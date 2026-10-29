Lost Money On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 28.31% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the July 30, 2026 news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alnylam" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on July 30, 2026.

If you lost money on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. securities, share your Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026

Share price decline: $81.14 per share, or 28.31% Closing price: $205.48 on July 30, 2026



What happened?

On July 30, 2026, Alnylam announced second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported it has“ lowered our TTR product sales guidance for full-year 2026 to reflect learnings from the initial phase of our launch in the evolving ATTR-CM market, in particular the normalization of growth in second line volume after satisfying pent-up demand from patients waiting for a new therapy.” As a result, the Company lowered its total projected TTR net product revenues by approximately $200 million.

On this news, shares of Alnylam fell as much as $81.14 or 28.31%, to close at $205.48 on July 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 29, 2026, the Company reported third quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported U.S. TTR demand growth was $81 million, versus $129 million in the prior quarter. Management now expects full year 2026 TTR revenue at the low end of its already-reduced guidance and acknowledged that expanded physician engagement has not translated into demand as quickly as anticipated.

On this news, Alnylam shares are down as much as $58.10 or 25%, in intraday trading on October 29, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

"Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares dropped 28.31% after it was disclosed on July 30, 2026 that Alnylam had lowered its full-year 2026 TTR product sales guidance, reducing projected TTR net product revenues by approximately $200 million, citing normalization of second line volume growth in the ATTR-CM market. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can visit the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

press release

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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