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Saudi Civil Defense Issues Emergency Warning In Riyadh

Saudi Civil Defense Issues Emergency Warning In Riyadh


Date: 2026-10-29 03:27:09

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Civil Defense announced on Thursday, October 29, that an alert had been issued through the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh to warn residents of a potential danger, urging the public to remain vigilant.

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