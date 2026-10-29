Happy & Healthy Products Inc. Becomes Fruitfull Snacks®

35-year-old diversified snack business goes all in under its strongest trademark

35-year-old diversified snack business goes all in under its strongest trademark

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Happy & Healthy Products Inc. today announced that it has become Fruitfull Snacks®, adopting a name that unites its expanding portfolio of snack products

The Fruitfull Snacks® name conveys healthfulness, flavor and freshness. While many of the company's products incorporate real, whole fruit, the brand also serves as a broader symbol of quality across an assortment that includes trail mix, nuts, candy, baked goods, pretzels and popcorn.

“We looked at the wonderful Boar's Head brand and said, 'If they can offer every type of deli item-from turkey and pickles to breadsticks-under the symbol of a boar, we can do the same with a variety of snack items using our venerable fruit heritage,'” Peterson said.

The company was founded in 1991 as a frozen fruit bar franchisor under the Fruitfull® brand. The Fruitfull trademark was registered in 1995, and in 2026 the United States Patent and Trademark Office registered the expanded Fruitfull Snacks® mark.

Snacking increasingly occupies a central role in how consumers eat. Circana reported in 2026“that 55% of U.S. shoppers eat three or more snacks each day, up nine percentage points since 2021.” The company also reported that U.S. snack sales reached $231 billion, up 3.2% from a year earlier and that“snacking has evolved far beyond an occasional indulgence into a primary driver of nutrition, energy, and enjoyment.”

“In this rapidly growing industry, owning a brand as pure as Fruitfull Snacks is key,” Peterson said.“We had a huge headstart with the US Trademark Office since we had been selling Fruitfull fruit bars across America for 30 years. Even so, the process took over two years-and a bit of negotiating overseas-to bring Fruitfull Snacks home.”

Over the past two years the company has also been winding down the small franchise network that carried its frozen fruit bars to hospitals, schools and camps across the country in favor of signing larger snack and ice cream distributors.

As part of this new chapter, Fruitfull Snacks has relocated its corporate headquarters from Boca Raton to Sunrise, Florida. Fittingly, the company's logo has featured a magnificent sunrise since 1991.

New corporate headquarters:

Fruitfull Snacks®

The Fountains

7061 West Commercial Boulevard

Sunrise, FL 33319-2144



About Fruitfull Snacks®

Founded in 1991 as a frozen fruit bar company, Fruitfull Snacks® develops and markets a diverse range of snacks united by a commitment to quality, flavor, and freshness. Its portfolio includes fruit-based products, trail mix, nuts, candies, baked goods, pretzels, popcorn, and other snacks. Formerly known as Happy & Healthy Products, Inc., the company is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.



Media Contact:

Rita Hammett

Director of Communications

+1-561-367-0739 ext. 103

...



Rita Hammett

Fruitfull Snacks

+1 5613670739

...

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Happy & Healthy Products Inc. Becomes Fruitfull Snacks® News Provided By Fruitfull Snacks October 29, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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