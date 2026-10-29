Flyte Aviation Expands International Operations To Canada



Cross-border Canadian Flights Inaugurate New International Market

Flyte's Growing U.S. Aviation Network Now Connected to Major Destinations Advances Flyte's Tech-Driven Private Aviation Network Across North America



NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte Aviation, Inc. (NYSE American: VJET) (“Flyte” or the“Company”), a technology-enabled private aviation company, today announced that it has received approval from Transport Canada, the department of the Canadian Government overseeing air travel, to commence flights in and out of Canada, extending its geographic reach into a new North American market.

Entering the Canadian market marks a major milestone in the Company's international expansion, accelerating its growth strategy to extend its private aviation network. Internationally, this achievement complements Flyte's Caribbean destinations, and further leverages Flyte's convenience, accessibility, and technology-driven business model to disrupt its industry.

With its growing fleet of state-of-the-art Cirrus Vision Jets and streamlined digital booking platform, Flyte is making private aviation a more practical and accessible option for regional travel, now including international destinations which historically required more complicated travel arrangements.

"Expanding into Canada is an exciting milestone for Flyte as we build out the much larger aviation network we envision," said David Jenkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Flyte Aviation. "Canada is a natural extension of our growing U.S. network, and we anticipate this expansion will open meaningful opportunities to serve customers traveling between major business, leisure and cultural destinations across North America."

Expanding Flyte's International Footprint

Canada is an important Flyte Aviation addition and opens new opportunities for private travel between the US and one of its largest neighboring travel markets -- while seamlessly meeting international aviation regulatory, customs, and associated operational requirements.

The Company plans to open new destinations where private aviation can offer meaningful competitive advantages over traditional commercial travel, particularly for short journeys where airport congestion, connecting flights, and ground transportation often add substantial trip time and complexity.

Initially, Flyte expects to connect north and northeast US urban areas with destinations such as Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, subject to applicable airport, customs and operational requirements. The Company believes these markets offer opportunities to serve business travelers, leisure customers, corporate partners and private aviation brokers seeking convenient cross-border transportation.

"Private aviation should not become more complicated simply because a customer is traveling across a border," Mr. Jenkins continued. "At Flyte, technology has a vital role in making international private travel easier to understand and access."

Flyte's Cirrus Vision Jets are ideally suited for regional trips combining private travel, comfort, and efficiency that aligns well with the Company's mission to modernize and disrupt short-haul aviation.

Poised for Solid Results and Accelerating Growth

Flyte recently reported estimated, preliminary record third quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $2.1 million, representing 110% quarter-over-quarter growth. Since launching its direct-to-consumer booking platform in late May, Flyte has added more than 13,000 registered accounts, bringing its total platform user base to more than 20,000 users.

Facilitating this growth, Flyte has continued to develop relationships with established marquis organizations across hospitality, sports, entertainment and culture, expanding awareness of its services and introducing private aviation to new customer communities. This B2B marketing initiative is showcased in the Company's recently announced Partner Portal.

About Flyte Aviation

Flyte Aviation, Inc. (NYSE American: VJET) is a technology-enabled private aviation company focused on modernizing how consumers access private air travel. Through its Flyte brand, the Company operates a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and is building a scalable aviation platform designed to connect customers, aircraft, operators, and aviation services.

Flyte's simple value proposition: privacy, comfort, reliability, and convenience – at a highly competitive price.

Through its direct-to-consumer booking platform, standardized pricing on select routes, strategic partnerships, and FAA-certified Part 135 operating subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, Flyte is focused on delivering what it believes is a faster, safer and more convenient private aviation experience while expanding its technology, customer network, and geographic footprint. For more information, visit.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's future operations, business strategy, growth, international expansion, Canadian operations, technology platform, customer acquisition, customer growth, network expansion, aircraft utilization, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, revenue growth, market share and long-term enterprise or shareholder value, are forward-looking statements.

Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“may,”“will,”“potential,”“could,”“should,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's business and future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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