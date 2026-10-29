Licenses From Dh1,500: Sharjah Free Zone Offers Tech Entrepreneurs Discounts On License

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Tech startup founders will be able to register for a license in Sharjah starting from Dh1,500 as part of a special promotional offer during the 'Sharjah Next' event.

Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, abbreviated as Spark, is introducing these offers to promote the establishment of tech startups in the emirate, as well as providing founders with preferential licensing packages.

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The offer features two preferential business setup solutions, Beyond and Beyond Plus, with packages starting from Dh1,500.

Entrepreneurs would benefit from a simplified company formation process and access to Spark's innovation-driven business ecosystem, Spark said, though access to preferential rates is subject to eligibility criteria and applicable programme terms and conditions.

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The free zone made the announcement during Sharjah Next, an event focusing on deploying scalable sustainability solutions across agriculture, water, environment, and energy and which ran from October 28-29.

The offer targets startups across sustainability, advanced manufacturing, mobility and logistics, healthcare, creative industry and artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Relevant areas include renewable energy, the circular economy, water technologies, robotics, industrial automation, smart mobility, health technologies, artificial intelligence, design innovation, data analytics and digital solutions.

“Through this initiative, we aim to simplify the first steps for technology startups and connect them with an integrated ecosystem spanning scientific research, universities, industry and investment,” said Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Spark.

He added that Spark's ambition is for the emirate to serve as a launchpad for companies developing solutions to future challenges, supporting their journey from initial concept to commercial application and, ultimately, to wider markets.

“Building a knowledge-based economy begins with empowering innovators and providing them with the right environment to turn ideas into businesses capable of growing and competing internationally,” he added.

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