HOME IS WHERE THE JACKPOT IS: RIO HOTEL & CASINO IS 'GIVING AWAY THE HOUSE,' WITH A NEW LENNAR HOME UP FOR GRABS

Forget Cashing Out. One Lucky Guest Could Be Moving In.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In Las Vegas, the house usually wins but at Rio Hotel & Casino starting Nov. 1, one lucky guest will win the house. Launching next month,“Giving Away the House” is Rio's biggest promotion ever, with its $500,000 Win A House promotion and its grand prize worth coming home to: a newly built Lennar home in the Las Vegas Valley valued at approximately $400,000.Forget the souvenir. This Vegas story could end with a new address.The excitement starts with eight biweekly Free Play drawings and builds to a March 6 grand finale, when one Rio Rewards member will go from dreaming about a new home to holding the keys.“It is a one-of-a-kind giveaway that guests will not find anywhere else on or off the Strip, and it embodies the kind of life-changing experiences that can only happen at Rio,” said Rod Turlan, President of Rio Hotel & Casino.“Handing a guest the keys to a brand-new home is the kind of bold, unmatched energy that defines Rio.”Before the keys change hands, there's plenty of winning to do. Drawings will take place at 6 p.m. at Lapa Lounge on Nov. 14 and 28, 2026; Dec. 12 and 26, 2026; Jan. 9 and 23, 2027; and Feb. 6 and 20, 2027. Each drawing will award a total of $1,000 in Free Play to five winners.Then comes the ultimate house party. On March 6, 2027, at 6 p.m., the Rio Event Stage will host the grand-prize drawing, putting the keys to a new Lennar home into the hands of one lucky Rio Rewards member. Four additional winners will receive Free Play prizes of $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000.At Rio,“Giving Away the House” isn't just a figure of speech. It's the main event.All Rio Rewards members receive one entry into the“Giving Away the House” promotion. Participants must be 21 or older, have a Rio Rewards account and present valid identification. To be eligible for any drawing, guests must activate their entries at a Rio Rewards promotional kiosk between 3 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on that drawing date. Complete official rules and eligibility details are available at the Rio Rewards desk inside the cashier cage.For more information, visit riolasvegas/win-the-house. A winning address awaits.

Rio Hotel & Casino PR

Kirvin Doak Communications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HOME IS WHERE THE JACKPOT IS: RIO HOTEL & CASINO IS 'GIVING AWAY THE HOUSE,' WITH A NEW LENNAR HOME UP FOR GRABS News Provided By Kirvin Doak Communications October 29, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.