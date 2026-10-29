Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Yield/Cost
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets
|Interest earning cash equivalents
|$
|67,550
|$
|598
|3.51
|%
|$
|22,094
|$
|177
|3.18
|%
|Federal funds sold
|134,558
|1,292
|3.81
|71,673
|1,046
|5.79
|Investment securities
|67,747
|700
|4.10
|60,900
|614
|4.00
|Loans
|Recreation
|1,816,101
|60,977
|13.32
|1,579,820
|53,565
|13.45
|Home improvement
|926,228
|21,403
|9.17
|802,745
|20,453
|10.11
|Commercial
|123,946
|3,239
|10.37
|130,486
|4,354
|13.24
|Taxi medallion
|1,240
|55
|17.60
|1,593
|91
|22.66
|Strategic partnerships
|16,442
|626
|15.11
|12,794
|471
|14.67
|Total loans
|2,883,957
|86,300
|11.87
|2,527,438
|78,934
|12.39
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|3,153,812
|$
|88,890
|11.18
|%
|$
|2,682,105
|$
|80,771
|11.92
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|(128,384
|)
|$
|(108,719
|)
|Cash
|10,052
|49,133
|Equity investments
|8,596
|8,903
|Loan collateral in process of foreclosure
|6,432
|8,517
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|167,603
|169,048
|Other assets
|67,576
|61,459
|Total non-interest-earning assets
|131,875
|188,341
|Total assets
|$
|3,285,687
|$
|2,870,446
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|2,424,820
|$
|24,998
|4.09
|%
|$
|2,066,763
|$
|20,502
|3.94
|%
|Privately placed notes
|190,250
|4,185
|8.73
|146,500
|3,166
|8.57
|SBA debentures and borrowings
|72,250
|814
|4.47
|77,750
|855
|4.36
|Trust preferred securities
|33,000
|514
|6.18
|33,000
|562
|6.76
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,720,320
|30,511
|4.45
|2,324,013
|25,085
|4.28
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|Deferred tax liability
|18,242
|18,985
|Other liabilities (1)
|30,930
|23,872
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|49,172
|42,857
|Total liabilities
|2,769,492
|2,366,870
|Non-controlling interest
|112,991
|111,201
|Total stockholders' equity
|403,204
|392,375
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,285,687
|$
|2,870,446
|Net interest income
|$
|58,379
|$
|55,686
|Net interest margin
|7.34
|%
|8.21
|%
(1) Includes deferred financing costs of $9.9 million and $9.0 million as of September 30, 2026 and 2025.
Loan Portfolio
The following table provides information regarding the composition of our loan portfolio for the dates presented:
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Amount
| As a
Percent of
Total Loans
|Amount
| As a
Percent of
Total Loans
|Amount
| As a
Percent of
Total Loans
|Loans held for investment:
|Recreation
|$
|1,852,958
|63
|%
|$
|1,617,221
|63
|%
|$
|1,545,528
|60
|%
|Home improvement
|947,503
|32
|810,237
|32
|804,003
|31
|Commercial
|118,691
|4
|123,068
|5
|135,123
|5
|Taxi medallion
|1,209
|*
|1,179
|*
|1,509
|*
|Total loans
|2,920,361
|99
|2,551,705
|100
|2,486,163
|97
|Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value:
|Recreation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57,641
|2
|Strategic partnership
|15,233
|*
|15,144
|*
|15,277
|*
|Total loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value
|15,233
|*
|15,144
|*
|72,918
|2
|Total loans and loans held for sale
|$
|2,935,594
|100
|%
|$
|2,566,849
|100
|%
|$
|2,559,081
|100
|%
(*) Less than 1%.
Balance Sheet
- Cash and cash equivalents, including investment securities, as of September 30, 2026, were $306.9 million, compared to $212.1 million as of September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, total assets were $3.361 billion, up from $2.900 billion as of September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, total liabilities were $2.810 billion, up from $2.404 billion as of September 30, 2025.
Capital Allocation
Quarterly Dividend
- The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on November 19, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2026.
|Dividends Announced
| Amount
Per Share
| Record
Date
| Payment
Date
|Q4 2026
|$
|0.14
|11/9/2026
|11/19/2026
|Q3 2026
|0.14
|8/17/2026
|8/31/2026
|Q2 2026
|0.14
|5/11/2026
|5/21/2026
|Q1 2026
|0.12
|3/19/2026
|3/31/2026
|Total: Year 2026
|0.54
|Total: Year 2025
|0.47
|Total: Year 2024
|0.41
|Total: Year 2023
|0.34
|Total: Year 2022 *
|0.32
(*) Dividend reinstated in Q1 2022.
Stock Repurchase Plan
- During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 483,871 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $11.48 per share for $5.6 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $1.2 million remaining under its $40 million stock repurchase program, all of which was utilized subsequent to quarter end. On October 27, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan in the amount of $40 million. Under the repurchase program, we may repurchase our outstanding shares of common stock from time to time in open market or privately-negotiated transactions, including accelerated share repurchase transactions, block trades, or pursuant to 10b5-1 trading plans. Any repurchases will be at management's discretion and will be subject to market conditions, the price of the Company's shares and other factors. The stock repurchase program may be modified, suspended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results tomorrow, Friday, October 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.
