Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces The Date Of Its 2026 Annual Meeting Of Limited Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:“”) (the“”), an owner of liquefied natural gas carriers, announced today that its Board of Directors (the“”) has scheduled the Partnership's 2026 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners (the“”) to be held on November 27, 2026 at 4:00 p.m., local time, at Poseidonos Avenue and Foivis 2 Street, 166-74 Glyfada, Athens, Greece. The Board has fixed a record date of October 27, 2026 (the“”) for the determination of the Limited Partners entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Partnership's Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed on or about October 29, 2026 to Limited Partners of record as of the Record Date and will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“ Commission”) and available on the Commission's website at The Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement and the Partnership's 2025 Annual Report are also available on the Partnership's website at

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +30 210 8917960

Email: ...

Investor Relations/ Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis / Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

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