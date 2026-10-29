This National Family Caregivers Month, Arosa Calls For More Than A Thank-You

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With 63 million Americans providing care, Arosa urges families to offer practical support, share responsibilities, and give caregivers time to rest.

- Jennifer Gazda, DSW, LCSWDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Family caregivers help loved ones get to appointments, manage daily routines, navigate changing needs, and remain connected to the people and places they love. During National Family Caregivers Month this November, Arosa, a national leader in integrated care management and home care, is calling on families and communities to celebrate that work-and to make sure caregivers have support of their own.The need is substantial. An estimated 63 million Americans, nearly one in four adults, provided ongoing care to an adult or a child with a complex medical condition or disability in the past year, according to AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving. Nationally, 39% of family caregivers report high emotional stress related to caregiving.“Caregiving can be deeply meaningful, but its demands often grow gradually. A family member who starts by helping with groceries may later coordinate medical visits, respond to overnight needs or make often difficult health and life-caring decisions,” said Jennifer Gazda, DSW, LCSW, Arosa's Director of Care Management and home care services.“Recognizing a caregiver means noticing that work before they reach a breaking point.”Arosa encourages people to turn appreciation into action:- Offer a specific break. Take responsibility for a meal, an errand, or a few hours of companionship so the caregiver can rest or attend to their own needs.- Share the planning. Help schedule appointments, keep family members informed or research available services instead of leaving one person to coordinate everything.- Listen without judgment. Ask what feels hardest right now. Caregivers may need space to talk as much as they need help with tasks.- Plan for changing needs. Discuss whether additional support at home or help coordinating care could make the situation more manageable.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage caregivers to seek support, set reasonable expectations and pay attention to their own physical and emotional health.“Caregiving burnout is real. While some families have the support of professional in-home care, others don't. It is important to recognize a caregiver's efforts and ensure they are taking much needed time away to care for themselves,” added Dr. Gazda.Arosa provides in-home caregiving and care management services that can help families coordinate care and support a loved one at home.About ArosaArosa is a national provider of integrated care management and in-home care services, serving clients and families through more than 35 locations across the United States. Arosa is dedicated to helping older adults and their families navigate care with confidence, combining personalized care, professional expertise, and compassionate support to help clients live safely and independently while improving quality of life for the entire family. To learn more, visit arosacare.

Kim Warth

Outcomecommsandbrand

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This National Family Caregivers Month, Arosa Calls for More Than a Thank-You News Provided By Arosa October 29, 2026, 19:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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