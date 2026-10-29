Aamir Khan Celebrates His 1St Karwa Chauth With 3Rd Wife Gauri Spratt

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrated Karwa Chauth with his 3rd wife Gauri Spratt for the first time after their marriage earlier this year in July.

The actor and wife joined a volley of stars at the Karwa Chauth celebrations of Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita's annual festivities. The couple was seen arriving hand in hand at Sunita Kapoor's house.

The actor kept his sartorial choice simple with a black-and-blue kurta set. His wife opted for a beautiful royal blue Banarasi suit set. She kept her look simple yet elegant with minimal accessories and glam.

This is the couple's first Karwa Chauth after they tied the knot on July 5, 2026 in July 5, 2026, in an intimate registered ceremony at his home in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor, continued her annual tradition of hosting a star-studded Karwa Chauth celebration at their Juhu residence in Mumbai on Thursday. Wives and artistes from the film fraternity joined the annual festivities including Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anshula Kapoor, the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal, Mini Mathur, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar and Maheep Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor was one of the best dressed attendees at the event, as she donned a rust-maroon outfit. She added statement earrings and an eye-catching bag to elevate her look. She rounded up her look with a braid, smoky eyes and dewy skin.

Shilpa Shetty arrived in a pink saree paired with a contrasting green blouse, while Mira Rajput wore an elegant champagne-gold saree. Anshula Kapoor also celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohan Thakkar earlier this year.

The gathering brought together several Bollywood celebrities for the festive occasion. The guests embraced traditional festive fashion, with colourful sarees, embroidered suits, lehengas and statement jewellery dominating the evening.