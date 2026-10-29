Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Q3 2026 Financial Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Assets
|(Unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|458,686
|$
|340,695
|Short-term investments
|112
|111
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|458,798
|340,806
|Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
|2,816,204
|1,122,017
|Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $853,439, and $367,289 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)
|912,183
|396,233
|Equity securities, at fair value
|5,440
|6,802
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|149,572
|64,604
|Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|211,410
|-
|Loans receivable
|11,786,760
|8,292,010
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|118,594
|67,201
|Loans receivable, net
|11,668,166
|8,224,809
|Accrued interest receivable
|67,735
|41,490
|Office properties and equipment, net
|113,119
|82,985
|Bank-owned life insurance
|474,888
|283,094
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|191,703
|120,302
|Other assets
|493,275
|335,651
|Total assets
|$
|17,562,493
|$
|11,018,793
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|12,561,523
|$
|8,444,079
|Borrowings
|1,496,279
|1,183,472
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|67,295
|45,792
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|272,112
|184,722
|Total liabilities
|14,397,209
|9,858,065
|Stockholders' equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,165,284
|1,160,728
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|17,562,493
|$
|11,018,793
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Interest income:
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Loans receivable
|$
|152,636
|$
|103,792
|$
|358,128
|$
|298,548
|Debt securities available for sale and equity securities
|25,403
|9,858
|46,941
|29,901
|Debt securities held to maturity
|4,879
|2,886
|10,486
|8,619
|Federal funds and interest-earning deposits
|7,738
|2,623
|13,425
|7,924
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock dividends
|2,001
|1,258
|4,799
|4,079
|Total interest income
|192,657
|120,417
|433,779
|349,071
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|62,840
|49,569
|155,285
|149,058
|Borrowings
|15,436
|13,462
|40,803
|38,599
|Total interest expense
|78,276
|63,031
|196,088
|187,657
|Net interest income
|114,381
|57,386
|237,691
|161,414
|Provision for credit losses
|1,832
|2,344
|7,100
|7,745
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|112,549
|55,042
|230,591
|153,669
|Non-interest (loss) income:
|Demand deposit account fees
|3,027
|2,037
|7,164
|5,940
|Bank-owned life insurance
|3,768
|2,133
|8,682
|5,982
|Title insurance fees
|714
|684
|2,201
|2,191
|Loan fees and service charges
|1,103
|1,570
|4,088
|4,370
|(Loss) gain on securities transactions
|(40,849
|)
|-
|(40,849
|)
|336
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|(447
|)
|714
|(1,429
|)
|1,294
|(Loss) gain on sale of loans
|(7,567
|)
|401
|(6,792
|)
|901
|Bargain purchase gain, net of tax
|25,689
|-
|25,689
|-
|(Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned
|(1,770
|)
|-
|(1,770
|)
|281
|Other non-interest income
|2,424
|2,328
|6,685
|7,216
|Total non-interest (loss) income
|(13,908
|)
|9,867
|3,669
|28,511
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|43,462
|29,248
|106,524
|86,764
|Occupancy
|8,663
|6,055
|22,242
|18,208
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|2,331
|1,783
|5,743
|5,402
|Advertising
|915
|512
|2,228
|1,606
|Professional fees
|2,377
|2,590
|5,995
|8,624
|Data processing and software expenses
|5,748
|4,457
|15,366
|12,621
|Merger-related expenses
|30,641
|-
|33,283
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|196
|-
|196
|-
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,489
|560
|4,611
|1,592
|Other non-interest expense, net
|(317
|)
|(119
|)
|(1,779
|)
|(980
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|97,505
|45,086
|194,409
|133,837
|Income before income tax (benefit) expense
|1,136
|19,823
|39,851
|48,343
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(4,095
|)
|4,955
|7,034
|12,270
|Net income
|$
|5,231
|$
|14,868
|$
|32,817
|$
|36,073
|Earnings per share-basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.16
|Earnings per share-diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.16
|Weighted average shares outstanding-basic (1)
|250,984,115
|224,468,686
|232,335,137
|224,275,297
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted (1)
|251,662,369
|224,468,686
|232,571,404
|224,275,297
|(1) As result of the second-step conversion, all prior period share information has been subsequently revised to reflect the 2.2000 exchange ratio.
