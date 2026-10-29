Medallion Bank Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results And Declares Series G Preferred Stock Dividend
| MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Interest income
|Loan interest including fees
|$
|83,006
|$
|74,549
|$
|235,447
|$
|216,854
|Investments
|1,992
|1,660
|5,027
|4,543
|Total interest income
|84,998
|76,209
|240,474
|221,397
|Interest expense
|24,998
|20,503
|67,858
|59,728
|Net interest income
|60,000
|55,706
|172,616
|161,669
|Provision for credit losses
|29,835
|17,202
|73,465
|54,937
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|30,165
|38,504
|99,151
|106,732
|Strategic partnership fees
|762
|990
|2,722
|2,461
|Gain on sale of loans
|1,682
|-
|2,963
|1,304
|Other non-interest income
|114
|1,476
|967
|3,234
|Total non-interest income
|2,558
|2,466
|6,652
|6,999
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and benefits
|6,248
|5,466
|18,888
|16,111
|Loan servicing
|3,931
|3,249
|11,803
|9,696
|Collection costs
|1,759
|1,947
|5,569
|5,622
|Insurance including FDIC assessment
|1,258
|790
|3,470
|2,940
|Professional fees
|779
|492
|2,659
|1,694
|Information technology
|483
|507
|1,376
|1,153
|Depreciation and amortization
|609
|585
|1,813
|1,750
|Occupancy and equipment
|138
|137
|465
|423
|Advertising
|322
|73
|515
|197
|Other
|877
|493
|2,170
|1,666
|Total non-interest expense
|16,404
|13,739
|48,728
|41,252
|Income before income taxes
|16,319
|27,231
|57,075
|72,479
|Provision for income taxes
|4,474
|7,390
|16,239
|19,695
|Net income
|$
|11,845
|$
|19,841
|$
|40,836
|$
|52,784
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
|2,336
|2,336
|7,007
|6,446
|Less: Redemption of Series F preferred stock - funds paid in excess of carrying value
|-
|3,515
|-
|3,515
|Net income attributable to common shareholder
|$
|9,509
|$
|13,990
|$
|33,829
|$
|42,823
| MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|Assets
|Cash and federal funds sold
|$
|170,148
|$
|147,449
|$
|112,102
|Investment securities, available-for-sale
|63,853
|60,183
|61,081
|Loans held for sale, at the lower of amortized cost or fair value
|15,233
|15,144
|72,918
|Loan receivables, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition cost and fees
|2,800,461
|2,427,458
|2,349,531
|Allowance for credit losses
|(122,635
|)
|(105,519
|)
|(99,334
|)
|Loans, net
|2,677,826
|2,321,939
|2,250,197
|Repossessed assets(1)
|3,422
|2,589
|3,353
|Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net
|7,204
|8,564
|7,330
|Deferred tax assets
|16,036
|14,353
|14,368
|Accrued interest receivable
|21,738
|19,265
|16,835
|Other assets
|28,390
|25,953
|36,338
|Total assets
|$
|3,003,850
|$
|2,615,439
|$
|2,574,522
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|2,386,276
|$
|2,084,265
|$
|2,055,802
|Short-term borrowings
|75,000
|50,000
|35,000
|Accrued interest payable
|2,459
|3,488
|3,273
|Income tax payable(2)
|17,919
|15,229
|21,734
|Other liabilities
|18,541
|11,373
|18,720
|Due to affiliates
|766
|911
|921
|Total liabilities
|2,500,961
|2,165,266
|2,135,450
|Shareholders' Equity
|Series E preferred stock
|26,303
|26,303
|26,303
|Series G preferred stock
|125,039
|73,126
|73,126
|Common stock
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|Additional paid in capital
|77,500
|77,500
|77,500
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(5,240
|)
|(3,214
|)
|(3,249
|)
|Retained earnings
|278,287
|275,458
|264,392
|Total shareholders' equity
|502,889
|450,173
|439,072
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,003,850
|$
|2,615,439
|$
|2,574,522
(1) Formerly described as loan collateral in process of foreclosure.
(2) The majority of income tax payable is payable to Medallion Financial Corp., pursuant to a tax sharing agreement.
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