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Interim Individual Financial Statements Of Sirma Group JSC For The Period Ending On September 30, 2026


Date: 2026-10-29 04:00:38

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Interim individual financial statements of Sirma Group JSC for the period ending on September 30, 2026
29.10.2026 / 20:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Sirma Group Holding JSC has published its interim individual financial statements for the period ending on September 30.2026. These may be accessed on the company's website in the English language: Individual financial statements for the period ending on September 30.2026. 29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Sirma Group JSC
135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Phone: +35929768310
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: BG1100032140
WKN: A142WT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); London
LEI Code: 8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
EQS News ID: 2424960

End of News EQS News Service

2424960 29.10.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN29102026004691010666ID1111887360


EQS Group

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