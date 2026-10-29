Jake Paul To Make Dubai Boxing Debut On Christmas Eve

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Global superstar Jake Paul is all set to begin the next chapter of his life with a professional fight in Dubai, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced on Thursday.

The popular American YouTuber-turned-boxer will enter the ring in Dubai on December 24, just one year after suffering a broken jaw in his last fight against Anthony Joshua, the British superstar and a former two-time unified heavyweight world champion.

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Eager to bounce back with a victory, the 29-year-old now can't wait for his Dubai debut in the Christmas Eve showdown.

“I'm hungrier than ever, and on Thursday, December 24, I'm returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey. Dubai is a city that thinks big, breaks boundaries, and doesn't believe in limits. That's exactly the kind of place I want to make my comeback,” Paul said.

“We've got plenty of names on the list; let's see who signs the contract. Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town, and somebody's getting knocked out.”

While the organisers have yet to announce the name of Paul's opponent, his next fight is now expected to make Dubai, already one of the world's biggest sporting destinations, the centre of global attention.

Greatest win

The greatest triumph in his career came in 2024 when Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) beat the legendary Mike Tyson in a professional match that smashed records on Netflix, becoming the most-streamed sporting event ever, with 108 million live viewers.

For a man who went toe-to-toe with Tyson and Joshua, Paul loves to let his gloves do the talking.

“I've spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I'd face,” he said.

“Nothing that's happened has changed my belief in myself or what I'm working toward.”

While thanking Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council for their leadership in bringing this event to the UAE, Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder and CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, backs Paul to deliver a boxing spectacle.

“Jake Paul has spent his career challenging what people think is possible. Twelve months ago, he suffered a double broken jaw against a two-time heavyweight world champion, and since then, many have doubted his desire or need to return to boxing. Well, he is back, and that tells you everything about the competitor Jake Paul is and how much he loves this sport,” he said.

Bidarian also said MVP is delighted to bring the high-profile event to Dubai.

“This is more than a fight. It's a global event in one of the world's great destination cities, on one of the most special nights of the year, when families everywhere are together and watching," he said.

"At Most Valuable Promotions, we build events people remember, and Thursday, December 24, in Dubai will be a Christmas Eve spectacle that the world will be talking about. We're finalising an opponent worthy of Jake's return and look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.”

Paul's return to the ring for the big fight in Dubai is part of MVP's plans to promote boxing and mixed martial arts globally.

Now with the Christmas Eve showdown announcement already making global headlines, excitement levels will reach fever pitch when Paul steps into the ring to begin the next chapter of his life as a boxer.

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