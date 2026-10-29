Kerala: Fast Track Court Jails Man For 10 Years For Sexual Assault On Marriage Promise!

Malappuram: Perinthalmanna Fast Track Special Court handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence and a fine of Rs 25,000 to a man in a sexual assault case registered over a false promise of marriage. Special Court Judge MP Shyjal convicted Vishnu (33), a resident of Chettikulangara in Mavelikkara, Alappuzha. The judge ordered that the fine amount must be handed over to the survivor. Special Public Prosecutor Adv Kavitha appeared for the prosecution during the trial. Police shifted the convict to Tavanur Central Jail immediately after the court pronounced the verdict.

Kozhikode: Decomposed Body Found in Well Near Abandoned Hospital in Ramanattukara!

The legal proceedings began after the survivor lodged a complaint stating that the accused sexually assaulted her after promising to marry her. The court evaluated all material evidence and witness statements thoroughly during the trial process before finding the accused guilty. The court also ordered the fine amount to be handed over to the survivor as compensation. Police completed the formal procedures and moved the convict to jail following the final judgment.

Alappuzha: Wild Boar Attack Leaves Elderly Woman With Fractured Arm!