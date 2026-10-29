Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) (“Medallion” or the“Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. 2026 Third Quarter Highlights

Total net income attributable to stockholders for the third quarter was $2.4 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.32 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income grew 5% to $58.4 million from $55.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 7.34% compared to 8.21% in the prior year quarter.

Loan originations grew 41% to $603.9 million, compared to $427.4 million in the prior year quarter, and included $259.4 million of strategic partnership loan originations in the current quarter, compared to $208.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Total loan portfolio as of September 30, 2026 was $2.936 billion, up 15% compared to $2.559 billion a year ago.

Credit loss provision was $30.8 million, compared to $18.6 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter credit loss provision included approximately $5.6 million related to allowance for credit losses tied to consumer loan growth, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net book value per share at September 30, 2026 was $17.73 compared to $17.07 a year ago.

The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share.

The Company repurchased 483,871 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $11.48 per share for $5.6 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the Board of Directors approved a new $40 million stock repurchase program. Executive Commentary Andrew Murstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Financial Corp., commented, "Our third quarter results further demonstrate the strength of our consumer lending platform. We continued to grow our loan portfolio, with total assets reaching a record level of more than $3.3 billion. During the quarter, recreation and home improvement loans increased 5% and 7%, respectively, from last quarter. They have grown 16% and 18% over the past twelve months. Total loan originations increased 41% year-over-year to $603.9 million. We are especially pleased with the growth in our home improvement loan origination volume, which grew by 145% in this quarter from last year. As we've said previously, growth at these levels requires us to recognize large upfront day-one provisions, which reduced earnings significantly during the quarter. While these provisions result in an immediate impact on reported earnings, they reflect the expansion of our loan portfolio and position us to generate increased earnings and shareholder value over time. These day-one provisions are a large part of the decrease in earnings this quarter from the prior year. We were also pleased to have successfully raised an additional $55 million of preferred stock at Medallion Bank through the reopening of our investment grade rated Series G Preferred Stock, underscoring the confidence investors continue to place in our business model and growth strategy. We expect this additional capital to be accretive to our shareholders as we deploy it in our consumer lending business in the coming quarters. In addition, we repurchased $5.6 million of our common stock during the quarter and, subsequent to quarter end, completed our previously authorized $40 million stock repurchase program. Our board of directors has authorized a new $40 million stock repurchase program; we intend to remain disciplined and opportunistic in repurchasing shares while continuing to support the growth of our business and create long-term shareholder value. Lastly, we were able to repurchase $15 million of our trust preferred securities in October at a meaningful discount, which will result in a gain on the extinguishment of that debt in the upcoming fourth quarter."

Business Highlights Recreation Lending

Originations were $198.2 million during the quarter, up 40% compared to $141.7 million a year ago.

Recreation loans, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, grew 16% to $1.853 billion, or 63% of total loans, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.603 billion, or 63%, a year ago.

Average loan size as of September 30, 2026 was $23,000 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 683.

Interest income grew 14% to $61.0 million for the quarter, from $53.6 million in the prior year quarter.

The weighted average interest rate was 15.01% at quarter-end, compared to 15.17% a year ago.

Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $11.9 million, or 0.66% of gross recreation loans, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $8.9 million, or 0.57%, a year ago. Allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2026 was 5.30%, compared to 5.10% a year ago.

Home Improvement Lending

Originations were $146.3 million during the quarter, up 145% compared to $59.7 million a year ago.

Home improvement loans grew 18% to $947.5 million, or 32% of total loans, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $804.0 million, or 31%, a year ago.

Average loan size as of September 30, 2026 was $26,500 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 768.

Interest income grew 5% to $21.4 million for the quarter, compared to $20.5 million in the prior year quarter.

The weighted average interest rate was 9.52% at quarter-end, compared to 9.87% a year ago.

Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $1.7 million, or 0.18% of gross home improvement loans, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.16%, a year ago. Allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2026 was 2.59%, compared to 2.55% a year ago.

Commercial Lending

Commercial loans were $118.7 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $135.1 million a year ago.

Average loan size was $4.0 million as of September 30, 2026, invested across 30 portfolio companies.

Interest income was $3.2 million for the quarter, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year quarter. The average interest rate on the portfolio was 14.36% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 13.71% a year ago. Strategic Partnerships

Originations were $259.4 million during the quarter, up 25% compared to $208.4 million a year ago.

Total strategic partnership loans held for sale as of September 30, 2026 were $15.2 million, compared to $15.3 million a year ago.

Fees generated from strategic partnerships were $0.8 million for the quarter, compared to $1.0 million in the prior year quarter.

