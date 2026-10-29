The days before Diwali have a glow all their own‭ ‬-‭ ‬the lights going up‭, ‬the Gold Souk glittering a little more enticingly‭, ‬a sense of something auspicious stirring‭. ‬In Dubai‭, ‬where the Indian diaspora runs deep‭, ‬you can feel it building‭. ‬At its heart is Dhanteras‭, ‬two days before Diwali and one of the biggest gold-buying moments of the year‭, ‬when tradition calls for carrying something precious‭ ‬-‭ ‬gold above all‭ ‬-‭ ‬over the threshold to welcome good fortune in‭. ‬There's just one wrinkle this year‭. ‬Gold has rarely been this expensive‭ ‬-‭ ‬24-carat is circling Dh500‭ ‬a gram‭ ‬-‭ ‬and since May‭, ‬New Delhi has added a 15‭ ‬per cent import duty to take the strain off the rupee‭. ‬So‭, ‬what do you buy on gold's big day‭, ‬when the yellow metal itself has become the hardest thing to justify‭?‬

I put it to the people who'd know‭ ‬-‭ ‬the jewellers watching it unfold‭ ‬-‭ ‬and they told me versions of the same thing‭: ‬the gold coin is losing its shine‭. ‬“People want a piece they can wear every day rather than that one big set or those gold coins‭,‬”‭ ‬says Vik Jethwani‭, ‬co-founder of Dubai's VikJet‭. ‬Something saved up for‭, ‬coveted‭, ‬and still worn long after the‭ ‬diyas‭ ‬are packed away‭.‬

And increasingly‭, ‬the prize worth coveting is the stone‭, ‬not the setting‭. ‬“Buying something precious is evolving into buying something truly special‭,‬”‭ ‬says Dr Siddhartha Sacheti‭, ‬creative director and CEO of Jaipur Gems‭, ‬who has spent years championing coloured gemstones over bullion by the gram‭. ‬In his words‭, ‬“the gold becomes the architecture that supports the gemstone rather than the principal reason for the jewellery's existence”‭. ‬Less gold‭, ‬in other words‭, ‬and a great deal more glory‭.‬

It helps that the stone having its moment is‭, ‬above all‭, ‬the emerald‭ ‬-‭ ‬“the stone of prosperity and happiness‭,‬”‭ ‬as Radhika Nayar‭, ‬founder and creative director of Devi Jewels‭, ‬puts it‭. ‬But don't mistake any of this for tradition fading‭. ‬Gold has always been‭ ‬streedhan‭ ‬-‭ ‬a woman's own wealth‭, ‬liquid‭, ‬portable‭, ‬hers‭ ‬-‭ ‬and that logic endures‭; ‬it simply wears green now‭. ‬The newer shift is who's buying‭. ‬Where this was once family and gifting‭, ‬the Dubai woman increasingly buys for herself‭. ‬Jewellery‭, ‬Sacheti notes‭, ‬“can represent family continuity‭, ‬but it can equally represent a woman's independence”‭.‬

There's a certain thrift to it‭, ‬too‭. ‬At these prices‭, ‬Dubai's ateliers are busy melting down clients'‭ ‬grandmothers'‭ ‬heavy sets and remaking them into something the next generation will actually wear‭ ‬-‭ ‬a piece‭, ‬Sacheti says‭, ‬that feels‭ ‬“both part of its history and entirely its own”‭. ‬And it's revealing what people ask to keep‭. ‬“They almost always want to preserve the stones‭,‬”‭ ‬says Ananya Malhotra‭, ‬founder of the London house ANANYA‭, ‬whose newly launched Atelier rebuilds inherited jewels around their original gems‭ ‬-‭ ‬“a family sapphire‭, ‬emerald or diamond‭.‬”‭ ‬The gold is negotiable‭; ‬the stone is sacred‭.‬

Almost in tandem‭, ‬the market is splitting as it goes‭. ‬At the mass-premium end the big players are consolidating‭ ‬-‭ ‬Titan‭, ‬the owner of Tanishq‭, ‬now holds a majority stake in Dubai's Damas‭ ‬-‭ ‬which only sharpens the edge of the independents‭, ‬from Devi Jewels and VikJet to Jaipur Gems‭, ‬who trade on the one thing scale‭ ‬can't mass-produce‭: ‬individuality‭. ‬What her clients are buying‭, ‬Malhotra says‭, ‬is design‭, ‬not carats‭ ‬-‭ ‬“how a piece moves‭, ‬feels and sits on the body‭.‬”‭ ‬Her‭ ‬'Emerald Wave'‭, ‬rippling through ANANYA's signature ombré‭, ‬is that idea made visible‭: ‬the stones carry the piece‭, ‬the metal no more than a scaffold for the colour‭.‬

So yes‭, ‬buy something precious this Dhanteras‭. ‬Only know that the luckiest thing in the room may no longer be gold at all‭. ‬The wish hasn't changed‭ ‬-prosperity‭, ‬protection‭, ‬a little sparkle of the divine‭. ‬Just the vessel‭: ‬from a gold coin you'd never wear‭, ‬to a green stone you'll never take off‭.‬

Diwali 2026: UAE shoppers turn to lighter gold jewellery as prices remain high UAE shoppers outsmart rising costs to keep Diwali gold traditions alive