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Loans
|$
|11,286,773
|$
|152,636
|5.37
|%
|$
|8,165,132
|$
|103,792
|5.04
|%
|Securities
|3,031,705
|30,282
|3.96
|%
|1,481,219
|12,744
|3.41
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|999,680
|9,739
|3.87
|%
|293,903
|3,881
|5.24
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|15,318,158
|192,657
|4.99
|%
|9,940,254
|120,417
|4.81
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|1,217,777
|871,010
|Total assets
|$
|16,535,935
|$
|10,811,264
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|3,142,993
|$
|16,824
|2.12
|%
|$
|1,904,963
|$
|10,685
|2.23
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,640,021
|8,829
|2.14
|%
|1,369,986
|9,763
|2.83
|%
|Savings and club deposits
|1,239,886
|2,742
|0.88
|%
|640,834
|1,056
|0.65
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|3,554,073
|34,445
|3.85
|%
|2,838,737
|28,065
|3.92
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|9,576,973
|62,840
|2.60
|%
|6,754,520
|49,569
|2.91
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,404,011
|14,471
|4.09
|%
|1,213,787
|13,317
|4.35
|%
|Subordinated notes
|45,753
|834
|7.23
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7,070
|131
|7.35
|%
|7,051
|145
|8.16
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,456,834
|15,436
|4.20
|%
|1,220,838
|13,462
|4.37
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|11,033,807
|$
|78,276
|2.81
|%
|7,975,358
|$
|63,031
|3.14
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|2,421,615
|1,489,014
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|306,139
|219,406
|Total liabilities
|13,761,561
|9,683,778
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,774,374
|1,127,486
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|16,535,935
|$
|10,811,264
|Net interest income
|$
|114,381
|$
|57,386
|Interest rate spread
|2.18
|%
|1.67
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|4,284,351
|$
|1,964,896
|Net interest margin
|2.96
|%
|2.29
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|138.83
|%
|124.64
|%
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Loans
|$
|9,287,935
|$
|358,128
|5.16
|%
|$
|8,040,666
|$
|298,548
|4.96
|%
|Securities
|2,076,233
|57,427
|3.70
|%
|1,484,237
|38,520
|3.47
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|589,577
|18,224
|4.13
|%
|297,563
|12,003
|5.39
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|11,953,745
|433,779
|4.85
|%
|9,822,466
|349,071
|4.75
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|1,005,767
|867,884
|Total assets
|$
|12,959,512
|$
|10,690,350
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,348,436
|$
|36,752
|2.09
|%
|$
|1,967,414
|$
|33,121
|2.25
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,513,531
|26,539
|2.34
|%
|1,328,675
|28,425
|2.86
|%
|Savings and club deposits
|830,303
|4,049
|0.65
|%
|645,055
|3,278
|0.68
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|3,122,982
|87,945
|3.77
|%
|2,795,026
|84,234
|4.03
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|7,815,252
|155,285
|2.66
|%
|6,736,170
|149,058
|2.96
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,296,659
|39,560
|4.08
|%
|1,164,942
|38,174
|4.38
|%
|Subordinated notes
|15,419
|834
|7.23
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7,064
|394
|7.46
|%
|7,043
|425
|8.07
|%
|Other borrowings
|476
|15
|4.21
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,319,618
|40,803
|4.13
|%
|1,171,985
|38,599
|4.40
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,134,870
|$
|196,088
|2.87
|%
|7,908,155
|$
|187,657
|3.17
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,849,140
|1,455,365
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|260,569
|218,546
|Total liabilities
|11,244,579
|9,582,066
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,714,933
|1,108,284
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|12,959,512
|$
|10,690,350
|Net interest income
|$
|237,691
|$
|161,414
|Interest rate spread
|1.98
|%
|1.58
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|2,818,875
|$
|1,914,311
|Net interest margin
|2.66
|%
|2.20
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|130.86
|%
|124.21
|%
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin
|Average Yields/Costs by Quarter
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|Yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|5.37
|%
|5.01
|%
|5.01
|%
|5.03
|%
|5.04
|%
|Securities
|3.96
|3.50
|3.38
|3.36
|3.41
|Other interest-earning assets
|3.87
|4.33
|4.78
|4.69
|5.24
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.99
|%
|4.74
|%
|4.76
|%
|4.77
|%
|4.81
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2.60
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.91
|%
|Total borrowings
|4.20
|4.06
|4.12
|4.25
|4.37
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.81