The average holding period of strategic partnership loans was approximately five days. In September 2026, rFinance Credit Company (finance affiliate of Renewal by Andersen) was added as the sixth partner to the strategic partnership program.

Taxi Medallion Lending

The Company collected $1.7 million of cash on taxi medallion-related assets during the quarter, which resulted in net recoveries and gains of $1.1 million. Total net taxi medallion-related assets declined to $3.0 million, a 42% reduction from a year ago, and represented less than 0.1% of the Company's total assets, as of September 30, 2026.

Average Balances and Rates The following table presents our consolidated average balance sheets, interest income and expense, and the average interest earning/bearing assets and liabilities and reflects the average yield on assets and average costs on liabilities as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets Interest earning cash equivalents $ 67,550 $ 598 3.51 % $ 22,094 $ 177 3.18 % Federal funds sold 134,558 1,292 3.81 71,673 1,046 5.79 Investment securities 67,747 700 4.10 60,900 614 4.00 Loans Recreation 1,816,101 60,977 13.32 1,579,820 53,565 13.45 Home improvement 926,228 21,403 9.17 802,745 20,453 10.11 Commercial 123,946 3,239 10.37 130,486 4,354 13.24 Taxi medallion 1,240 55 17.60 1,593 91 22.66 Strategic partnerships 16,442 626 15.11 12,794 471 14.67 Total loans 2,883,957 86,300 11.87 2,527,438 78,934 12.39 Total interest-earning assets $ 3,153,812 $ 88,890 11.18 % $ 2,682,105 $ 80,771 11.92 % Non-interest-earning assets Allowance for credit losses $ (128,384 ) $ (108,719 ) Cash 10,052 49,133 Equity investments 8,596 8,903 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 6,432 8,517 Goodwill and intangible assets 167,603 169,048 Other assets 67,576 61,459 Total non-interest-earning assets 131,875 188,341 Total assets $ 3,285,687 $ 2,870,446 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits $ 2,424,820 $ 24,998 4.09 % $ 2,066,763 $ 20,502 3.94 % Privately placed notes 190,250 4,185 8.73 146,500 3,166 8.57 SBA debentures and borrowings 72,250 814 4.47 77,750 855 4.36 Trust preferred securities 33,000 514 6.18 33,000 562 6.76 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,720,320 30,511 4.45 2,324,013 25,085 4.28 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Deferred tax liability 18,242 18,985 Other liabilities (1) 30,930 23,872 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 49,172 42,857 Total liabilities 2,769,492 2,366,870 Non-controlling interest 112,991 111,201 Total stockholders' equity 403,204 392,375 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,285,687 $ 2,870,446 Net interest income $ 58,379 $ 55,686 Net interest margin 7.34 % 8.21 %

(1) Includes deferred financing costs of $9.9 million and $9.0 million as of September 30, 2026 and 2025.







Loan Portfolio

The following table provides information regarding the composition of our loan portfolio for the dates presented:

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Amount As a

Percent of

Total Loans Amount As a

Percent of

Total Loans Amount As a

Percent of

Total Loans Loans held for investment: Recreation $ 1,852,958 63 % $ 1,617,221 63 % $ 1,545,528 60 % Home improvement 947,503 32 810,237 32 804,003 31 Commercial 118,691 4 123,068 5 135,123 5 Taxi medallion 1,209 * 1,179 * 1,509 * Total loans 2,920,361 99 2,551,705 100 2,486,163 97 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value: Recreation - - - - 57,641 2 Strategic partnership 15,233 * 15,144 * 15,277 * Total loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 15,233 * 15,144 * 72,918 2 Total loans and loans held for sale $ 2,935,594 100 % $ 2,566,849 100 % $ 2,559,081 100 %

(*) Less than 1%.





Balance Sheet



Cash and cash equivalents, including investment securities, as of September 30, 2026, were $306.9 million, compared to $212.1 million as of September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, total assets were $3.361 billion, up from $2.900 billion as of September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, total liabilities were $2.810 billion, up from $2.404 billion as of September 30, 2025.



Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on November 19, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2026.



Dividends Announced Amount

Per Share Record

Date Payment

Date Q4 2026 $ 0.14 11/9/2026 11/19/2026 Q3 2026 0.14 8/17/2026 8/31/2026 Q2 2026 0.14 5/11/2026 5/21/2026 Q1 2026 0.12 3/19/2026 3/31/2026 Total: Year 2026 0.54 Total: Year 2025 0.47 Total: Year 2024 0.41 Total: Year 2023 0.34 Total: Year 2022 * 0.32

(*) Dividend reinstated in Q1 2022.

