Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Interim individual financial statements of Sirma Group JSC for the period ending on September 30, 2026

29.10.2026 / 20:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sirma Group Holding JSC has published its interim individual financial statements for the period ending on September 30.2026. These may be accessed on the company's website in the English language: Individual financial statements for the period ending on September 30.2026. 29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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