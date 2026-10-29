Diwali 2026: 5 Luxury Festive Decor Trends Transforming UAE Homes

For years‭, ‬festive decor followed a familiar script‭. ‬Reds‭, ‬golds‭, ‬a flurry of new cushions and a dining table that looked straight out of a décor store's catalogue‭. ‬With festivities around the corner‭, ‬that is now changing‭. ‬

The festive season stretches from Diwali to New Year‭, ‬and it's no longer about how much you put out‭. ‬It is about how much feeling and nostalgia you bring in‭. ‬The conversation has shifted from what is trending to what will stay‭.‬

“The home is not something you redo every season‭,‬”‭ ‬says Anita Lal‭, ‬founder and creative director of Good Earth‭. ‬“But what people are returning to this year feels like three things‭.‬”

The first is quiet maximalism‭. ‬The second is light as decor‭. ‬The third is the heirloom table‭. ‬It is a pattern echoed by every interior designer‭ ‬KT LUXE‭ ‬spoke to for this festive edition‭.‬

1‭. ‬Quiet maximalism

This year's festive season is about maximal intention‭. ‬Dubai has never been short of grandeur‭, ‬but as Jai Sharma‭, ‬founder of Envelop Designs Arabia‭, ‬puts it‭, ‬“Luxury is evolving from simply being seen to being felt‭.‬”

Designers are calling it curated maximalism or tactile maximalism‭. ‬The idea is the same‭. ‬Fewer pieces‭, ‬but each with weight and‭ ‬story‭.‬

“Move away from flat‭, ‬glossy surfaces towards rich‭, ‬touchable depth‭,‬”‭ ‬says Suparna Handa‭, ‬managing director at Sarita Handa‭. ‬“Delicate embroidery‭, ‬slubbed silks‭, ‬handloomed linens‭, ‬and deep quilting create drama through feel rather than sheer shine‭.‬”

Anita Lal describes it similarly‭. ‬“The more is more spirit of festive decor is still here‭, ‬but it is more considered‭. ‬Think one sculptural brass centrepiece instead of 10‭ ‬small accents‭, ‬or a richly embroidered runner layered over linen‭.‬”

In practice‭, ‬this means an oversized floor bolster instead of six matching cushions‭. ‬A single hand-carved stone vessel instead of a cluster of small vases‭. ‬It photographs beautifully‭, ‬but more importantly‭, ‬it starts a conversation‭.‬

2‭. ‬The mood is the material

In the Gulf‭, ‬festivity happens after sunset‭. ‬Diwali‭, ‬the winter social calendar‭, ‬long dinners on the terrace‭. ‬Light‭, ‬therefore‭, ‬is not an accessory anymore‭. ‬It is the decor‭.‬

“We are seeing lanterns‭, ‬pierced metal votives and hand-blown glass hurricanes used in clusters to create mood rather than just brightness‭, ‬with shadow play becoming as important as the object itself‭,‬”‭ ‬notes Anita Lal‭.‬

For Suparna Handa's festive edit‭, ‬low warm light is non-negotiable‭. ‬Diyas‭, ‬fanous‭, ‬brass tea lights placed at varying heights over a textured runner bring a glow that overhead lights never can‭.‬

Create more experiences while you celebrate‭, ‬as Jai Sharma puts it‭. ‬“Beyond Instagram-worthy decor‭, ‬homes are becoming immersive environments where lighting‭, ‬fragrance‭, ‬technology and personalised‭ ‬details come together to create experiences that stay with you long after the celebration‭.‬”

3‭. ‬The Heirloom table

The third shift is the most personal‭. ‬The festive table is no longer meant to look new‭. ‬It is meant to look collected over generations‭.‬

Anita Lal calls it the heirloom table‭. ‬“People want tablescapes that feel collected over generations‭: ‬mismatched but curated brassware‭, ‬hand-painted ceramics and vintage-inspired serveware that tell a story‭.‬”

This is where conscious luxury comes in‭. ‬Instead of buying a whole new festive set every year‭, ‬designers are urging clients to build on what they have‭.‬

“A much-loved platter‭, ‬a set of handcrafted metalware or a treasured textile can become part of a new setting simply by being styled differently‭,‬”‭ ‬says Anita Lal‭. ‬“For us‭, ‬glamour and responsibility are not opposing ideas‭. ‬True luxury is the ability to celebrate generously while making thoughtful choices‭.‬”

Jai Sharma echoes that sentiment sharply‭. ‬“Excess and luxury were never actually the same thing‭, ‬excess was always just the easiest way for people unsure of anything subtler to signal it‭. ‬Real luxury has always been about intention‭.‬”

