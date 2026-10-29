Neuron Industries Raises An Oversubscribed $10 Million Seed Round To Cut Industrial Automation Development From Months To Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As America rebuilds its industrial capacity, Neuron puts AI-native controls in the hands of engineers designing new factories and production equipment.

Gardena, CA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuron Industries, an industrial hardware and software company building an AI-native industrial controller, today announced a $10 million seed round following its public launch in August. The round was co-led by FCVC and Obvious Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Thin Line Capital, Zee Prime Capital, and Founder Factor.







Ren and Rhee at YC S26 demo day presenting the Cortex AIC

Neuron is rebuilding the industrial control stack to help engineers develop, test, and deploy automation for new machines, production lines, and factories. Its Cortex AI Industrial Controller and Synapse development environment let engineers describe machine behavior and build user interfaces in plain English, generate readable control code, and test it before deployment. Neuron is focused on companies that are building new production plants, factories, and machines, helping teams establish their controls platform from the earliest stages of design.

Expanding U.S. industrial capacity requires getting new facilities into production quickly. That depends on engineers programming and commissioning the equipment and production lines inside them. Neuron is focused on speeding up that work and enabling more engineers to do it.

U.S. manufacturers also face a substantial wave of retirements. The Manufacturing Institute estimates that U.S. manufacturers will need to replace 2.8 million retiring workers by 2033.That turnover increases the urgency of preparing a new generation to operate and automate industrial equipment.



“America's next generation of factories won't be running on the last generation's programming tools,” said Dennis Ren, co-founder and CEO of Neuron Industries.“For too long, automation incumbents have left engineers to navigate vendor-specific programming tools, fragmented software, and steep learning curves. We're rebuilding the controller and its software together around modern hardware and AI, so more engineers can program, test, and deploy the machines they're building. Industrial automation is overdue for a fundamental rethink, and we're delivering it.”

Industrial controls read sensors and direct the equipment that runs a factory. Neuron is addressing the development bottlenecks created by legacy programming tools and difficulty finding engineers trained to use them. Cortex combines real-time control, the development environment, the operator interface, and process-data collection in one device. The entire experience is AI native and agentically driven, significantly lowering the barrier of entry.

“Engineers need to understand and verify what their machines will do,” said Kenneth Rhee, co-founder and CTO of Neuron Industries.“With Neuron, they can inspect and modify the code AI generates, then test its behavior in simulation before deploying it to equipment. That lets teams move faster while keeping the irreplaceable engineering judgment at the center of the process.”

The funding will support Neuron's mission to develop and ship a family of cutting edge industrial control technologies, starting with the Cortex AIC for controls, expanding into Neuron's own IO (input and output) and HMI (Human Machine Interface) displays. Neuron plans to release Cortex in Q1 2027, and will add US domestic production capacity for Cortex shortly after. The company is also assembling a world-class team to make this a reality.

From process development to production

Neuron has also demonstrated its approach on existing industrial machinery. At CureWood Engineered Building Products, it replaced a 1991 Siemens S5 controller on a finger-jointing line with 189 hardwired input and output points. The project utilized Neuron's AI powered pipeline for converting old PLC programs to new control logic and required approximately three hours of human-agent engineering and only eight hours of down time. Compared to integrators using conventional technology, Neuron delivered the project nearly 10 times faster and at a fraction of the cost. The line ran successfully on its first power-up.

Beyond CureWood, Neuron is also the system of record for industrial automation for over a dozen rising manufacturing startups such as Rise Reforming, Radify Metals, Lazarus Energy, and Nox Metals.

“We're developing turbines to help meet growing demand for electricity, and every test helps us improve the design,” said Luke Malcolm, Co-Founder and CTO of Lazarus Energy.“Neuron helped us get our prototype ready for testing 10 times faster than other systems. Their tools let us make changes and solve problems faster, so we can put what we learn from one test straight into the next.”

“Reindustrialization will be measured by what new factories produce,” said Mo Islam, partner at Obvious Ventures, which co-led the round.“We backed Neuron because we see industrial controls as a massive opportunity to shorten the path to and change the economics of bringing new manufacturing capacity online. I worked closely with the Neuron team during their tenure at Freeform, and am excited to partner with them again.”

Neuron was founded in May 2026 by Dennis Ren and Kenneth Rhee. Ren was the first electrical engineer at Freeform, where he built controls for an autonomous metal 3D-printing factory. Rhee previously worked on software infrastructure at Amazon and founded WorkIPO, which built enterprise resource planning and manufacturing execution systems for industrial clients. The team includes engineers from Apple, Tesla, Rivian, Amazon, Blue Origin, General Atomics, Freeform, and a leading controls researcher from UCSD.

About Neuron Industries

Neuron Industries builds the controller that runs automated machinery and the supporting software stack, from real-time machine control to cloud connectivity. Its Cortex AIC controller and Synapse development environment let engineers describe machine behavior in plain English, generate human-readable control statements, and verify it before deploying it to equipment. Neuron is a Y Combinator Summer 2026 company.

Learn more and schedule a call at neuronindustries.com.







Ren and Rhee launching the Cortex AIC

Press Inquiries

Mary Devincenzi, Steele-Alloy Communications, mary.devincenzi [at] steele-alloy.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: