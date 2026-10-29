Goat Funded Trader Launches Clarity Cards, Giving Funded Traders Live Rule Tracking Before Payout Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New dashboard feature tracks every trading rule on active funded accounts in real time, including micro limits such as holding times and exposure

- Zeeshan Sabqi - CMO of Goat Funded TradersNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goat Funded Trader, a proprietary trading firm offering funded accounts across crypto, indices, commodities and stocks, announced the launch of Clarity Cards, a live rule tracker built into the trader dashboard. It is designed to tell traders with active funded accounts if any rule is being broken, including micro rules, so they know where their account stands before requesting a payout.Funded accounts carry a range of rules, from drawdown limits to holding times and exposure limits. Micro rules in particular are easy to overlook in a live market, and a broken rule can stay hidden until payout day. Clarity Cards remove this blind spot by placing the rule status of the account in front of the trader at all times.The new features tracks every trading rule on the account live in the dashboard. Real-time updates cover holding times and exposure limits, so traders see how close the account is to a boundary before reaching it. When a rule is being broken, the card flags it, including the micro rules.“Clarity Cards eliminate the blind spot of discovering broken rules on payout day by tracking every micro limit live in the dashboard,” said Zeeshan Sabqi, Chief Marketing Officer at Goat Funded.“With real-time updates on holding times and exposure limits, traders can spot the boundary before crossing it and trade with total confidence.”Payout day is where rule visibility becomes important. Traders can review the full rule status of an account before submitting a payout request, which replaces guesswork with a clear view of where the account stands.Clarity Cards join the other tools in the Goat Funded Trader dashboard, which include advanced trading statistics, a trade journal and calendar, rule breach alerts and a multi-account overview.At present, Clarity Cards are live now. Traders with active funded accounts can find them in their Goat Funded Trader dashboard.About Goat FundedGoat Funded operates simulated funded trading programs under 2 brands. Goat Funded Trader serves contracts for difference (CFD) traders, and Goat Funded Futures serves futures traders.Disclaimer:Goat Funded Trader (GFT) accounts operate in a simulated environment using virtual funds, and rewards are paid on performance within those conditions. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Zeeshan Sabqi

Goat Funded Trader

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Goat Funded Trader Launches Clarity Cards, Giving Funded Traders Live Rule Tracking Before Payout Day News Provided By WISHES TOWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED October 29, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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