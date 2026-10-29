Strengthening Welfare Support For Kenya Navy Personnel

The welfare of service personnel is fundamental to operational readiness, morale and the overall effectiveness of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Recognising the importance of efficient and accessible welfare support, a delegation from the Defence Headquarters Compensation and Welfare (DHQ C&W) Department conducted an equipment handover and welfare sensitisation exercise at Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe on 27 October 2026.

The exercise aimed to strengthen service delivery and enhance officers' and sailors' awareness of available welfare services.

Ahead of the exercise, the delegation, led by the DHQ Chief of Compensation and Welfare, Brigadier Rodah Mwasigwa, paid a courtesy call on the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno. The engagement underscored the importance of coordination in enhancing welfare and compensation services for personnel and their families.

Brigadier Mwasigwa subsequently handed over items that included computers and communication equipment, to support the daily operations of the Base's Welfare Centre and strengthen its capacity to serve personnel and their dependants.

The items were received by the Deputy Commander Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe Colonel Stephen Kimani, who thanked the delegation for the support, noting that the equipment would enhance welfare service delivery at the Base. He urged officers and sailors to make use of the available welfare services and seek assistance through the established channels whenever the need arose.

During the sensitisation session at the Sailors' Mess, representatives from DHQ C&W agencies briefed officers and sailors on available support services and the procedures for accessing assistance. The presentations covered wills, mortgages, veterans' affairs, mental health and chaplaincy services, providing practical information to support the well-being of personnel and their families.

The interactive session also enabled participants to seek clarification on welfare matters and gain a better understanding of the established channels for obtaining assistance and addressing their concerns.

The exercise reinforced the shared responsibility of commanders, welfare officers and relevant agencies in ensuring timely access to welfare support.

It further highlighted the importance of informed personal planning and responsive welfare services in sustaining morale and operational readiness.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.