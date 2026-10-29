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Medallion Bank Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results And Declares Series G Preferred Stock Dividend


Date: 2026-10-29 04:17:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKO, the“Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2026 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $11.8 million, compared to $19.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholder of $9.5 million, compared to $14.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income of $60.0 million, compared to $55.7 million in the prior year quarter. Total non-interest income of $2.6 million, compared to $2.5 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin of 8.03%, compared to 8.61% in the prior year quarter.
  • Recreation loan originations grew 40% from the prior year quarter to $198.2 million, and the loan portfolio grew 20% to $1.9 billion, exclusive of loans held for sale.
  • Home Improvement loan originations grew 145% from the prior year quarter to $146.3 million, and the loan portfolio grew 18% to $947.5 million.
  • Strategic partnership loan originations grew 25% from the prior year quarter to $259.4 million. During the quarter, the Bank added rFinance to its growing strategic partnership program, with originations beginning in the fourth quarter.
  • Total provision for credit losses was $29.8 million, compared to $17.2 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter provision for credit losses included $5.7 million related to increased allowance for credit losses tied to consumer loan growth, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized net charge-offs in the quarter were 2.83% of average loans outstanding, compared to 2.28% in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.61% and 10.18%, respectively, compared to 3.08% and 17.77%, respectively, for the prior year quarter, reflecting significant loan growth.
  • Total assets were $3.0 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 17.4% at September 30, 2026.
  • Closed a public offering of 2,200,000 shares of Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, par value $1.00 per share, with a liquidation amount of $25 per share and an aggregate liquidation amount of $55.0 million.

Series G Preferred Stock Dividend

On October 29, 2026, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5625 per share on the Bank's Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“MBNKO.” The dividend is payable on January 4, 2027, to holders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2026.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit

For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank's Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank's website. Medallion Bank's financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.'s results for the same period.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
...

MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025
Interest income
Loan interest including fees $ 83,006 $ 74,549 $ 235,447 $ 216,854
Investments 1,992 1,660 5,027 4,543
Total interest income 84,998 76,209 240,474 221,397
Interest expense 24,998 20,503 67,858 59,728
Net interest income 60,000 55,706 172,616 161,669
Provision for credit losses 29,835 17,202 73,465 54,937
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,165 38,504 99,151 106,732
Strategic partnership fees 762 990 2,722 2,461
Gain on sale of loans 1,682 - 2,963 1,304
Other non-interest income 114 1,476 967 3,234
Total non-interest income 2,558 2,466 6,652 6,999
Non-interest expense
Salaries and benefits 6,248 5,466 18,888 16,111
Loan servicing 3,931 3,249 11,803 9,696
Collection costs 1,759 1,947 5,569 5,622
Insurance including FDIC assessment 1,258 790 3,470 2,940
Professional fees 779 492 2,659 1,694
Information technology 483 507 1,376 1,153
Depreciation and amortization 609 585 1,813 1,750
Occupancy and equipment 138 137 465 423
Advertising 322 73 515 197
Other 877 493 2,170 1,666
Total non-interest expense 16,404 13,739 48,728 41,252
Income before income taxes 16,319 27,231 57,075 72,479
Provision for income taxes 4,474 7,390 16,239 19,695
Net income $ 11,845 $ 19,841 $ 40,836 $ 52,784
Less: Preferred stock dividends 2,336 2,336 7,007 6,446
Less: Redemption of Series F preferred stock - funds paid in excess of carrying value - 3,515 - 3,515
Net income attributable to common shareholder $ 9,509 $ 13,990 $ 33,829 $ 42,823


MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED) (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025
Assets
Cash and federal funds sold $ 170,148 $ 147,449 $ 112,102
Investment securities, available-for-sale 63,853 60,183 61,081
Loans held for sale, at the lower of amortized cost or fair value 15,233 15,144 72,918
Loan receivables, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition cost and fees 2,800,461 2,427,458 2,349,531
Allowance for credit losses (122,635 ) (105,519 ) (99,334 )
Loans, net 2,677,826 2,321,939 2,250,197
Repossessed assets(1) 3,422 2,589 3,353
Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net 7,204 8,564 7,330
Deferred tax assets 16,036 14,353 14,368
Accrued interest receivable 21,738 19,265 16,835
Other assets 28,390 25,953 36,338
Total assets $ 3,003,850 $ 2,615,439 $ 2,574,522
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits $ 2,386,276 $ 2,084,265 $ 2,055,802
Short-term borrowings 75,000 50,000 35,000
Accrued interest payable 2,459 3,488 3,273
Income tax payable(2) 17,919 15,229 21,734
Other liabilities 18,541 11,373 18,720
Due to affiliates 766 911 921
Total liabilities 2,500,961 2,165,266 2,135,450
Shareholders' Equity
Series E preferred stock 26,303 26,303 26,303
Series G preferred stock 125,039 73,126 73,126
Common stock 1,000 1,000 1,000
Additional paid in capital 77,500 77,500 77,500
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (5,240 ) (3,214 ) (3,249 )
Retained earnings 278,287 275,458 264,392
Total shareholders' equity 502,889 450,173 439,072
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,003,850 $ 2,615,439 $ 2,574,522

(1) Formerly described as loan collateral in process of foreclosure.
(2) The majority of income tax payable is payable to Medallion Financial Corp., pursuant to a tax sharing agreement.


MENAFN29102026004107003653ID1111887419


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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