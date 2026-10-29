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Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results


Date: 2026-10-29 04:17:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) (“Medallion” or the“Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

2026 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total net income attributable to stockholders for the third quarter was $2.4 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.32 per share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income grew 5% to $58.4 million from $55.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 7.34% compared to 8.21% in the prior year quarter.
  • Loan originations grew 41% to $603.9 million, compared to $427.4 million in the prior year quarter, and included $259.4 million of strategic partnership loan originations in the current quarter, compared to $208.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Total loan portfolio as of September 30, 2026 was $2.936 billion, up 15% compared to $2.559 billion a year ago.
  • Credit loss provision was $30.8 million, compared to $18.6 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter credit loss provision included approximately $5.6 million related to allowance for credit losses tied to consumer loan growth, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net book value per share at September 30, 2026 was $17.73 compared to $17.07 a year ago.
  • The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share.
  • The Company repurchased 483,871 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $11.48 per share for $5.6 million.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Board of Directors approved a new $40 million stock repurchase program.

Executive Commentary

Andrew Murstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Financial Corp., commented, "Our third quarter results further demonstrate the strength of our consumer lending platform. We continued to grow our loan portfolio, with total assets reaching a record level of more than $3.3 billion. During the quarter, recreation and home improvement loans increased 5% and 7%, respectively, from last quarter. They have grown 16% and 18% over the past twelve months. Total loan originations increased 41% year-over-year to $603.9 million. We are especially pleased with the growth in our home improvement loan origination volume, which grew by 145% in this quarter from last year.

As we've said previously, growth at these levels requires us to recognize large upfront day-one provisions, which reduced earnings significantly during the quarter. While these provisions result in an immediate impact on reported earnings, they reflect the expansion of our loan portfolio and position us to generate increased earnings and shareholder value over time. These day-one provisions are a large part of the decrease in earnings this quarter from the prior year.

We were also pleased to have successfully raised an additional $55 million of preferred stock at Medallion Bank through the reopening of our investment grade rated Series G Preferred Stock, underscoring the confidence investors continue to place in our business model and growth strategy. We expect this additional capital to be accretive to our shareholders as we deploy it in our consumer lending business in the coming quarters.

In addition, we repurchased $5.6 million of our common stock during the quarter and, subsequent to quarter end, completed our previously authorized $40 million stock repurchase program. Our board of directors has authorized a new $40 million stock repurchase program; we intend to remain disciplined and opportunistic in repurchasing shares while continuing to support the growth of our business and create long-term shareholder value.

Lastly, we were able to repurchase $15 million of our trust preferred securities in October at a meaningful discount, which will result in a gain on the extinguishment of that debt in the upcoming fourth quarter."

Business Highlights

Recreation Lending

  • Originations were $198.2 million during the quarter, up 40% compared to $141.7 million a year ago.
  • Recreation loans, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, grew 16% to $1.853 billion, or 63% of total loans, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.603 billion, or 63%, a year ago.
  • Average loan size as of September 30, 2026 was $23,000 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 683.
  • Interest income grew 14% to $61.0 million for the quarter, from $53.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The weighted average interest rate was 15.01% at quarter-end, compared to 15.17% a year ago.
  • Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $11.9 million, or 0.66% of gross recreation loans, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $8.9 million, or 0.57%, a year ago.
  • Allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2026 was 5.30%, compared to 5.10% a year ago.

Home Improvement Lending

  • Originations were $146.3 million during the quarter, up 145% compared to $59.7 million a year ago.
  • Home improvement loans grew 18% to $947.5 million, or 32% of total loans, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $804.0 million, or 31%, a year ago.
  • Average loan size as of September 30, 2026 was $26,500 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 768.
  • Interest income grew 5% to $21.4 million for the quarter, compared to $20.5 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The weighted average interest rate was 9.52% at quarter-end, compared to 9.87% a year ago.
  • Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $1.7 million, or 0.18% of gross home improvement loans, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.16%, a year ago.
  • Allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2026 was 2.59%, compared to 2.55% a year ago.

Commercial Lending

  • Commercial loans were $118.7 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $135.1 million a year ago.
  • Average loan size was $4.0 million as of September 30, 2026, invested across 30 portfolio companies.
  • Interest income was $3.2 million for the quarter, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The average interest rate on the portfolio was 14.36% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 13.71% a year ago.

Strategic Partnerships

  • Originations were $259.4 million during the quarter, up 25% compared to $208.4 million a year ago.
  • Total strategic partnership loans held for sale as of September 30, 2026 were $15.2 million, compared to $15.3 million a year ago.
  • Fees generated from strategic partnerships were $0.8 million for the quarter, compared to $1.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The average holding period of strategic partnership loans was approximately five days.
  • In September 2026, rFinance Credit Company (finance affiliate of Renewal by Andersen) was added as the sixth partner to the strategic partnership program.

