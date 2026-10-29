QSE Ends Strings Of Decline, Regains Buying Momentum: Financial Analyst

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index concluded the current week with a 6.27 percent gain, putting an end to a streak of weekly declines seen over the previous period.

The index added 540.08 points, reaching the 9,151-point level, supported by gains across all sectors. The transportation sector recorded the largest increase at 7.04 percent, followed by the banking and financial services sector with a 6.63 percent rise.



In this context, financial analyst Mubarak Al Tamimi told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the QSE saw the general index move sideways this week, remaining within a resistance range of 9,165 to 9,300 points. This occurred alongside a resurgence in buying momentum and an increase in liquidity levels, while a positive atmosphere, driven by developments in the region's geopolitical landscape and intensified mediation efforts, helped to bolster investor sentiment.



The financial analyst said that the general index managed to catch its breath during the week, rebounding from its lows to reach 9,151 points. This recovery was driven by an improved appetite for risk and a return of liquidity to the market-spurred, in particular, by the emergence of investment and speculative opportunities in several stocks whose prices had fallen to attractive levels.



He added that market movements throughout the week reflect attempts to restore balance and establish a new price base, following the pressures faced by stocks in the recent period. He noted that sustained buying momentum and the inflow of liquidity are key factors that will support the index in the coming sessions.



Al Tamimi indicated that the general index is currently facing resistance levels between 9,165 and 9,300 points, noting that successfully surpassing this zone and stabilizing above it would enhance the prospects for a continued upward trend.



He noted that breaking through the 9,532-point level represents an important technical milestone, as it could pave the way for the index to test the 9,820-point level, provided that liquidity continues to flow and the market maintains its current buying momentum.



On the other hand, he emphasized that the index's failure to break through resistance levels could keep trading within a sideways range, with continued fluctuation between buying and selling forces, making it essential to monitor trading volumes and liquidity to determine the market's short-term direction.



The financial analyst pointed out that the Qatari market benefited from an influx of liquidity from the Gulf and abroad, coinciding with a decline in the prices of several stocks to levels he described as attractive, a situation that created opportunities for speculation and bargain-hunting among investors seeking quick gains.



He added that the decline of some stocks to relatively low price levels encouraged a segment of traders to rebuild their positions, while improved sentiment helped boost trading activity and strengthen demand for stocks.



He indicated that the relative improvement in the region's geopolitical climate, combined with intensified mediation efforts, has had a positive impact on investor sentiment, given that the performance of financial markets is closely linked to the clarity surrounding regional risks.

