Diwali 2026: UAE Shoppers Turn To Lighter Gold Jewellery As Prices Remain High

As Diwali nears‭, ‬many UAE shoppers are approaching one of the holiday's biggest spending seasons cautiously‭. ‬The UAE is home to about 4.3‭ ‬million Indian nationals‭, ‬and for many families who celebrate‭, ‬buying gold is closely tied to the five-day festival‭. ‬Dhanteras‭, ‬which marks the start of Diwali celebrations‭, ‬is considered‭ ‬an‭ ‬“auspicious”‭ ‬time to buy gold‭, ‬and even a small purchase around the holiday is broadly accepted as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead‭. ‬Gold prices are emerging from a period of volatility after record-high surges at the start of the year‭. ‬Experts say many Diwali shoppers may opt for lighter jewellery and stick to tighter budgets‭.‬

Then again‭, ‬UAE shoppers were already buying less gold jewellery before the Diwali season began‭. ‬Demand for gold jewellery in the country fell 28‭ ‬per cent year-over-year in the second quarter to 5.6‭ ‬tonnes‭, ‬according to the World Gold Council‭, ‬marking the‭ ‬14th consecutive quarter of declines‭. ‬Gold was swinging far more than usual‭. ‬World Gold Council data shows its 30-day realised volatility briefly topped 50‭ ‬per cent in the first half of the year‭, ‬compared with a 20-year average of 17‭ ‬per cent‭. ‬The group said the war added to the volatility‭, ‬along with shifts in investor positioning and the dollar‭.‬

However‭, ‬gold prices rose most sharply in January‭, ‬before the US-Israeli war with Iran began‭. ‬While the conflict added volatility‭, ‬it still moved both ways‭. ‬Investors bought it as a safer asset‭, ‬while inflation fears‭, ‬a stronger dollar‭, ‬and shifting expectations about US interest rates pushed prices back down at other times‭. ‬Some investors were also taking profits after January's record rally‭. ‬By June 25‭, ‬the London Bullion Market Association gold price had fallen from‭ $‬5,405‭ ‬an ounce in late January to‭ ‬about‭ $‬4,002‭, ‬even as the war continued‭. ‬Investors raked in profits after January's sharp rally‭. ‬For shoppers‭, ‬the drop is significant‭. ‬At Dubai's January peak‭, ‬10‭ ‬grams of 22-karat gold would have cost about Dh6,168‭. ‬At the time of reporting‭, ‬the same amount cost about Dh4,605‭, ‬more than Dh1,500‭ ‬less‭.‬

Whether prices stay there is less clear‭. ‬Nic Puckrin‭, ‬a cross-asset analyst and CEO and co-founder of crypto media platform Coin‭ ‬Bureau‭, ‬said gold is still being supported by central-bank buying‭, ‬demand from Chinese investors‭, ‬and money flowing into gold-backed funds‭. ‬“ETF investors have been accumulating‭,‬”‭ ‬Puckrin said‭. ‬Inflation‭, ‬government debt‭, ‬and geopolitical uncertainty could also keep gold prices elevated over the longer term‭, ‬he added‭.‬

“It is still early days for Diwali‭, ‬but the festive season has seen a strong start with the consumer being more primed to buy‭,‬”‭ ‬Ananthanarayanan Hariharan‭, ‬CEO of Damas Jewellery‭, ‬said‭. ‬“The recovery is coming through on both diamonds and gold‭, ‬and that is very heartening for us‭.‬”

Hariharan said many customers had held off on larger purchases when prices were at their peak‭, ‬and are now returning as gold has‭ ‬become cheaper‭. ‬But that has not meant a return to the heavier purchases of previous years‭. ‬“They're buying again‭, ‬but with a clear budget in mind‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬

“Compared with last Diwali‭, ‬we're seeing more demand for everyday pieces that can be worn well beyond the festival‭, ‬while heavier traditional sets are increasingly reserved for weddings and milestone occasions‭. ‬We are also seeing an improved preference for diamonds as well as colour stones‭,‬”‭ ‬Hariharan said‭. ‬“Customers like versatile‭, ‬wearable designs‭, ‬and 18K has become a firm part of festive buying alongside traditional 22K‭.‬”

Shamlal Ahamed‭, ‬managing director of international operations at Malabar Gold‭ & ‬Diamonds‭, ‬said he is seeing the same shift‭. ‬“Rather than reducing purchases‭, ‬consumers are becoming more discerning‭, ‬with growing interest in versatile‭, ‬lightweight lifestyle jewellery that offers both investment value and everyday wearability‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

The same pattern is showing up more broadly‭. ‬“Consumers are spending more‭, ‬but higher prices mean they are getting less gold for the money spent‭,‬”‭ ‬said Kavita Chacko‭, ‬research head for India at the World Gold Council‭.‬

Even as jewellery demand falls‭, ‬buyers are not necessarily turning away from gold‭. ‬Puckrin pointed to World Gold Council data showing investment demand for bars and coins rose 30‭ ‬per cent year-on-year in the second quarter‭, ‬even as jewellery demand fell 28‭ ‬per cent‭.‬

“There's obviously still demand for gold‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“The fact that people are walking away with fewer grams is likely a sign that buyers are being‭ ‬priced out of owning more‭.‬”