Taxi Medallion Lending

  • The Company collected $1.7 million of cash on taxi medallion-related assets during the quarter, which resulted in net recoveries and gains of $1.1 million.
  • Total net taxi medallion-related assets declined to $3.0 million, a 42% reduction from a year ago, and represented less than 0.1% of the Company's total assets, as of September 30, 2026.

Average Balances and Rates

The following table presents our consolidated average balance sheets, interest income and expense, and the average interest earning/bearing assets and liabilities and reflects the average yield on assets and average costs on liabilities as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

Three Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets
Interest earning cash equivalents $ 67,550 $ 598 3.51 % $ 22,094 $ 177 3.18 %
Federal funds sold 134,558 1,292 3.81 71,673 1,046 5.79
Investment securities 67,747 700 4.10 60,900 614 4.00
Loans
Recreation 1,816,101 60,977 13.32 1,579,820 53,565 13.45
Home improvement 926,228 21,403 9.17 802,745 20,453 10.11
Commercial 123,946 3,239 10.37 130,486 4,354 13.24
Taxi medallion 1,240 55 17.60 1,593 91 22.66
Strategic partnerships 16,442 626 15.11 12,794 471 14.67
Total loans 2,883,957 86,300 11.87 2,527,438 78,934 12.39
Total interest-earning assets $ 3,153,812 $ 88,890 11.18 % $ 2,682,105 $ 80,771 11.92 %
Non-interest-earning assets
Allowance for credit losses $ (128,384 ) $ (108,719 )
Cash 10,052 49,133
Equity investments 8,596 8,903
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 6,432 8,517
Goodwill and intangible assets 167,603 169,048
Other assets 67,576 61,459
Total non-interest-earning assets 131,875 188,341
Total assets $ 3,285,687 $ 2,870,446
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits $ 2,424,820 $ 24,998 4.09 % $ 2,066,763 $ 20,502 3.94 %
Privately placed notes 190,250 4,185 8.73 146,500 3,166 8.57
SBA debentures and borrowings 72,250 814 4.47 77,750 855 4.36
Trust preferred securities 33,000 514 6.18 33,000 562 6.76
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,720,320 30,511 4.45 2,324,013 25,085 4.28
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Deferred tax liability 18,242 18,985
Other liabilities (1) 30,930 23,872
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 49,172 42,857
Total liabilities 2,769,492 2,366,870
Non-controlling interest 112,991 111,201
Total stockholders' equity 403,204 392,375
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,285,687 $ 2,870,446
Net interest income $ 58,379 $ 55,686
Net interest margin 7.34 % 8.21 %

(1) Includes deferred financing costs of $9.9 million and $9.0 million as of September 30, 2026 and 2025.


Loan Portfolio

The following table provides information regarding the composition of our loan portfolio for the dates presented:

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Amount As a
Percent of
Total Loans		 Amount As a
Percent of
Total Loans		 Amount As a
Percent of
Total Loans
Loans held for investment:
Recreation $ 1,852,958 63 % $ 1,617,221 63 % $ 1,545,528 60 %
Home improvement 947,503 32 810,237 32 804,003 31
Commercial 118,691 4 123,068 5 135,123 5
Taxi medallion 1,209 * 1,179 * 1,509 *
Total loans 2,920,361 99 2,551,705 100 2,486,163 97
Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value:
Recreation - - - - 57,641 2
Strategic partnership 15,233 * 15,144 * 15,277 *
Total loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 15,233 * 15,144 * 72,918 2
Total loans and loans held for sale $ 2,935,594 100 % $ 2,566,849 100 % $ 2,559,081 100 %

(*) Less than 1%.


Balance Sheet

  • Cash and cash equivalents, including investment securities, as of September 30, 2026, were $306.9 million, compared to $212.1 million as of September 30, 2025.
  • As of September 30, 2026, total assets were $3.361 billion, up from $2.900 billion as of September 30, 2025.
  • As of September 30, 2026, total liabilities were $2.810 billion, up from $2.404 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on November 19, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2026.
Dividends Announced Amount
Per Share		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date
Q4 2026 $ 0.14 11/9/2026 11/19/2026
Q3 2026 0.14 8/17/2026 8/31/2026
Q2 2026 0.14 5/11/2026 5/21/2026
Q1 2026 0.12 3/19/2026 3/31/2026
Total: Year 2026 0.54
Total: Year 2025 0.47
Total: Year 2024 0.41
Total: Year 2023 0.34
Total: Year 2022 * 0.32

(*) Dividend reinstated in Q1 2022.

