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Itron Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-10-29 04:17:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Baird Global Industrial Conference, Nov. 11, 2026, Chicago – Joel Vach, vice president of tax, treasury and merger, divestitures and acquisitions, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Nov. 17, 2026, Nashville – John Marcolini, senior vice president for Networked Solutions will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:

Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent
Vice President, Investor Relations
512-560-1172

Stephanie Tarlton, CFA
Principal, Investor Relations
(512) 676-8365
...

Itron, Inc.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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