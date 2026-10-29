UAE Says Diplomacy, Sticking To International Law 'Essential' Amid Regional Conflict
- By: Supreeta Balasubramanian
The UAE has reiterated that dialogue, diplomacy and following international law are the way to address crises in the region.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed the UAE's stance amid the "delicate circumstances" in the Middle East. The UAE has called upon all parties to "to exercise wisdom" in the face of conflict, and to pursue political solutions rather than escalating issues.Recommended For You
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The statement added that UAE sees this is as the best way to safeguard regional security and stability, and that this is in line with the people of the region's needs and aspirations.
Mofa also emphasised "the need to intensify diplomatic efforts," stressing the importance of both regional and international coordination in achieving resolution to crises and strengthening peace in the region.ALSO READ
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