Jefferson Capital To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results
The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About Jefferson Capital, Inc.
Founded in 2002, Jefferson Capital is an analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off, insolvency and active consumer accounts with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America. It purchases and services both secured and unsecured assets, and its growing client base includes Fortune 500 creditors, banks, fintech origination platforms, telecommunications providers, credit card issuers and auto finance companies. Jefferson Capital is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with additional offices and operations located in Sartell, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado and San Antonio, Texas (United States); Basingstoke, England, London, England and Paisley, Scotland (United Kingdom); London, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario (Canada); as well as Bogota (Colombia).
Contact:
Investor Relations
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