DFM Trading Activity Jumps As International Investors Drive Market Growth

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Financial Market (DFM) reported a sharp rise in trading activity during the first nine months of 2026, as growing participation from international and institutional investors helped lift total traded value by 22 per cent to Dh162 billion despite a softer performance in the benchmark index.

The exchange posted a net profit before tax of Dh586.4 million for the period ended September 30, while total consolidated revenue reached Dh753.2 million. Revenue was lower than a year earlier because the 2025 figures included a one-off gain of Dh461.9 million from the sale of an investment property. Operating income, however, rose 24.8 per cent to Dh511.2 million, reflecting stronger market activity.

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Trading volumes continued to strengthen across the exchange. Average daily traded value increased 25 per cent year-on-year to Dh883 million, while the average number of daily trades rose 26 per cent to around 17,200. Total trades climbed 24 per cent to 3.16 million during the period.

Market capitalisation stood at DH993 billion at the end of September, broadly unchanged from a year earlier, although the DFM General Index was down 1.4 per cent since the start of the year.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said the increase in trading activity reflected confidence in Dubai's economic and financial ecosystem.

“The 22% growth in total traded value during the first nine months of 2026 reflects sustained investor engagement and the growing depth of Dubai's capital markets,” he said.“That participation is underpinned by Dubai's economic fundamentals, its expanding financial ecosystem and continued international investor interest.”

Investor participation remained a key driver of growth. DFM attracted 55,460 new investors during the first nine months of the year, with international investors accounting for 72 per cent of new registrations. The exchange's investor base has now exceeded 1.3 million.

Institutional investors represented 73 per cent of total traded value, up from 70 per cent a year earlier, while foreign investors contributed 51 per cent of overall trading activity. Foreign ownership accounted for 19 per cent of market capitalisation and institutional ownership reached 86.5 per cent.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said the results highlighted the exchange's progress in broadening participation and improving market accessibility.

“With our investor base now exceeding 1.3 million, the participation of institutional and international investors reflects confidence in our market and its infrastructure,” he said.“As we expand access to our market and support new listings, we remain focused on advancing the long-term development of Dubai's capital markets.”

During the period, DFM supported retail participation in the UAE Ministry of Finance's first Retail Sukuk issuance, which attracted more than 18,000 investors through DFM channels. The exchange also expanded digital access through integrations with the Baraka investment app and EFG Hermes ONE platform, enabling more investors to access the market and open trading accounts digitally.

Looking ahead, DFM said it would continue focusing on increasing liquidity, expanding market access and strengthening its market infrastructure as Dubai seeks to enhance its position as a regional and global financial hub.