Stock Repurchase Plan



During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 483,871 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $11.48 per share for $5.6 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $1.2 million remaining under its $40 million stock repurchase program, all of which was utilized subsequent to quarter end. On October 27, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan in the amount of $40 million. Under the repurchase program, we may repurchase our outstanding shares of common stock from time to time in open market or privately-negotiated transactions, including accelerated share repurchase transactions, block trades, or pursuant to 10b5-1 trading plans. Any repurchases will be at management's discretion and will be subject to market conditions, the price of the Company's shares and other factors. The stock repurchase program may be modified, suspended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.



Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results tomorrow, Friday, October 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

In connection with its earnings release, the Company has updated its quarterly supplement presentation, which is now available at .

How to Participate



Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in number: (833) 816-1412 or (412) 317-0504 Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 3Q26 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's IR website.

Replay Information

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Friday, November 6, 2026



Dial-in: (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 Passcode: 1021 2416

Additionally, the webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (swimming pools, replacement roofs, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as“will” and“continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, expectations regarding our loan portfolio, including collections on our taxi medallion loans, the potential for future asset growth, and market share opportunities. Medallion's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the current economy, whether inflation or the risk of recession, the effects of tariffs, the impact of the conflict with Iran, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion's control. In addition to risks relating to the current economy, for a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Medallion's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations

...

212-328-2176

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)‌ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Assets Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold $ 243,056 $ 201,564 $ 150,978 Investment securities 63,853 60,183 61,081 Equity investments 8,185 8,099 9,305 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 15,233 15,144 72,918 Loans 2,920,361 2,551,705 2,486,163 Allowance for credit losses (133,895 ) (114,789 ) (111,053 ) Net loans receivable 2,786,466 2,436,916 2,375,110 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 167,420 168,504 168,866 Accrued interest receivable 21,967 19,401 16,973 Property, equipment, and right-of-use lease asset, net 17,184 11,861 10,839 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 6,570 7,333 8,235 Other assets 30,710 26,459 26,082 Total assets $ 3,360,644 $ 2,955,464 $ 2,900,387 Liabilities Deposits $ 2,386,276 $ 2,084,265 $ 2,055,802 Long-term debt 287,837 215,987 215,698 Short-term borrowings 77,000 95,250 80,250 Deferred tax liabilities, net 16,701 19,596 19,019 Operating lease liabilities 11,409 5,041 3,459 Accrued interest payable 6,967 6,319 5,290 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,354 20,960 23,992 Total liabilities 2,809,544 2,447,418 2,403,510 Total stockholders' equity 399,758 408,617 397,448 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 151,342 99,429 99,429 Total equity 551,100 508,046 496,877 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,360,644 $ 2,955,464 $ 2,900,387 Number of shares outstanding 22,550,694 23,311,683 23,279,435 Book value per share $ 17.73 $ 17.53 $ 17.07





MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.‌

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)‌ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total interest income $ 88,890 $ 80,771 $ 252,335 $ 233,637 Total interest expense 30,511 25,085 82,650 73,170 Net interest income 58,379 55,686 169,685 160,467 Provision for credit losses 30,769 18,556 75,518 62,132 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,610 37,130 94,167 98,335 Other income Gain on taxi medallion assets, net 1,090 1,767 3,506 3,359 Strategic partnership fees 762 990 2,722 2,461 Gain on sale of recreation and home improvement loans 1,682 - 2,963 1,304 Gain (loss) on equity investments, net (217 ) 257 329 15,783 Other income 107 34 788 951 Total other income, net 3,424 3,048 10,308 23,858 Other expenses Salaries and employee benefits 10,799 10,145 33,046 30,286 Loan servicing fees 3,989 2,852 11,892 8,568 Collection costs 1,871 1,970 5,739 5,742 Professional fee costs, net 1,592 1,073 4,932 4,010 Regulatory fees 1,120 680 3,101 2,610 Rent expense 710 680 2,105 2,036 Depreciation 661 625 1,949 1,871 Director compensation 467 445 1,340 1,281 Amortization of intangible assets 361 361 1,084 1,084 Other expenses 2,396 1,871 6,105 5,518 Total other expenses 23,966 20,702 71,293 63,006 Income before income taxes 7,068 19,476 33,182 59,187 Income tax provision 2,336 5,862 11,381 18,380 Net income 4,732 13,614 21,801 40,807 Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest 2,335 2,336 7,006 6,446 Less: redemption of non-controlling interest - 3,515 - 3,515 Net income attributable to Medallion Financial Corp. $ 2,397 $ 7,763 $ 14,795 $ 30,846 Basic net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.64 $ 1.36 Diluted net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.61 $ 1.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 22,686,300 22,854,836 23,010,224 22,737,572 Diluted 23,647,271 24,437,133 24,067,423 24,131,840