In connection with its earnings release, the Company has updated its quarterly supplement presentation, which is now available at .
How to Participate
- Date: Friday, October 30, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time Dial-in number: (833) 816-1412 or (412) 317-0504 Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 3Q26 Earnings Call
A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's IR website.
Replay Information
The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Friday, November 6, 2026
- Dial-in: (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 Passcode: 1021 2416
Additionally, the webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website.
About Medallion Financial Corp.
Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (swimming pools, replacement roofs, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as“will” and“continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, expectations regarding our loan portfolio, including collections on our taxi medallion loans, the potential for future asset growth, and market share opportunities. Medallion's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the current economy, whether inflation or the risk of recession, the effects of tariffs, the impact of the conflict with Iran, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion's control. In addition to risks relating to the current economy, for a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Medallion's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Investor Relations
...
212-328-2176
| MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|Assets
|Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold
|$
|243,056
|$
|201,564
|$
|150,978
|Investment securities
|63,853
|60,183
|61,081
|Equity investments
|8,185
|8,099
|9,305
|Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value
|15,233
|15,144
|72,918
|Loans
|2,920,361
|2,551,705
|2,486,163
|Allowance for credit losses
|(133,895
|)
|(114,789
|)
|(111,053
|)
|Net loans receivable
|2,786,466
|2,436,916
|2,375,110
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|167,420
|168,504
|168,866
|Accrued interest receivable
|21,967
|19,401
|16,973
|Property, equipment, and right-of-use lease asset, net
|17,184
|11,861
|10,839
|Loan collateral in process of foreclosure
|6,570
|7,333
|8,235
|Other assets
|30,710
|26,459
|26,082
|Total assets
|$
|3,360,644
|$
|2,955,464
|$
|2,900,387
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|2,386,276
|$
|2,084,265
|$
|2,055,802
|Long-term debt
|287,837
|215,987
|215,698
|Short-term borrowings
|77,000
|95,250
|80,250
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|16,701
|19,596
|19,019
|Operating lease liabilities
|11,409
|5,041
|3,459
|Accrued interest payable
|6,967
|6,319
|5,290
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|23,354
|20,960
|23,992
|Total liabilities
|2,809,544
|2,447,418
|2,403,510
|Total stockholders' equity
|399,758
|408,617
|397,448
|Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|151,342
|99,429
|99,429
|Total equity
|551,100
|508,046
|496,877
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|3,360,644
|$
|2,955,464
|$
|2,900,387
|Number of shares outstanding
|22,550,694
|23,311,683
|23,279,435
|Book value per share
|$
|17.73
|$
|17.53
|$
|17.07
| MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Total interest income
|$
|88,890
|$
|80,771
|$
|252,335
|$
|233,637
|Total interest expense
|30,511
|25,085
|82,650
|73,170
|Net interest income
|58,379
|55,686
|169,685
|160,467
|Provision for credit losses
|30,769
|18,556
|75,518
|62,132
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|27,610
|37,130
|94,167
|98,335
|Other income
|Gain on taxi medallion assets, net
|1,090
|1,767
|3,506
|3,359
|Strategic partnership fees
|762
|990
|2,722
|2,461
|Gain on sale of recreation and home improvement loans
|1,682
|-
|2,963
|1,304
|Gain (loss) on equity investments, net
|(217
|)
|257
|329
|15,783
|Other income
|107
|34
|788
|951
|Total other income, net
|3,424
|3,048
|10,308
|23,858
|Other expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|10,799
|10,145
|33,046
|30,286
|Loan servicing fees
|3,989
|2,852
|11,892
|8,568
|Collection costs
|1,871
|1,970
|5,739
|5,742
|Professional fee costs, net
|1,592
|1,073
|4,932
|4,010
|Regulatory fees
|1,120
|680
|3,101
|2,610
|Rent expense
|710
|680
|2,105
|2,036
|Depreciation
|661
|625
|1,949
|1,871
|Director compensation
|467
|445
|1,340
|1,281
|Amortization of intangible assets
|361
|361
|1,084
|1,084
|Other expenses
|2,396
|1,871
|6,105
|5,518
|Total other expenses
|23,966
|20,702
|71,293
|63,006
|Income before income taxes
|7,068
|19,476
|33,182
|59,187
|Income tax provision
|2,336
|5,862
|11,381
|18,380
|Net income
|4,732
|13,614
|21,801
|40,807
|Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest
|2,335
|2,336
|7,006
|6,446
|Less: redemption of non-controlling interest
|-
|3,515
|-
|3,515
|Net income attributable to Medallion Financial Corp.
|$
|2,397
|$
|7,763
|$
|14,795
|$
|30,846
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.64
|$
|1.36
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.61
|$
|1.28
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|22,686,300
|22,854,836
|23,010,224
|22,737,572
|Diluted
|23,647,271
|24,437,133
|24,067,423
|24,131,840
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