % 31.63 % 31.00 % Dividend yield (annualized) 3.29 % 4.57 % 3.26 % 3.29 % 4.09 % 3.95 % 4.52 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.33 % 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.35 % 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.32 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.01 % 12.32 % 12.32 % 13.31 % 13.43 % 12.53 % 13.31 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 13.14 % 12.44 % 12.43 % 13.44 % 13.57 % 12.64 % 13.45 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 14.55 % 13.89 % 13.75 % 14.88 % 15.04 % 14.02 % 14.98 % Efficiency ratio (2) 56.40 % 58.38 % 56.84 % 55.33 % 57.06 % 57.43 % 56.78 % Effective tax rate 16.5 % 18.5 % 16.9 % 17.3 % 15.5 % 16.7 % 18.9 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2026 2025 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third SELECT AVERAGE BALANCES: 2026 2025 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 28,566 $ 47,271 $ 27,120 $ 28,347 $ 30,266 $ 48,418 $ 31,461 Investment securities (1) 1,049,543 1,072,077 1,016,043 1,077,633 1,055,385 1,066,829 1,059,244 Loans: Commercial business 748,647 708,298 762,740 745,977 736,942 731,314 726,315 Commercial mortgage 2,407,298 2,221,845 2,485,369 2,392,003 2,342,957 2,313,465 2,239,666 Residential real estate loans 657,336 646,891 662,283 655,028 654,614 650,190 648,642 Residential real estate lines 75,222 75,168 76,598 74,853 74,189 75,288 75,774 Consumer indirect 783,321 841,830 775,732 779,336 795,107 823,521 838,026 Other consumer 33,137 39,802 31,650 32,723 35,074 36,917 37,741 Total loans 4,704,961 4,533,834 4,794,372 4,679,920 4,638,883 4,630,695 4,566,164 Total interest-earning assets 5,783,070 5,653,182 5,837,535 5,785,900 5,724,534 5,745,942 5,656,869 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,207 60,610 60,112 60,207 60,305 60,404 60,505 Total assets 6,270,963 6,198,689 6,312,602 6,271,961 6,227,388 6,261,856 6,159,886 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 703,121 721,179 691,497 701,768 716,370 713,033 687,978 Savings and money market 1,954,029 1,936,765 1,977,954 1,976,903 1,906,445 1,924,952 1,881,445 Time deposits 1,687,635 1,613,532 1,702,746 1,676,759 1,683,185 1,692,138 1,643,342 Short-term borrowings 118,654 97,165 122,337 125,331 108,138 79,913 110,011 Long-term borrowings, net 85,489 118,737 78,732 78,659 99,302 133,242 114,976 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,548,928 4,487,378 4,573,266 4,559,420 4,513,440 4,543,278 4,437,752 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 951,090 936,854 958,502 944,037 950,644 955,880 960,089 Total deposits 5,295,875 5,208,330 5,330,699 5,299,467 5,256,644 5,286,003 5,172,854 Total liabilities 5,632,286 5,603,129 5,668,894 5,633,343 5,593,794 5,629,101 5,549,575 Shareholders' equity 638,677 595,560 643,708 638,618 633,594 632,755 610,311 Common equity 621,392 578,275 626,423 621,333 616,309 615,470 593,026 Tangible common equity (2) 561,185 517,665 566,311 561,126 556,004 555,066 532,521 Common shares outstanding: Basic 19,650 20,101 19,620 19,687 19,642 20,093 20,122 Diluted 19,922 20,306 19,902 19,941 19,922 20,347 20,336 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities (3) 4.47 % 4.35 % 4.46 % 4.46 % 4.48 % 4.48 % 4.45 % Loans 6.07 % 6.25 % 6.08 % 6.07 % 6.07 % 6.20 % 6.29 % Total interest-earning assets 5.77 % 5.87 % 5.79 % 5.76 % 5.76 % 5.86 % 5.93 % Interest-bearing demand 1.06 % 1.15 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.04 % 1.20 % 1.09 % Savings and money market 2.34 % 2.68 % 2.39 % 2.33 % 2.29 % 2.46 % 2.62 % Time deposits 3.45 % 4.09 % 3.43 % 3.38 % 3.53 % 3.73 % 3.88 % Short-term borrowings 2.57 % 2.13 % 2.66 % 2.62 % 2.40 % 1.77 % 2.41 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.93 % 5.28 % 6.98 % 6.99 % 6.84 % 6.31 % 5.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.64 % 3.00 % 2.67 % 2.61 % 2.65 % 2.83 % 2.92 % Net interest rate spread 3.13 % 2.87 % 3.12 % 3.15 % 3.11 % 3.03 % 3.01 % Net interest margin 3.69 % 3.50 % 3.70 % 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.62 % 3.65 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) The interest on tax-exempt securities is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2026 2025 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third ASSET QUALITY DATA: 2026 2025 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans Beginning balance $ 47,386 $ 48,041 $ 47,497 $ 44,661 $ 47,386 $ 47,292 $ 47,291 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business 3,311 2,083 344 (23 ) 2,990 46 123 Commercial mortgage–construction 963 (357 ) 963 - - (10 ) (357 ) Commercial mortgage–multifamily - - - - - - - Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied (3 ) 594 (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) - (1 ) Commercial