NCSC And NCST Probe JNU Over Missing Reserved Seats For Students

Commission Intervention at JNU

Following a complaint by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office bearer, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has intervened in the matter of missing reserved seats at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), directing the university administration to re-notify the seats before the Viva-Voce examinations or provide an explanation for the missing seats. The Commission has also asked the administration to appear for an inquiry on Monday.

According to a release, in a parallel development, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has directed the Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) to look into the matter immediately. The Commission has also assured that accountability will be sought from the Vice-Chancellor regarding the concerns surrounding the reservation of Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats at JNU.

Student Union Demands Accountability

Responses from JNUSU Leadership

Reacting to these developments, Aditi, President, JNUSU, said,“The intervention of the NCSC and NCST is a significant step towards ensuring accountability. JNU administration must immediately address the missing reserved seats and ensure that the constitutional rights of SC and ST students are upheld.”

JNUSU Vice President Gopika asserted that reservation is a constitutional right rather than an administrative discretion.“Reservation is a constitutional right, not an administrative favour. The university cannot remain silent on missing reserved seats. We demand transparency, immediate corrective action, and accountability from the administration,” she said.

General Secretary Sunil stated that the commissions' intervention reflects the gravity of the lapse.“The intervention of the statutory commissions exposes the seriousness of the issue. The administration must explain the missing seats, re-notify them before the Viva-Voce, and ensure that no eligible student is denied their rightful opportunity.”

Danish, Joint Secretary, JNUSU, added,“JNU must be held accountable for the proper implementation of reservation policies. We will continue to fight until all reserved seats are accounted for, students' rights are protected, and responsibility is fixed for any violation.”

Call for Corrective Action

In the official statement, the JNUSU reiterated that reservation is a constitutional safeguard, not a matter of administrative discretion. The failure of which raises serious questions about transparency, accountability, and the constitutional obligations of a central university. JNUSU further demands that the administration immediately clarify the status of the missing reserved seats, take corrective measures before the Viva-Voce examinations, and ensure the full implementation of reservation policies for SC and ST students. (ANI)

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