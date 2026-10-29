King Tides Season Brings Focus To South Florida Flooding And New Resources To Help Business Owners

Danto Builders Owner & CEO, Debbie & Craig Danto

Danto Builders releases Meet the Expert series with oceanographer & meteorologist, and additional flooding resources for businesses & commercial property owners

- Craig Danto

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South Florida's highest tides of the year are here. The South Florida Water Management District's latest outlook says east coast tide levels may stay above the National Weather Service's moderate flooding threshold in the coming days, with some locations nearing the major flooding threshold. They follow a record September: the Sept. 27 king tide, pushed higher than forecast by a nor'easter to the north, was the highest ever measured at NOAA's Port Everglades tide gauge, in service since February 2018, according to Dr. Nancy Gassman, Fort Lauderdale's Chief Resilience Officer. That reading was higher even than during Hurricane Nicole in 2022, and two miles of beachfront A1A were closed in Fort Lauderdale. The season isn't over: more king tide windows are forecast for Nov. 6–9, Nov. 23–26 and Dec. 22–27.

For business owners, September's damage went beyond the water. From Pompano Beach to Miami Beach, streets flooded and businesses sandbagged their doors. Every hour a business stays closed is revenue that doesn't come back.

One of the most disturbing scenes for South Florida residents and business owners in September came in Hollywood, where water covered much of the Broadwalk and seeped into some of the shops along it. Farther inland in South Lake, the city's new seawall held wherever flood panels were in place, yet water still came up through storm drains and rose from the ground.

"Everyone watched the water spill onto the Broadwalk and into the streets along A1A," said Craig Danto, CEO of Danto Builders, a design-build commercial contractor that has been solving South Florida building challenges like these for over 40 years. "I watch the water that comes up: through floor drains, through cracks in the slab, through every pipe and conduit that enters a building. That's where the real damage starts. King tides are on the calendar, and as the seas rise, the flooding that comes with them is something you can expect. And what you can expect, you can plan for."

Flooding isn't new territory for Danto Builders, which solved the problem when the courts at Coral Oaks, a tennis club and training academy in Pinecrest, ended up underwater. "Unfortunately, this kind of flooding is becoming a more common issue for businesses," said Debbie Danto, Owner and Chief Operating Officer of Danto Builders.“NOAA projects roughly one foot to 14 inches of sea-level rise along Florida's Atlantic coast by 2050, compared with 2020 levels. For owners and developers, that's a clear signal to plan for water now."

To help business owners understand what's happening with flooding, Danto Builders released its new Meet the Expert Video Series, featuring oceanographer and meteorologist Alec Bogdanoff, Ph.D., a member of the Danto Builders extended team. Bogdanoff is CEO and Co-Founder of Brizaga, a Fort Lauderdale civil and coastal engineering firm focused on flooding and sea level rise. Available on YouTube and DantoBuilders, in the series Bogdanoff walks through South Florida's flooding issues, why they happen, and insights that can help.

Danto Builders is also offering no-charge consultations for local business owners affected by the flooding and out-of-state owners considering a South Florida expansion. They recommend that owners start by noting exactly where water came in: the door, a floor drain, or the slab, and has provided a full checklist and other resources for restaurant and retail owners on DantoBuilders.

The goal is to help businesses rebound from the effects of this season's king tides and develop a plan for minimizing damage in the years ahead – whether that means a structural renovation, a new buildout, taking a close look at where water is getting in from below, or developing a plan for a new location.

"If the king tides closed your doors, a conversation is a good place to start," said Debbie Danto. "Bring your photos and your questions, and we'll sit down together and map out what it would take to keep it from happening again."

About Danto Builders

Danto Builders is a South Florida commercial general contractor and design-build firm with more than 40 years of experience. Serving Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, it handles ground-up construction, renovations and buildouts across diverse commercial sectors. DantoBuilders.

Tracee Jones, Fractional CMO

Danto Builders

+1 954-229-2006

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Oceanographer & Meteorologist Explains: King Tides and Building in South Florida | Danto Builders

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King Tides Season Brings Focus to South Florida Flooding and New Resources to Help Business Owners News Provided By RealEdge Labs October 29, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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