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.14
|%
|Interest rate spread
|2.18
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.67
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.96
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.36
|%
|2.29
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|138.83
|%
|126.11
|%
|124.59
|%
|124.84
|%
|124.64
|%
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (1) :
|Return on average assets
|0.13
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.55
|%
|Core return on average assets (2)
|0.97
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.56
|%
|Return on average equity
|0.75
|%
|4.92
|%
|4.55
|%
|5.43
|%
|5.23
|%
|Core return on average equity (2)
|5.73
|%
|5.14
|%
|5.17
|%
|5.50
|%
|5.41
|%
|Core return on average tangible equity (2)
|6.20
|%
|5.71
|%
|5.75
|%
|6.14
|%
|6.04
|%
|Interest rate spread
|2.18
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.67
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.96
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.36
|%
|2.29
|%
|Non-interest (loss) income to average assets
|(0.33
|)%
|0.39
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.36
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.34
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.65
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|97.05
|%
|67.01
|%
|70.73
|%
|68.42
|%
|67.04
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (2)
|53.16
|%
|65.90
|%
|68.02
|%
|68.06
|%
|66.04
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|138.83
|%
|126.11
|%
|124.59
|%
|124.84
|%
|124.64
|%
|Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average outstanding loans
|0.05
|%
|0.10
|%
|(0.03
|)%
|0.03
|%
|0.04
|%
|(1) Ratios are annualized when appropriate.
|(2) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.
|ASSET QUALITY DATA:
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-accrual loans (1)
|$
|36,476
|$
|42,988
|$
|41,375
|$
|38,000
|$
|32,529
|90+ and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-performing loans
|36,476
|42,988
|41,375
|38,000
|32,529
|Real estate owned
|-
|5,923
|5,923
|-
|-
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|36,476
|$
|48,911
|$
|47,298
|$
|38,000
|$
|32,529
|Non-performing loans to total gross loans
|0.31
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.40
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.21
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.30
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL")
|$
|118,594
|$
|71,065
|$
|68,761
|$
|67,201
|$
|65,659
|ACL to total non-performing loans
|325.13
|%
|165.31
|%
|166.19
|%
|176.84
|%
|201.85
|%
|ACL to gross loans
|1.02
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.80
|%
|(1)Excludes loans held-for-sale at September 30, 2026.
|LOAN DATA:
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|(In thousands)
|Real estate loans:
|One-to-four family
|$
|2,627,567
|$
|2,518,768
|$
|2,543,588
|$
|2,558,252
|$
|2,583,162
|Multifamily
|3,704,346
|1,768,395
|1,669,232
|1,677,613
|1,612,105
|Commercial real estate
|3,247,917
|2,573,823
|2,472,993
|2,513,260
|2,532,329
|Construction
|553,805
|502,609
|520,753
|469,438
|465,283
|Commercial business loans
|1,005,519
|831,030
|752,246
|766,792
|771,486
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity loans and advances
|443,303
|248,141
|249,487
|255,126
|256,970
|Other consumer loans
|3,970
|2,851
|2,850
|2,895
|2,725
|Total gross loans
|11,586,427
|8,445,617
|8,211,149
|8,243,376
|8,224,060
|Purchased credit deteriorated loans
|163,004
|9,828
|10,158
|10,442
|10,920
|Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts
|37,329
|38,165
|38,371
|38,192
|37,580
|Allowance for credit losses
|(118,594
|)
|(71,065
|)
|(68,761
|)
|(67,201
|)
|(65,659
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|11,668,166
|$
|8,422,545
|$
|8,190,917
|$
|8,224,809
|$
|8,206,901
|At September 30, 2026
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Gross Loans
|Weighted Average Loan to Value Ratio (1)
|Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage (1)
|Multifamily Real Estate
|$
|3,704,346
|32.0
|%
|55.0
|%
|1.56
|Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate
|$
|913,044
|7.9
|%
|67.4
|%
|3.18
|Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate:
|Retail / Shopping centers
|$
|627,962
|5.4
|%
|52.5
|%
|1.61
|Mixed Use
|445,332
|3.8
|56.6
|1.46
|Industrial / Warehouse
|551,186
|4.8
|52.0
|1.57
|Non-Medical Office
|211,467
|1.8
|50.3
|1.78
|Medical Office
|104,653
|0.9
|56.7
|1.43
|Single Purpose
|58,592
|0.5
|63.9
|1.36
|Other
|335,681
|2.9
|48.6
|1.89
|Total
|$
|2,334,873
|20.2
|%
|52.9
|%
|1.61
|Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans
|$
|6,952,263
|60.0
|%
|55.9
|%
|1.79
|(1) Based on the most recent financial information available.
