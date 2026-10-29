Saudi Civil Defense Issues Emergency Warning In Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Civil Defense announced on Thursday, October 29, that an alert had been issued through the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh to warn residents of a potential danger, urging the public to remain vigilant.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.