Stock Repurchase Plan

  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 483,871 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $11.48 per share for $5.6 million.
  • As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $1.2 million remaining under its $40 million stock repurchase program, all of which was utilized subsequent to quarter end.
  • On October 27, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan in the amount of $40 million. Under the repurchase program, we may repurchase our outstanding shares of common stock from time to time in open market or privately-negotiated transactions, including accelerated share repurchase transactions, block trades, or pursuant to 10b5-1 trading plans. Any repurchases will be at management's discretion and will be subject to market conditions, the price of the Company's shares and other factors. The stock repurchase program may be modified, suspended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results tomorrow, Friday, October 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

In connection with its earnings release, the Company has updated its quarterly supplement presentation, which is now available at .

How to Participate

  • Date: Friday, October 30, 2026
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
  • Dial-in number: (833) 816-1412 or (412) 317-0504
  • Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 3Q26 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's IR website.

Replay Information

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Friday, November 6, 2026

  • Dial-in: (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671
  • Passcode: 1021 2416

Additionally, the webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (swimming pools, replacement roofs, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as“will” and“continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, expectations regarding our loan portfolio, including collections on our taxi medallion loans, the potential for future asset growth, and market share opportunities. Medallion's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the current economy, whether inflation or the risk of recession, the effects of tariffs, the impact of the conflict with Iran, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion's control. In addition to risks relating to the current economy, for a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Medallion's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations
...
212-328-2176

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)‌
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025
Assets
Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold $ 243,056 $ 201,564 $ 150,978
Investment securities 63,853 60,183 61,081
Equity investments 8,185 8,099 9,305
Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 15,233 15,144 72,918
Loans 2,920,361 2,551,705 2,486,163
Allowance for credit losses (133,895 ) (114,789 ) (111,053 )
Net loans receivable 2,786,466 2,436,916 2,375,110
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 167,420 168,504 168,866
Accrued interest receivable 21,967 19,401 16,973
Property, equipment, and right-of-use lease asset, net 17,184 11,861 10,839
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 6,570 7,333 8,235
Other assets 30,710 26,459 26,082
Total assets $ 3,360,644 $ 2,955,464 $ 2,900,387
Liabilities
Deposits $ 2,386,276 $ 2,084,265 $ 2,055,802
Long-term debt 287,837 215,987 215,698
Short-term borrowings 77,000 95,250 80,250
Deferred tax liabilities, net 16,701 19,596 19,019
Operating lease liabilities 11,409 5,041 3,459
Accrued interest payable 6,967 6,319 5,290
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,354 20,960 23,992
Total liabilities 2,809,544 2,447,418 2,403,510
Total stockholders' equity 399,758 408,617 397,448
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 151,342 99,429 99,429
Total equity 551,100 508,046 496,877
Total liabilities and equity $ 3,360,644 $ 2,955,464 $ 2,900,387
Number of shares outstanding 22,550,694 23,311,683 23,279,435
Book value per share $ 17.73 $ 17.53 $ 17.07


MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.‌
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)‌
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025
Total interest income $ 88,890 $ 80,771 $ 252,335 $ 233,637
Total interest expense 30,511 25,085 82,650 73,170
Net interest income 58,379 55,686 169,685 160,467
Provision for credit losses 30,769 18,556 75,518 62,132
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,610 37,130 94,167 98,335
Other income
Gain on taxi medallion assets, net 1,090 1,767 3,506 3,359
Strategic partnership fees 762 990 2,722 2,461
Gain on sale of recreation and home improvement loans 1,682 - 2,963 1,304
Gain (loss) on equity investments, net (217 ) 257 329 15,783
Other income 107 34 788 951
Total other income, net 3,424 3,048 10,308 23,858
Other expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 10,799 10,145 33,046 30,286
Loan servicing fees 3,989 2,852 11,892 8,568
Collection costs 1,871 1,970 5,739 5,742
Professional fee costs, net 1,592 1,073 4,932 4,010
Regulatory fees 1,120 680 3,101 2,610
Rent expense 710 680 2,105 2,036
Depreciation 661 625 1,949 1,871
Director compensation 467 445 1,340 1,281
Amortization of intangible assets 361 361 1,084 1,084
Other expenses 2,396 1,871 6,105 5,518
Total other expenses 23,966 20,702 71,293 63,006
Income before income taxes 7,068 19,476 33,182 59,187
Income tax provision 2,336 5,862 11,381 18,380
Net income 4,732 13,614 21,801 40,807
Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest 2,335 2,336 7,006 6,446
Less: redemption of non-controlling interest - 3,515 - 3,515
Net income attributable to Medallion Financial Corp. $ 2,397 $ 7,763 $ 14,795 $ 30,846
Basic net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.64 $ 1.36
Diluted net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.61 $ 1.28
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic 22,686,300 22,854,836 23,010,224 22,737,572
Diluted 23,647,271 24,437,133 24,067,423 24,131,840



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