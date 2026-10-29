Exclusive JCB Vetsaid Teleskid Auction Opens Nov. 10 Custom-Painted Machine Brings Together JCB Innovation, Joe Walsh's Rock And Roll Legacy And A Shared Commitment To Giving Back To America's Veterans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some machines are built to move dirt. Others are built to make a difference. JCB 's one-of-a-kind VetsAid Teleskid is built to do both.

Bidding for the custom JCB 3TS-8T Teleskid opens Nov. 10 via an exclusive online auction. Contractors, collectors and music fans will have the chance to own this truly unique piece of JCB equipment, along with exclusive experiences and collectibles as part of a winning bid. Proceeds will go directly to VetsAid, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and annual benefit festival founded by multiple Grammy Award-winning musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joe Walsh, to support veterans and their families across the country.

"This incredibly special Shooting Star Teleskid is one of a kind and is a beautiful example of our partnership with VetsAid and Joe Walsh," said Alice Bamford, senior vice president of JCB North America. "We're combining JCB's innovative DNA with a most meaningful cause, giving people a unique way to make a difference. As we work toward our $1 million pledge to VetsAid, this auction creates a fantastic opportunity to broaden our impact and support more veterans and their families across the country."

Built for More

JCB partnered with renowned Monster Jam painter Jim McShea to bring the custom Teleskid to life. Best known for hand-painting more than 1,000 Grave Digger truck bodies during his 27-year career, McShea spent more than a week creating the machine's distinctive design. Inspired by the World War II fighter jet flown by Walsh's father, the artwork gives the Teleskid a personal connection to the musician and the nonprofit he founded to honor his father, who died in military service. The machine also carries the signatures of Walsh and JCB Chairman Lord Bamford.

Beneath its custom paint, the 74-hp 3TS-8T delivers JCB's signature performance. Its telescopic boom lets operators lift up to 13 feet, reach more than eight feet forward and dig three feet below grade. JCB's single-arm boom and side-door entry provide easier access and improved visibility. Inside, a custom interior features a specially designed seat embroidered with the VetsAid logo, carrying the machine's unique identity into the cab.

This isn't the first time JCB, Monster Jam and Walsh have joined forces. Walsh previously wrote "Dig It," the original theme song for JCB's DIGatron monster truck.

More Than a Winning Bid

The auction will be hosted through bidadoo, an online auction and remarketing company specializing in used construction equipment, commercial trucks, aerial lifts and industrial capital assets. Bidding will be open to participants worldwide. The winning bid includes more than the machine itself.

The winning bidder will also receive:



Two tickets to the next VetsAid concert on Jan. 29,2027 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in JCB's VIP section

A custom JCB/VetsAid crew shirt signed by Joe Walsh and Lord Bamford A VIP suite experience at a North American Monster Jam event of the winner's choosing during the 2027 season



Rock and Roll Meets Horsepower

For Walsh, the custom Teleskid carries a personal connection. His father died while serving on active duty when Walsh was just 20 months old. The aircraft-inspired design connects that family history to the work VetsAid carries out today.

"VetsAid has always been about bringing communities together, and now with JCB, we are excited to do just that in a new and innovative way," said Joe Walsh, founder of VetsAid. "Take some serious horsepower, inject some rock and roll and you've got an auction unlike any other. Own a piece of JCB and VetsAid history, join us at the biggest show we've ever hosted this January and help us keep driving the mission forward: supporting America's veterans and their families. That's what this partnership is all about."

Walsh founded VetsAid in 2017 to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their families. Since then, the organization has distributed more than $5 million in grants as of 2026 to veterans service groups nationwide. Its annual benefit concerts unite musicians and communities around a shared cause while partnerships help extend that impact beyond the stage.

JCB has played an important role in expanding that reach since joining forces with VetsAid in January 2025. The company pledged to raise $1 million through special-edition Teleskid sales and fundraising initiatives, bringing its equipment and industry connections to the organization's mission. The upcoming auction builds on that commitment, creating another opportunity to turn horsepower into meaningful support.

The Mission Continues

Bidding runs Nov. 10-17 through bidadoo. To learn more about the auction and its exclusive package, visit

For those who want to support VetsAid beyond the auction, JCB also offers a special-edition VetsAid 3TS-8T Teleskid. The machine features a military green exterior, custom VetsAid interior and commemorative dog tags. JCB contributes $1,000 for every machine purchased by a dealer, helping advance the company's $1 million fundraising goal.

Learn more about JCB's VetsAid partnership and special-edition Teleskid at JCB-VetsAid Partnership.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pam Veiock | JCB North America | Phone: 912-675-1434 | Email: ...

Arielle Windham | Flint Group | Phone: 701-499-2169 | Email: ...

ABOUT JCB

JCB is a family company founded on October 23, 1945, and is now one of the world's largest privately owned manufacturers of construction, agricultural and defense equipment, with 22 factories around the world. JCB North America currently employs more than 1,000 people and operates out of its headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. JCB recently began work on a new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, the biggest investment in its history. JCB's North American division also has regional offices in San Antonio, Texas; Santa Monica, California; and Miami, Florida. JCB manufactures a range of more than 300 products for customers in 150 countries. JCB products include telescopic handlers, backhoe loaders, tracked and wheeled excavators, wheel loaders, compact excavators, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, aerial work platforms, rough terrain forklifts and Fastrac tractors. For more information, visit .

ABOUT VETSAID

VetsAid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and annual benefit music festival dedicated to raising and distributing funds to veterans' groups across the country. Founded in 2017 by musician Joe Walsh, VetsAid supports organizations that serve the ongoing needs of veterans and their families. Through its annual concerts and fundraising partnerships, VetsAid brings together artists, communities and supporters to make a lasting difference. For more information, visit .

ABOUT BIDADOO

bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction company on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's millions of active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at .

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