mortgage–owner occupied (2 ) (3 ) (1 ) - (1 ) - (1 ) Residential real estate loans 8 108 (11 ) - 19 (4 ) (25 ) Residential real estate lines 27 27 - 30 (3 ) - - Consumer indirect 5,000 5,017 2,010 1,140 1,850 2,239 1,926 Other consumer 1,098 1,011 721 151 226 140 396 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) 10,402 8,480 4,025 1,297 5,080 2,411 2,061 Provision for credit losses–loans 11,030 7,731 4,542 4,133 2,355 2,505 2,062 Ending balance $ 48,014 $ 47,292 $ 48,014 $ 47,497 $ 44,661 $ 47,386 $ 47,292 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): Commercial business 0.59 % 0.39 % 0.18 % -0.01 % 1.65 % 0.02 % 0.07 % Commercial mortgage–construction 0.24 % -0.90 % 0.64 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % -0.31 % Commercial mortgage–multifamily 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied 0.00 % 0.90 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Commercial mortgage–owner occupied 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Residential real estate loans 0.00 % 0.02 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % -0.02 % Residential real estate lines 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.16 % 0.16 % -0.03 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Consumer indirect 0.85 % 0.80 % 1.03 % 0.59 % 0.94 % 1.08 % 0.91 % Other consumer 4.43 % 3.40 % 9.04 % 1.85 % 2.61 % 1.50 % 4.16 % Total loans 0.30 % 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.11 % 0.44 % 0.21 % 0.18 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 6,613 $ 3,799 $ 6,613 $ 7,677 $ 6,698 $ 4,709 $ 3,799 Commercial mortgage–construction 19,069 19,794 19,069 20,520 20,520 20,321 19,794 Commercial mortgage–multifamily 1,019 540 1,019 540 540 540 540 Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied - - - - - - - Commercial mortgage–owner occupied 973 1,102 973 981 983 1,095 1,102 Residential real estate loans 8,141 5,877 8,141 6,974 7,434 6,443 5,877 Residential real estate lines 266 212 266 412 431 374 212 Consumer indirect 2,331 2,482 2,331 1,772 1,767 2,155 2,482 Other consumer 130 145 130 131 102 118 145 Total non-performing loans 38,542 33,951 38,542 39,007 38,475 35,755 33,951 Foreclosed assets 3,544 142 3,544 552 552 94 142 Total non-performing assets $ 42,086 $ 34,093 $ 42,086 $ 39,559 $ 39,027 $ 35,849 $ 34,093 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.79 % 0.74 % 0.79 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.77 % 0.74 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.65 % 0.54 % 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.54 % Allowance for credit losses–loans to total loans 0.99 % 1.03 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.97 % 1.02 % 1.03 % Allowance for credit losses–loans to non-performing loans 125 % 139 % 125 % 122 % 116 % 133 % 139 %

(1) At period end.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2026 2025 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2026 2025 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 6,506,919 $ 6,334,952 $ 6,294,783 $ 6,274,140 $ 6,288,052 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,055 60,149 60,245 60,343 60,443 Tangible assets $ 6,446,864 $ 6,274,803 $ 6,234,538 $ 6,213,797 $ 6,227,609 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders' equity $ 601,710 $ 626,156 $ 614,385 $ 611,569 $ 604,435 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,055 60,149 60,245 60,343 60,443 Tangible common equity $ 541,655 $ 566,007 $ 554,140 $ 551,226 $ 543,992 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.40 % 9.02 % 8.89 % 8.87 % 8.74 % Common shares outstanding 19,521 19,706 19,686 19,797 20,130 Tangible common book value per share (2) $ 27.75 $ 28.72 $ 28.15 $ 27.84 $ 27.02 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 6,270,963 $ 6,198,689 $ 6,312,602 $ 6,271,961 $ 6,227,388 $ 6,261,856 $ 6,159,886 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,207 60,610 60,112 60,207 60,305 60,404 60,505 Average tangible assets $ 6,210,756 $ 6,138,079 $ 6,252,490 $ 6,211,754 $ 6,167,083 $ 6,201,452 $ 6,099,381 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 621,392 $ 578,275 $ 626,423 $ 621,333 $ 616,309 $ 615,470 $ 593,026 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,207 60,610 60,112 60,207 60,305 60,404 60,505 Average tangible common equity $ 561,185 $ 517,665 $ 566,311 $ 561,126 $ 556,004 $ 555,066 $ 532,521 Net income available to common shareholders $ 61,066 $ 53,793 $ 19,626 $ 20,819 $ 20,621 $ 19,616 $ 20,112 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 14.55 % 13.89 % 13.75 % 14.88 % 15.04 % 14.02 % 14.98 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

CONTACT: For additional information contact: Kate Croft Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications (716) 817-5159...