How A Dubai Designer Is Putting Indian Craftsmanship At The Heart Of Her Label

In 2000‭, ‬when Linda Augustsson arrived in New Delhi from Sweden‭, ‬she thought she would be staying for a year‭. ‬She had been sent by Swedish retailer Lindex to establish a production office‭, ‬with another assignment in China expected to follow‭. ‬But what she did not anticipate was how India would change the course of her professional‭ ‬-‭ ‬and‭ ‬personal‭ ‬-‭ ‬life‭.‬

Towards the end of that year‭, ‬a friend she had made at the gym invited her for a meal with someone he described as his Russian friend‭. ‬Augustsson was initially reluctant but eventually agreed‭. ‬And the supposed Russian turned out to be a Danish man named Michael‭, ‬who would later become her husband‭. ‬“It's like a Bollywood movie‭, ‬right‭? ‬Made in India‭, ‬of course‭,‬”‭ ‬she laughs‭.‬

A year later‭, ‬when Lindex subsequently proposed moving her to Shanghai‭, ‬Augustsson had a decision to make‭. ‬“I wasn't ready to leave because I loved India and I'd been working so much that year that I barely got to see much of it‭,‬”‭ ‬she recalls‭.‬

She turned down the transfer‭, ‬choosing instead to remain in Delhi‭. ‬What followed was the beginning of a relationship with India‭ ‬that would shape not only her personal life‭, ‬but also her understanding of craftsmanship and luxury‭.‬

Today‭, ‬Augustsson is the founder and creative director of Scarlett Poppies‭, ‬a Dubai-based fashion label that marries Scandinavian‭ ‬silhouettes with Indian craftsmanship‭. ‬But the story of how it came into being begins long before the brand itself‭.‬

Growing up in Sweden‭, ‬Augustsson was always drawn to creating things with her hands‭. ‬While her twin sister preferred sports‭, ‬she‭ ‬spent hours drawing and sewing‭, ‬eventually making wedding dresses for customers she met while working at a fabric store to help‭ ‬finance her university education‭. ‬“So‭, ‬little by little‭, ‬it all came together‭. ‬It's not random that I'm sitting here today‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭. ‬

After leaving Lindex‭, ‬she began freelancing as a designer for Indian exporters supplying Scandinavian retailers‭. ‬A chance meeting with a French importer at a factory eventually led her to establish Continuum Buying Agency in 2002‭, ‬connecting international‭ ‬fashion brands with Indian manufacturers‭. ‬“I saw back then‭, ‬in 2002‭, ‬that there was a huge need in the market for someone to be the bridge between two cultures‭,‬”‭ ‬she recalls‭.‬

Her approach was to take the clean‭, ‬understated silhouettes associated with Scandinavian fashion and introduce the embroidery and artisanal techniques she was discovering in India‭.‬

Over the years‭, ‬Continuum grew into an international business‭, ‬working with brands including Inditex‭, ‬Anthropologie‭, ‬Free People‭ ‬and Urban Outfitters‭. ‬Today‭, ‬it employs around 80‭ ‬people in India‭, ‬several of whom have worked alongside Augustsson for 15‭ ‬to 20‭ ‬years‭.‬

Yet‭, ‬despite the success‭, ‬something continued to trouble her‭. ‬Having spent years designing for international retailers‭, ‬she had‭ ‬witnessed how beautiful craftsmanship was often compromised to meet commercial price points‭. ‬“I'd always been behind the scenes of a lot of other brands‭, ‬designing for them‭. ‬It came to a point where I wanted to do something‭ ‬that was truly my own‭, ‬without being in a situation where I had to remove these French knots because they didn't fit into the price‭. ‬I just wanted to retain the beauty of the design‭.‬”‭ ‬

There was another motivation‭, ‬too‭. ‬Augustsson wanted to help preserve the skills of Indian artisans‭, ‬many of whom were working in an industry increasingly driven by lower prices and larger volumes‭. ‬“I also wanted to contribute towards creating a structure that would help sustain their unique craftsmanship skills for future generations in India‭. ‬I saw that the manufacturing mindset was to do everything cheap‭, ‬cheap‭, ‬cheap‭, ‬and in large volumes‭. ‬No craftsman has ever survived in that mindset‭.‬”

It was this philosophy that eventually inspired Scarlett Poppies‭, ‬which she established in Dubai in 2019‭, ‬three years after relocating to the emirate following a decade in Kazakhstan‭. ‬The label's identity‭, ‬she says‭, ‬is rooted in the meeting of different cultures‭. ‬“Natural fabrics and intricate handwork come together in our garments‭, ‬which are designed to transcend trends‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“I'd like a woman to be able to transition age-wise as well‭. ‬She buys Scarlett Poppies when she's 35‭ ‬and she should be able to wear that dress when she's 45‭.‬”

