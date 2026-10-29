Survey: 2/3 Of Americans Say Energy/Gas Prices Will Impact Midterm Voting Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gas and home energy prices continue to be top of mind for majority of Americans as November election cycle looms

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR, a strategic communications and media relations firm, today announced the results of an independently managed survey of 1,030 Americans between the ages of 25 and 75 detailing how their households are being impacted by rising energy and gas prices; how it may affect their voting patterns at the 2026 midterms; and what energy development projects they are comfortable with being built in their communities. The survey takes place just weeks before the 2026 midterms, amid reports that utility bills are rising faster than inflation.

Findings include:

· 50% of those surveyed said gas prices are significantly impacting their household budget; 31% said moderately; 15% nominally; and 4% not at all.

· 50% of those surveyed said home energy (heating, cooling, appliances, etc.) are significantly impacting their household budget; 33% said moderately;

13% nominally; and 4% not at all.

· When asked if energy or gas prices will impact how they vote in November, 67% said yes and 33% said no.

· 52% of those surveyed said they'd consider an electric vehicle due to rising gas prices; 48% said no.

· When asked what energy project development they'd support in their community, those surveyed supported solar 81%; wind 57%; nuclear 33%; coal 18%;

geothermal 22% and data centers 13%.

“There are no surprises in this survey. Americans are feeling the crunch at the pump and in their monthly utility bills,” said Eric Fischgrund, founder and CEO of FischTank PR.“Rising demand for power driven by AI and coupled with the administration's decisions with respect to energy permitting and investment, as well as the Iran War, have fueled energy costs here and abroad. It has also inadvertently spurred global advancement for renewables, EVs and decarbonizing technologies, not because of climate concern, but because of the economics of fixed, reliable power.”

View the full survey here.

FischTank PR is an award-winning PR firm operating heavily in the climate tech and energy secto. The firm's work spans renewables manufacturing and project development; grid software and utility solutions; EV and charging infrastructure; software and reporting; alternative fuels; water technology; decarbonized materials; venture capital; and private equity.

About FischTank PR

FischTank PR is a leading media relations and communications firm serving brands in industries spanning climate tech and sustainability, B2B and emerging technologies, healthcare, real estate, finance and professional services. FischTank is known globally as a results-driven firm providing media relations, content writing, corporate communications, and digital/social media for its clients, ultimately impacting their bottom line. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedI, and X – @Fisch_Tan.

Media Contact

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