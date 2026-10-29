Mdxhealth To Release Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, November 12, 2026, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET IRVINE, California – October 29, 2026 (GlobeNewswire ) – Mdxhealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Title:

Mdxhealth Presents Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and

Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Date: November 12, 2026 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call D ial-in Details:

United States: 1-800-347-6865

Belgium: 08 007 2519

United Kingdom: 0808 101 1183

Conference ID: MDX3Q26 Webcast:

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company's website.

About Mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company's tests, based on proprietary genomic, epigenomic, exosomal and other molecular technologies, assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of prostate cancer and other urologic diseases. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

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LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

John Fraunces, Managing Director

Tel: +1 917 355 2395

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