Today‭, ‬Scarlett Poppies is sold through approximately 350‭ ‬stores worldwide‭, ‬with India remaining central to its design and manufacturing process‭.‬

Having spent more than 26‭ ‬years living in and working closely with India‭, ‬Augustsson's connection to the country extends well beyond its textile industry‭. ‬Diwali‭, ‬in particular‭, ‬has become one of the celebrations‭ ‬she looks forward to every year‭. ‬“Diwali has been part of my life for more than 26‭ ‬years and it remains one of the celebrations I look forward to most‭. ‬Not only because it is beautiful but because of the way it brings people together‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“What has always fascinated me about Diwali is how inclusive the celebrations are‭, ‬bringing people together regardless of religion or background‭.‬”

For more than a decade‭, ‬the festival has also been celebrated at Continuum's office in India‭, ‬where employees begin their day creating‭ ‬rangolis‭ ‬and floral arrangements‭, ‬before dressing in traditional attire and gathering for entertainment and of course‭, ‬an Indian buffet‭. ‬“These are moments I truly treasure and traditions I hope we'll continue for many years to come‭.‬”

Living in India has also transformed Augustsson's relationship with colour‭. ‬Coming from Sweden‭, ‬where design often favours restraint‭, ‬she was fascinated by the confidence with‭ ‬which Indians embrace vibrant shades and unexpected combinations‭. ‬“India has a confidence with colour that I find incredibly inspiring‭. ‬The combinations are often unexpected‭, ‬yet somehow completely natural‭. ‬Whether in textiles‭, ‬architecture‭, ‬flowers or everyday life‭, ‬colour is everywhere and it's celebrated rather than feared‭.‬”

That influence is evident in Scarlett Poppies‭, ‬although interpreted through her Scandinavian sensibility‭. ‬For festive dressing‭, ‬Augustsson is particularly drawn to delicate hand embroidery‭, ‬intricate cutwork‭, ‬fine chanderi and beautifully woven silks‭. ‬Yet‭,‬‭ ‬she believes luxury need not necessarily mean elaborate silhouettes or heavy embellishments‭. ‬“For festive dressing‭, ‬I personally love the contrast between an understated silhouette and exceptional craftsmanship‭. ‬A little hand embroidery‭, ‬thoughtfully placed‭, ‬can be far more striking than an entirely embellished garment‭.‬”

It's a philosophy that also lies at the heart of her label‭. ‬“My Scandinavian roots have taught me to appreciate restraint‭, ‬while India has taught me the beauty of detail‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭.‬

While Augustsson's appreciation for Indian textiles is deeply personal‭, ‬she's equally passionate about how the country's craftsmanship should be recognised internationally‭. ‬As conversations around cultural appropriation continue to shape the fashion industry‭, ‬she believes the distinction between inspiration and exploitation often comes down to giving credit where it's due‭. ‬“I believe that it's wrong when it becomes an‭ ‬'in thing'‭ ‬for the season and you take advantage of what a culture can give you for one specific item‭, ‬for your own benefit and profit‭, ‬without actually giving it the voice that it deserves‭.‬”

She points to a practice within the luxury industry where intricately embroidered garment panels are produced in India before being sent to Italy for final assembly‭. ‬“Indian embroidery can involve hundreds of hours of work‭, ‬and the majority of the work in the piece is Indian‭, ‬but it doesn't get any kind of recognition at all‭. ‬That‭, ‬to me‭, ‬is wrong‭.‬”

For Augustsson‭, ‬there's never been any reason to conceal where her own garments are made‭. ‬“Sometimes when I'm at a trade show‭, ‬stores come and ask where we produce‭. ‬And I say‭, ‬'We produce in incredible India‭.‬'‭ ‬And they say‭, ‬'Oh‭, ‬India‭? ‬That's not good‭.‬'‭ ‬I'm gladly taking up that conversation because I know today what India is capable of doing‭.‬”

It's also why she hopes to eventually introduce QR codes on some of Scarlett Poppies'‭ ‬intricately embellished jackets‭, ‬allowing customers to see the craftsmanship behind their creation‭. ‬“When you buy Scarlett Poppies‭, ‬you buy into two worlds‭: ‬Scandinavian clarity and Indian mastery‭. ‬We're dependent on each other‭.‬”

More than two decades after arriving in Delhi for what was supposed to be a temporary assignment‭, ‬Augustsson continues to travel‭ ‬frequently to India‭, ‬working with the artisans and teams who've helped shape her career‭.‬

And while her journey has taken her from Sweden to India‭, ‬through Kazakhstan and eventually to Dubai‭, ‬her appreciation for the country that changed her life remains unshakable‭. ‬“I built this with the help of India‭. ‬Scarlett Poppies wouldn't be here today if I didn't have access to some of the best artisans‭, ‬some of the best teams in India‭.‬”

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