Not too long ago we followed the same old pattern of the repeated‭ ‬'full beat'‭ ‬makeup style for about 10-ish years when it came to festive‭, ‬glam‭, ‬or occasion‭- ‬based makeup‭. ‬A thick long wing liner‭, ‬cheekbones chiseled and brown‭, ‬a smoky eyeshadow that transitioned from beige to dark brown‭, ‬and a red lipstick‭. ‬Sounds familiar‭? ‬Commonly recognised for its social media trend value‭, ‬Kylie Jenner with the overlining‭, ‬Huda beauty with her matte lipkits‭, ‬and several YouTube makeup artists were responsible in making the full beat go viral‭. ‬

Over the last few years‭, ‬and more decisively since the pandemic‭, ‬the attention has moved to the skin itself‭, ‬built on the belief‭ ‬that makeup simply looks better when the face underneath is healthy‭. ‬Festive glam has followed the same logic‭, ‬which means a full-coverage Armani Luminous Silk‭, ‬an overlined lip and a swipe of Becca highlighter no longer make much sense unless the skin beneath is smooth‭, ‬clear and‭, ‬hardest of all to achieve‭, ‬genuinely glowing‭.‬

The shift came from several directions at once‭. ‬Lifestyles changed‭, ‬interest in health and wellness grew‭, ‬rising pollution pushed skin protection into everyday routines‭, ‬and Hailey Bieber's glazed donut skin gave the movement a visual shorthand‭, ‬all while the beauty industry's pendulum swung‭, ‬as it eventually always does‭, ‬from excess back towards restraint‭.‬

“Our younger customers are treating festive makeup as an extension of how they already wear it‭, ‬rather than a completely different look‭. ‬They're not building a full party face‭. ‬They're picking one moment of sparkle‭, ‬whether that's a wash of shimmer on the lids‭, ‬a glossy cheek or a chrome lip‭, ‬and keeping everything else skin-like and easy‭. ‬Shimmer feels more playful and personal now‭, ‬and people want to wear it in a way that still looks like them‭,‬”‭ ‬says Danielle Wood‭, ‬product director at REFY‭, ‬a brand that is itself a product of this moment‭, ‬launched in 2020‭ ‬by model and influencer Jess Hunt and entrepreneur Jenna Meek and built into a social-first favourite largely on the strength of its Gen-Z following‭.‬

Sarah Saya‭, ‬a Dubai-based makeup artist whose work spans private glam clients‭, ‬magazine shoots and influencers headed to large-scale galas‭, ‬has watched the same change unfold from her chair‭. ‬“There's a real appreciation for luminous‭, ‬healthy-looking skin‭, ‬softly sculpted features‭, ‬lifted eyes and statement lips‭, ‬with the freedom to experiment with colour‭, ‬shimmer and texture within beauty enthusiasts‭, ‬and especially Gen-Z‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭, ‬adding that‭ ‬“social media may be a great source of inspiration for many‭, ‬but the key is knowing how to adapt a trend to your own features‭, ‬skin tone‭, ‬outfit and the occasion”‭.‬

The biggest difference in modern festive makeup lies less in the finished look than in what happens before it‭, ‬in the skin preparation‭, ‬the choice of complexion products and the way each layer is applied‭. ‬Luxury formulas can offer beautiful textures‭, ‬refined finishes and a more seamless application‭, ‬but the real advantage comes from choosing products that wear well with your skin type and testing them well before the evening itself‭. ‬Saya's own approach to longevity runs against the instinct to pile on more product for a long night‭. ‬“For longevity‭, ‬I like building thin layers rather than applying too much product at once‭, ‬setting strategically with powder‭, ‬particularly around the T-zone‭, ‬and using a setting spray to bring everything together‭.‬”‭ ‬She also advises thinking ahead about how a look will translate under different lighting and in photographs‭, ‬and how it will hold up through hours of celebration‭.‬

That same restraint shapes how Gen-Z shops‭. ‬“Gen-Z are more considerate than people assume‭: ‬they'd rather buy fewer products that work harder‭, ‬feel good on the skin and are easy to apply‭, ‬than a large collection they rarely reach for‭. ‬Premium also means a formula that delivers on its promise‭. ‬If it makes someone feel confident in minutes‭, ‬it's worth the investment‭,‬”‭ ‬says Wood‭.‬

The luxury houses have noticed‭. ‬Chanel Beauty has marked the festive season with a regional Diwali collection built around a tight edit of skin-focused products‭: ‬the Sublimage Le Soin Perfecteur‭ ‬-‭ ‬an illuminating primer‭; ‬Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch‭ ‬-‭ ‬a hydrating complexion tint‭; ‬the Baume Essentiel‭: ‬a multi-purpose glow stick‭; ‬and the Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow‭ ‬Palette‭, ‬whose name alone reflects the shift Saya describes‭, ‬from festive makeup that covers the face to festive makeup that lets it show through‭.‬

As Saya puts it‭, ‬“investing in a few well-chosen products that genuinely perform is often more valuable than having an overflowing makeup bag”‭. ‬The full beat has not disappeared from the festive calendar‭, ‬but for a generation that grew up watching it on screen‭, ‬the more‭ ‬interesting statement now is a face that still looks like their own‭.‬

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