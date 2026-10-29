US Q3 GDP Growth Beats Expectations At 3.4%: Commerce Dept
Washington: The us economy grew by 3.4 percent in the third quarter of 2026, the Commerce Department said Thursday, beating market expectations and coming as a boost to President Donald Trump ahead of midterm elections next week.
"The contributors to the increase in real GDP in the third quarter were increases in investment, consumer spending, and government spending that were partly offset by a decrease in exports," the department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a statement.
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