|As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $77.0 million in office loans in New York City. As of October 27, 2026, the Company had approximately $164.6 million of rent stabilized multifamily loans in New York City.
|DEPOSIT DATA:
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Balance
| Weighted
Average Rate
|Balance
| Weighted
Average Rate
|Balance
| Weighted
Average Rate
|Balance
| Weighted
Average Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,327,457
|-
|%
|$
|1,555,833
|-
|%
|$
|1,508,030
|-
|%
|$
|1,517,399
|-
|%
|Interest-bearing demand
|3,402,812
|2.07
|2,844,989
|1.37
|1,882,987
|1.86
|1,985,871
|1.99
|Money market accounts
|1,719,373
|2.36
|1,409,504
|2.48
|1,451,274
|2.43
|1,465,028
|2.59
|Savings and club deposits
|1,391,044
|0.93
|636,566
|0.42
|625,001
|0.42
|623,444
|0.47
|Certificates of deposit
|3,720,837
|3.66
|3,055,173
|3.69
|2,904,722
|3.71
|2,852,337
|3.80
|Total deposits
|$
|12,561,523
|2.07
|%
|$
|9,502,065
|1.99
|%
|$
|8,372,014
|2.16
|%
|$
|8,444,079
|2.23
|%
|CAPITAL RATIOS:
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026 (1)
| 2025
|Company:
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|25.75
|%
|14.92
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|24.29
|%
|14.03
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|24.24
|%
|13.94
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)
|18.39
|%
|10.27
|%
|Columbia Bank:
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|19.77
|%
|14.09
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|18.81
|%
|13.20
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|18.81
|%
|13.20
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)
|14.23
|%
|9.67
|%
|(1) Estimated ratios at September 30, 2026
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|3,165,284
|$
|1,160,728
|Less: goodwill
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(78,763
|)
|(6,946
|)
|Total tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|2,975,806
|$
|1,043,067
|Shares outstanding
|269,547,660
|103,984,649
|Cash dividends paid per share
|$
|0.05
|$
|-
|Book value per share
|$
|11.74
|$
|11.16
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|11.04
|$
|10.03
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
|Reconciliation of Core Net Income
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands)
|Net income
|$
|5,231
|$
|14,868
|$
|32,817
|$
|36,073
|Add/less: loss (gain) on securities transactions, net of tax
|29,003
|-
|29,003
|(251
|)
|Add: loss on sale of loans, net of tax(1)
|4,897
|-
|4,897
|-
|Less: bargain purchase gain, net of tax
|(25,689
|)
|-
|(25,689
|)
|-
|Add: severance expense, net of tax
|1,091
|503
|1,091
|1,020
|Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax
|25,942
|-
|28,371
|-
|Add: loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|139
|-
|139
|-
|Add: litigation expenses, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|242
|Core net income
|$
|40,614
|$
|15,371
|$
|70,629
|$
|37,084
|(1) Loss on sale of loans includes only Northfield loan sales.
