Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Ergonomic Toilet Seat Designed To Improve Access For Personal Hygiene

HOLLY SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calvin W. of Holly Springs, MS is the creator of the E-Zee Wipe Lid, a modified toilet seat designed to improve access and comfort during personal hygiene routines. The design incorporates additional clearance at the rear left and right corners of the seat to create more space for users to position a hand when wiping after using the restroom. The product is intended to address a common limitation of standard designs without requiring users to rely on extensive repositioning or awkward body movements by modifying the geometry of a conventional toilet seat.The device is intended for individuals who experience difficulty reaching behind themselves while seated on a conventional toilet. The additional corner openings provide greater hand access, allowing users to maintain a more comfortable posture while completing personal hygiene tasks. This design may be useful for individuals who find traditional toilet seat configurations restrictive or who experience discomfort when leaning, twisting, or shifting from side to side. Improved access may also help users clean themselves more thoroughly and reduce the likelihood of incomplete cleaning or unintended hand contact with surrounding surfaces.In addition to its ergonomic considerations, E-Zee Wipe Lid also addresses physical stresses associated with repeated movement during bathroom use. Users who compensate for limited clearance may place additional pressure on the toilet seat and its hinges while shifting their weight. By providing additional space for hand access, the modified design reduces the need for these compensatory movements and the associated strain on the seat assembly.Key features and benefits include:.Additional rear-corner clearance: Provides openings at the rear left and right corners of the toilet seat to improve hand access during personal hygiene routines..Ergonomic design: Reduces the need for excessive leaning, twisting, and repositioning while seated..Improved hygiene access: Supports more comfortable and thorough wiping by reducing spatial restrictions associated with conventional toilet seat designs..Reduced seat movement: Decreases repeated side-to-side shifting and the resulting stress on the seat and hinge assembly..Broad usability: Designed for individuals who find standard toilet seat configurations restrictive when performing personal hygiene tasks.E-Zee Wipe Lid applies a simple and convenient geometric modification to an everyday bathroom fixture to address an important aspect of accessibility and personal care.Calvin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his E-Zee Wipe Lid product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the E-Zee Wipe Lid can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Ergonomic Toilet Seat Designed to Improve Access for Personal Hygiene News Provided By InventionHome October 29, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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