Chacko agreed‭, ‬adding that buyers interested in gold are increasingly making smaller purchases and using old-gold exchange schemes to keep costs down‭. ‬“Dhanteras and festive demand tend to be more resilient than discretionary buying because purchasing gold on auspicious occasions‭ ‬remains culturally important‭,‬”‭ ‬she explained‭. ‬For many buyers‭, ‬keeping the tradition matters more than buying as much gold as before‭, ‬she said‭. ‬“They are adjusting through lighter pieces‭, ‬smaller purchases‭, ‬exchange offers and more investment-oriented products‭,‬”‭ ‬Chacko said‭.‬

John Paul Alukkas‭, ‬CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery's international operations‭, ‬backs this and said more customers are using pre-owned gold to offset the cost of a new purchase‭. ‬“One of the smartest things a Diwali shopper can do right now is bring in old jewellery‭,‬”‭ ‬Alukkas said‭. ‬“Exchange lets families refresh their collection without starting from zero‭, ‬and more customers are using it each year‭.‬”

“Diwali shoppers haven't stopped buying gold‭,‬”‭ ‬Alukkas said‭. ‬“They've started buying it with a sharper pencil‭.‬”

Alukkas also points to a trend of customers pairing gold purchases with travel home‭. ‬“We see families planning their jewellery shopping around their travel dates and buying in the UAE before they fly‭.‬”‭ ‬Compared with previous Diwali seasons‭, ‬Chacko expects spending to hold up better than the amount of gold actually being bought‭.‬‭ ‬“Early indicators point to healthy festive demand‭, ‬with improving store footfall and retailers replenishing inventories in anticipation of strong demand‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“Given elevated gold prices‭, ‬however‭, ‬growth in value terms is expected to outpace volume growth‭.‬”

Hariharan agrees that the tradition itself is holding‭. ‬“For many families‭, ‬buying gold on Dhanteras is non-negotiable‭. ‬It's about blessings and prosperity for the year ahead‭,‬”‭ ‬he emphasised‭. ‬However‭, ‬“the size of the purchase may change with the price of gold‭, ‬but the purchase itself almost always happens‭. ‬Even a small coin or‭ ‬a single piece carries the same meaning‭.‬”

Companies like Damas have had to adjust Diwali offerings to changes in consumer spending‭. ‬Hariharan said the jeweller expanded its range of lightweight 18K and 22K gold pieces while also offering lower price points‭. ‬“Volatility this year made flexibility essential‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬Alukkas echoes that‭. ‬“Customers come in with a budget and a plan‭ ‬-‭ ‬and our job is to help them find the best piece within it‭. ‬That's a happy kind of challenge‭.‬”

For Indians living abroad‭, ‬Diwali can take on a different weight‭. ‬Sreya Mitra‭, ‬an associate professor at the American University‭ ‬of Sharjah whose research includes South Asian popular culture and diaspora‭, ‬said the festival is not celebrated with the same‭ ‬intensity across every region or community in India‭. ‬However‭, ‬in diaspora communities‭, ‬those regional differences can fade‭. ‬“Once you go outside India‭, ‬Diwali does become a marker of Indianness‭,‬”‭ ‬Mitra said‭. ‬“It's about roots‭, ‬it's about connecting to your culture rather than seeing it only from the religious perspective‭.‬”

Mitra pointed to how visible Diwali becomes across the UAE‭, ‬from mall campaigns and jewellery collections to restaurant menus and sweets‭. ‬“I think Diwali gets more of the optics because it is obviously in some ways tied to consumption‭,‬”‭ ‬Mitra said‭. ‬“You buy sweets‭, ‬you eat out‭.‬”‭ ‬For some families‭, ‬Mitra said‭, ‬those rituals are as much about staying connected to Indian culture as they are about religion‭.‬

That same idea carries into Dhanteras‭. ‬The tradition does not necessarily mean making a large gold purchase‭. ‬In some communities‭, ‬Mitra said‭, ‬the ritual is to buy metal at an auspicious time‭, ‬regardless of whether it's gold‭, ‬silver‭, ‬brass or copper‭. ‬“Sometimes it's also symbolic‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“Even if it's a symbolic gesture‭, ‬people would want to buy‭.‬”

Higher prices can also affect buyers differently depending on what they want the gold for‭. ‬Mitra said buyers treating gold as an‭ ‬investment may still favour 22K or 24K‭, ‬while shoppers looking for something to wear are more likely to compromise on karat‭.‬

“If someone wants a new piece of jewellery‭, ‬they probably will not buy 22‭ ‬carat‭, ‬but buy the 14‭ ‬or 18‭ ‬carat‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭.‬

Chacko expects festive demand to hold up‭. ‬She said listed jewellers were already seeing spending rise faster than volumes in the‭ ‬June-to-September quarter‭.‬

Gold may also stay expensive‭. ‬Puckrin said inflation‭, ‬government debt‭, ‬and geopolitical uncertainty continue to support prices‭, ‬even if higher interest rates sometimes reduce them‭. ‬“Consumers should prepare for prices remaining elevated in the longer term‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

For Mitra‭, ‬that adaptability is part of why the tradition endures‭. ‬Popular culture has also helped make festivals like Diwali more visible‭, ‬shaping everything from fashion and jewellery to how brands market around them‭. ‬“Bollywood has played a very‭, ‬very crucial role in not only celebrating existing festivals‭, ‬but also sort of magnifying certain festivals‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬While the type and value of jewellery bought may change‭, ‬the meaning attached to it is harder to shake‭.‬

“It's more than just buying jewellery or buying a precious metal‭,‬”‭ ‬Mitra said‭. ‬“There's a lot of cultural connotation‭.‬”

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