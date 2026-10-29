Catherine Hammond Keynotes Southern Colorado Women's Chamber On True Wealth

Founding attorney Catherine Hammond of Hammond Law Group PC presented the keynote address on financial and human capital to the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber, entitled "True Wealth: Your Legacy Beyond Money."

Colorado Estate Planning Attorney Catherine Hammond Keynoted the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce, Sharing Why True Wealth Is About More Than Money

- Catherine Hammond

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On July 21, 2026, Catherine Hammond, founder of Hammond Law Group PC, delivered a keynote address to the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce titled "True Wealth: Your Legacy Beyond Money." Her message to the room of business owners, professionals, and family decision-makers was simple: Real wealth is about far more than what's in your bank account, and it's never too late to start building a legacy that lasts.

At the heart of the presentation was the TrueWealth Family LegacySM System, the framework Catherine Hammond created to help families answer a question most people never stop to ask: What does wealth mean to you? Her answer is an equation: Financial Capital + Human Capital = the capacity to truly thrive. Financial capital includes assets, savings, and the estate plan that protects them. Human capital is everything else a family carries forward: Values, relationships, life experiences, wisdom, and personal growth.

The topic arrives at a moment when many families feel stretched. Economic uncertainty, rapid change, and increasingly complex family dynamics are pushing people to look beyond the balance sheet and ask what will really sustain their loved ones. Families are seeking greater purpose, connection, and resilience. By intentionally developing both forms of capital, they can protect their financial future and prepare the next generation to thrive with clarity, confidence, and meaning.

"Wealth isn't just what you leave behind. It's who your loved ones become because of it," said Catherine Hammond, founder of Hammond Law Group. "Financial capital protects your future. Human capital is what empowers your family to truly thrive. Passing your bank account is great, but passing the wisdom that helped you build it is even more powerful."

Hammond emphasized that the skills behind a meaningful legacy are ones anyone can build:

- Clarity: Knowing what matters most to you and to the people you love.

- Courage: Taking the first step, even when the subject feels uncomfortable.

- Strategic thinking: Aligning your plan, your assets, and your values.

- Hard conversations: Talking openly with family before a crisis forces the issue.

Attendees left with a simple 20-minute exercise that helps them define what wealth means to them and begin thinking about the legacy they want to leave. It costs nothing, takes less time than a lunch break, and can be the start of a conversation that protects your family for generations.

Hammond Law Group encourages anyone who has been putting off planning to take that first step now. Waiting does not make these conversations easier. Families that plan ahead avoid preventable legal hurdles, expense, and heartache, and give their loved ones a clear roadmap when it matters most.

To learn more about the TrueWealth Family LegacySM System or to schedule a conversation about your estate plan, visit .

About Hammond Law Group PC

Each member of our team is selected not only for their skills, but for their values and proven commitment. We have carefully created a team with a variety of talents, all with a true passion for serving our clients both in the creation of your Estate Plan and when it matters the most, taking care of your family at your disability and after you pass away.

Whether you are attempting to resolve a complicated legal matter or have decided that it's time to start planning for the future, our team understands where you are. We have the care and experience to guide you through the process.

The Hammond Law Group team will provide the experienced representation you need, no matter what the situation may be. Let us be your guide on the path toward preserving your family's future.

Read the original press release on Hammond Law Group PC's website: catherine-hammond-keynotes-southern-colorado-womens-chamber-on-true-wealth/

Catherine Hammond, Esq.

Hammond Law Group PC

+1 719-520-1474

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