|Return on Average Assets
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|5,231
|$
|14,868
|$
|32,817
|$
|36,073
|Average assets
|$
|16,535,935
|$
|10,811,264
|$
|12,959,512
|$
|10,690,350
|Return on average assets
|0.13
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.45
|%
|Core net income
|$
|40,614
|$
|15,371
|$
|70,629
|$
|37,084
|Core return on average assets
|0.97
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.46
|%
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
|Return on Average Equity
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|2,774,374
|$
|1,127,486
|$
|1,714,933
|$
|1,108,284
|Add/less: loss (gain) on securities transactions, net of tax
|29,003
|-
|29,003
|(251
|)
|Add: loss on sale of loans, net of tax(1)
|4,897
|-
|4,897
|-
|Less: bargain purchase gain, net of tax
|(25,689
|)
|-
|(25,689
|)
|-
|Add: severance expense, net of tax
|1,091
|503
|1,091
|1,020
|Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax
|25,942
|-
|28,371
|-
|Add: loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|139
|-
|139
|-
|Add: litigation expenses, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|242
|Core average stockholders' equity
|$
|2,809,757
|$
|1,127,989
|$
|1,752,745
|$
|1,109,295
|Return on average equity
|0.75
|%
|5.23
|%
|2.56
|%
|4.35
|%
|Core return on core average equity
|5.73
|%
|5.41
|%
|5.39
|%
|4.47
|%
|(1) Loss on sale of loans includes only Northfield loan sales.
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|2,774,374
|$
|1,127,486
|$
|1,714,933
|$
|1,108,284
|Less: average goodwill
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|Less: average core deposit intangible
|(65,493
|)
|(7,742
|)
|(26,401
|)
|(8,252
|)
|Total average tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|2,598,166
|$
|1,009,029
|$
|1,577,817
|$
|989,317
|Core return on average tangible equity
|6.20
|%
|6.04
|%
|5.98
|%
|5.01
|%
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
|Efficiency Ratios
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net interest income
|$
|114,381
|$
|57,386
|$
|237,691
|$
|161,414
|Non-interest (loss) income
|(13,908
|)
|9,867
|3,669
|28,511
|Total income
|$
|100,473
|$
|67,253
|$
|241,360
|$
|189,925
|Non-interest expense
|$
|97,505
|$
|45,086
|$
|194,409
|$
|133,837
|Efficiency ratio
|97.05
|%
|67.04
|%
|80.55
|%
|70.47
|%
|Non-interest (loss) income
|$
|(13,908
|)
|$
|9,867
|$
|3,669
|$
|28,511
|Add/less: loss (gain) on securities transactions
|40,849
|-
|40,849
|(336
|)
|Add: loss on sale of loans (1)
|6,897
|-
|6,897
|-
|Less: bargain purchase gain, net of tax
|(25,689
|)
|-
|(25,689
|)
|-
|Core non-interest income
|$
|8,149
|$
|9,867
|$
|25,726
|$
|28,175
|Non-interest expense
|$
|97,505
|$
|45,086
|$
|194,409
|$
|133,837
|Less: severance expense
|(1,536
|)
|(670
|)
|(1,536
|)
|(1,365
|)
|Less: merger-related expenses
|(30,641
|)
|-
|(33,283
|)
|-
|Less: loss on extinguishment of debt
|(196
|)
|-
|(196
|)
|-
|Less: litigation expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(325
|)
|Core non-interest expense
|$
|65,132
|$
|44,416
|$
|159,394
|$
|132,147
|Core efficiency ratio
|53.16
|%
|66.04
|%
|60.51
|%
|69.70
|%
|(1) Loss on sale of loans includes only Northfield loan sales.
ACQUISITION DATE-FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET
The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Northfield, net of the total consideration paid:
|At July 20, 2026
|(In thousands)
|Amount
|Estimated Fair Value
|Total Purchase Price
|$
|578,823
|Acquired Equity
|$
|681,816
|Fair Value Marks:
|Debt securities held to maturity
|(425
|)
|Loans receivable, yield
|(150,538
|)
|Loans receivable, credit
|(86,590
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|39,441
|Core deposit intangibles
|76,167
|Office land and buildings
|12,973
|Leases
|(550
|)
|Certificates of deposit
|2,364
|Borrowings
|2,613
|Subordinated debentures
|1,860
|Post-Retirement benefits (BOLI)
|(293
|)
|Taxes
|25,674
|Less: Fair value of net assets
|$
|604,512
|Bargain purchase gain, net of tax
|$
|(25,689
|)
|The calculation of the bargain purchase gain is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to the recorded carrying values may be required.
Columbia Financial, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
(833) 550-0717
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