Festive decor is no longer about lavishness‭, ‬it is about story‭. ‬Homeowners want collectable pieces‭, ‬such as hand-embroidered textile art‭, ‬hand-carved stone vessels and heritage weaves‭, ‬that spark genuine conversation‭. ‬

4‭. ‬Beyond Red and Gold

If you ask every luxury decor brand what they are retiring this year‭, ‬they will say the obvious red and gold‭.‬

“Reds and golds are not wrong‭, ‬they are simply the obvious answer‭, ‬and the obvious answer rarely lingers in anyone's memory‭,‬”‭ ‬says Jai Sharma‭. ‬His studio this year built a celebration from over 600‭ ‬hand drawn illustrations‭. ‬“What struck me most was how alive that made the space feel‭, ‬nothing polished into uniformity‭, ‬everything carrying a trace of the‭ ‬hand that made it‭.‬”

Anita Lal is leaning into jewel tones balanced with softer neutrals‭, ‬botanical greens‭, ‬muted rose‭, ‬ivory and earthy hues‭. ‬The richness comes from material‭, ‬not just colour‭.‬

“The interplay of textured and lustrous surfaces‭, ‬hand painted details‭, ‬tactile textiles and the warmth of traditional metals creates a richness that is felt as much as it is seen‭,‬”‭ ‬says Anita Lal‭, ‬pointing to crafts like Naqashi painting and Kansa metalwork‭.‬

Suparna Handa's palette for the Gulf is more grounded‭. ‬“Deep terracotta‭, ‬olive‭, ‬muted ochre‭, ‬burnt umber‭, ‬and soft champagne tones that work well with raw linen or warm ivory‭. ‬Add‭ ‬diyas‭, ‬fanous or even lanterns to complete the look‭.‬”

The new luxury is in texture‭. ‬Matelasse quilting‭, ‬French knot needlework‭, ‬hand forged metal where you can still see the maker's hand‭. ‬When rendered in tonal palettes‭, ‬embroidery catches candlelight in a way that feels subtle-yet-deeply luxurious‭.‬

5‭. ‬Arabesque meets Indian craft

Décor enthusiasts have always loved a global home‭. ‬An Arabesque arch‭, ‬an Indian textile‭, ‬a European silhouette in one room‭. ‬The‭ ‬trick‭, ‬designers say‭, ‬is not to force fusion‭.‬

“The secret to a global home is recognising that regional heritage does not need to be loud or literal‭, ‬it lives in shared craft‭ ‬traditions‭,‬”‭ ‬says Suparna Handa‭. ‬“Whether you look at Arabesque lattice work‭, ‬Mediterranean tiles‭, ‬or Indian embroidery‭, ‬there is a common language of geometry‭, ‬nature‭, ‬and handcraft‭.‬”

Good Earth's design philosophy has been built on that dialogue‭. ‬“Our approach is rooted in Indian craft traditions‭, ‬while drawing inspiration from the rich cultural exchanges that have shaped the world‭,‬”‭ ‬notes Anita Lal‭. ‬Their Chahar Bagh store in Dubai draws from Persian garden traditions and the historic Silk Route‭.‬

For a hero piece that captures this‭, ‬Anita Lal points to Esmeralda‭, ‬a sculptural candelabra crafted in rock crystal‭, ‬Belgian crystal and handcrafted brass where each leaf is individually cast and welded‭. ‬“The interplay of crystal and brass creates a striking balance between organic forms and refined opulence‭, ‬making the piece equally at home in a contemporary Dubai interior or a more traditionally layered festive setting‭.‬”

Suparna Handa's hero décor piece is different but the thought is similar‭. ‬An oversized‭, ‬hand-embroidered textile wall art that translates the‭ ‬geometry of traditional needlework into a bold graphic statement‭. ‬“Hung above a low majlis seating area or behind a dining table‭, ‬framed by the warm glow of pierced brass fanous lanterns‭, ‬it brings depth‭, ‬history‭, ‬and quiet sophistication in a single frame‭.‬”

Every designer has the same golden rule‭: ‬anchor and edit‭. ‬“Create a composition rather than a display‭. ‬Begin with one anchor piece and build around it‭, ‬leaving room for the eye to rest‭,‬”‭ ‬says Lal‭. ‬

Handa starts with one heavily textured runner and builds horizontally‭, ‬not vertically‭, ‬with low stone bowls and floating blooms‭.‬‭ ‬Jai wants you to design for discovery‭, ‬not display‭. ‬His parting thought‭? ‬“Restraint around one object with real weight to it‭, ‬rather than an arrangement of many good ones‭.‬”‭ ‬

That is the new festive luxury‭. ‬Not more‭, ‬but meaningful‭.‬

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