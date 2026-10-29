Himesh Reshammiya To Headline IIFA Digital Awards 2027 In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) One of India's most-anticipated OTT awards is returning to Abu Dhabi, which has also named its headline performer.

The International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) will host its digital awards segment on January 22 at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island and noted Bollywood singer, composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya will be its headline performer.

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The only Indian personality to feature in Bloomberg's World's Most Influential Pop-stars list in 2025, Reshammiya's discography includes more than 1,300 songs in a career spanning nearly three decades.

Known for his distinctive voice, Reshammiya started his career as a music director in the 1998 Bollywood film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Some of his biggest hit numbers include Tera Suroor, Jhalak Dikla Jha, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aashiqui Mein Teri, among many others.

The composer has also starred in many movies. Including Aap Kaa Surroor, Karzzzz and Khiladi 786.

'A meaningful return'

In a statement, Reshammiya reflected on his association with the IIFA.

“My association with IIFA goes back to 2006, when I performed on the IIFA stage, and I also received an IIFA Award for Aashiq Banaya Aapne. That makes this return even more meaningful, as IIFA has been a beautiful part of my musical journey over the years.”

“This time, I am especially excited to perform some of my timeless chartbusters, along with my latest super-hit song Afsana Banaya Aapne. The song is particularly special because it brings me and Emraan Hashmi back together after 20 years, making it a wonderful full-circle moment for both of us,” he said.

Who are the co-hosts?

Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Abhishek Banerjee will co-host the IIFA Digital Awards.

“I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling,” Tripathi said in the statement.“In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me.”

“IIFA has been such an important celebration of Indian entertainment for so many years, and it has been wonderful to see that celebration evolve with the way audiences consume stories today,” noted Ali Fazal.

“My association with IIFA has been an incredible journey, and returning to Yas Island, to co-host the IIFA Digital Awards makes it even more special,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

Tickets for the IIFA Digital Awards are available under various categories and start from Dh75; they can be booked on the websites of the Etihad Arena and Platinumlist.

The IIFA Awards will be held a day later, on January 23, 2027.

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