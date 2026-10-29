Law Firm Marketing Pros Highlights Website Security After PHP Threats

Digital marketing agency Law Firm Marketing Pros highlights its ongoing emphasis on proactive website maintenance and investment in modern technology in the wake of recent worldwide PHP security threats.

Law Firm Marketing Pros emphasizes proactive website maintenance, layered protection, and modern infrastructure following recent worldwide PHP security threats

- Josh Konigsberg

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Law Firm Marketing Pros (LFMP), a digital marketing agency serving law firms and attorneys throughout the United States, is highlighting the importance of proactive website security and modern website infrastructure following the October 21, 2026, release of security patches for two critical PHP vulnerabilities that could allow remote code execution on affected servers.

The vulnerabilities, identified as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, prompted an official security advisory from the PHP development team and a warning from the National Security Agency. The PHP project released updated versions of its supported branches to address the issues. Organizations operating PHP-based systems are urged to identify affected installations and apply the appropriate updates.

For law firms, the development reinforces the importance of website maintenance beyond design, search visibility, and lead generation. A law firm's website is a key point of contact for prospective clients. Website disruptions, unauthorized access, or compromised systems can interrupt inquiries, affect business operations, and undermine confidence in the firm's online presence.

Proactive Website Maintenance Matters

LFMP emphasizes that website security requires ongoing attention to the underlying technology, hosting environment, software dependencies, and protective controls. Timely updates, coordination with hosting providers, monitoring, and appropriate security measures can help reduce exposure to known vulnerabilities.

The recent PHP vulnerabilities affect the PHP runtime itself, rather than WordPress exclusively. Consequently, the appropriate response depends on the PHP version, server configuration, hosting environment, and any vendor-provided fixes. Law firms should consult their hosting provider or website management team to confirm which systems may be affected and what remediation is appropriate.

The official PHP security advisory and the National Security Agency's October 21 advisory provide further information about the vulnerabilities and recommended actions.

Layered Protection and Modern Website Infrastructure

Website protection involves more than installing a single security product. Depending on the deployment, measures may include timely server and application updates, access controls, backups, security monitoring, and a web application firewall such as Cloudflare. These measures serve different purposes and should form part of a broader website management strategy.

LFMP is also incorporating Next into its modern website development strategy. Next is a JavaScript and React-based framework that can support websites without a PHP runtime on the public-facing application. When appropriately configured and deployed without a PHP-based backend, this architecture removes exposure to vulnerabilities specific to the PHP runtime from that portion of the website.

However, Next is not immune to cybersecurity threats. Hosting configuration, application code, dependencies, APIs, content management systems, and other connected services still require appropriate security practices and ongoing maintenance. LFMP's team proactively manages these considerations to protect clients and their visitors against security threats.

Josh Konigsberg of Law Firm Marketing Pros explained, "Your law firm's website is an important business asset. Protecting its reliability and security deserves attention alongside its marketing performance. We believe in proactive website management and continued investment in modern technology."

A Broader View of Law Firm Digital Marketing

LFMP encourages law firm owners and marketing leaders to look beyond the immediate PHP vulnerability and review how their digital marketing partners approach website maintenance, infrastructure updates, security monitoring, and long-term technology planning.

A useful review should establish who is responsible for software and server updates, how emerging vulnerabilities are assessed, how backups and recovery procedures are handled, and how website security is coordinated with hosting providers. Firms considering a new website can also discuss whether a modern framework such as Next fits their content management needs, operational requirements, and security priorities.

Law firms can contact Law Firm Marketing Pros to discuss website development, hosting, website management, and digital marketing services.

Learn more: contact-us/

Phone: (561) 948-5001

Read the original press release on Law Firm Marketing Pros's website: law-firm-marketing-pros-highlights-website-security-after-php-threats/

Joshua Konigsberg

Law Firm Marketing Pros

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Law Firm Marketing Pros Highlights Website Security After PHP Threats News Provided By Law Firm Marketing Pros October 29, 2026, 19:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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