Interim Individual Financial Statements Of Sirma Group JSC For The Period Ending On September 30, 2026
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Sirma Group JSC
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Interim individual financial statements of Sirma Group JSC for the period ending on September 30, 2026
29.10.2026 / 20:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Sirma Group Holding JSC has published its interim individual financial statements for the period ending on September 30.2026. These may be accessed on the company's website in the English language: Individual financial statements for the period ending on September 30.2026. 29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group JSC
|135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); London
|LEI Code:
|8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
|EQS News ID:
|2424960
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2424960 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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