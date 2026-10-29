Peak Outsourcing Integrates DDM Interaction Agency To Expand Latin America Reach

Peak Outsourcing Integrates DDM Interaction Agency

Peak Outsourcing integrates Buenos Aires-based DDM Interaction Agency, expanding bilingual support and operational capacity across Latin America.

- Charles Harmornick, Chief Executive Officer at Peak OutsourcingMAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peak Outsourcing has completed its integration with DDM Interaction Agency, a Buenos Aires, Argentina-based omnichannel contact center provider, expanding the business process outsourcing (BPO) company's operations across Latin America. Founded in 2011, Peak Outsourcing operates delivery centers in Makati and Dumaguete in the Philippines and in Belize; the DDM integration marks the company's entry into South America. The integration was announced earlier this year and brings DDM's contact center and customer experience teams into Peak Outsourcing's existing network.DDM Interaction Agency, founded in 1993, has spent more than two decades building omnichannel customer interaction solutions for brands across the telecommunications sector and beyond, combining contact center, digital marketing, trade marketing, and customer experience services. The company employs between 201 and 500 people from its headquarters in the Retiro district of Buenos Aires. Peak Outsourcing said the addition strengthens its bilingual Spanish-language support, broadens its regional expertise across multi-market operations, and increases its capacity to scale client teams without sacrificing quality or cultural alignment.The two companies detailed the expansion in a joint announcement, noting that the combined operation strengthens Peak Outsourcing's presence in Argentina and Belize while supporting 24/7 global coverage for clients. The integration is designed to layer DDM's regional expertise onto clients' existing CRM and technology pipelines rather than replace them, and to match native-level communication styles so expanded teams operate as an extension of each client's brand from day one. The two companies say the model is designed to run client operations collaboratively rather than simply adding headcount, with DDM's regional knowledge layered onto each client's existing technology and processes.The integration also expands Peak Outsourcing's bilingual Spanish-language capabilities, pairing native-level teams across the LATAM region with the company's existing customer experience, sales, and technical support programs. Structured hiring and training practices are being extended to the new regional hub to maintain consistency across all of Peak Outsourcing's delivery centers as the organization scales.Peak Outsourcing delivers specialized solutions across key sectors, spanning services such as outsourcing for ecommerce, healthcare outsourcing, and finance outsourcing to handle everything from contact center support to back-office operations. In addition to these primary sectors, Peak brings proven expertise to a wide range of other industries.About Peak Outsourcing:Founded in 2011, PEAK Outsourcing is an agile and flexible team of business solution experts with over 15 years of rock solid outsourcing experience. We have a global team of top talent passionate about making a difference. We've devised a unique outsourcing partnership approach that consistently lifts our clients to the top of their game. When we set out to start our own outsourcing business, we knew that in order to prevent the same unpleasant surprises of outsourcing we had experienced, our company would need to keep a set of core values instilled deeply into the foundation of PEAK – our people.

Branden Doyon

Peak Outsourcing

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Peak Outsourcing Integrates DDM Interaction Agency to Expand Latin America Reach News Provided By Peak Outsourcing October 29, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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